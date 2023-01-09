ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!

Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
'Velma' Trailer Previews Mindy Kaling's Hilarious Take on the Classic 'Scooby-Doo' Character

Prepare for an all-new take on Velma Dinkley, the previously unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang who now takes center stage in Mindy Kaling's adult animated series. Ahead of its debut on Jan. 12, HBO Max dropped the first trailer, offering fans a closer look at the wildly funny and very unexpected take on the iconic character and the rest of the crew as the series explores her origin story.
'Grey's Anatomy': New Promo for Meredith's Farewell Hints at Ellen Pompeo's Eventual Return

Meredith Grey is saying goodbye but not for long, according to a new Grey's Anatomy promo. In new footage from the teaser, which centers around Ellen Pompeo's send-off in the Feb. 23 winter premiere, her friends at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital toast her as she prepares to close one chapter of her life in Seattle and begin a new one in Boston.
'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Season 3 After Winning Big at 2023 Golden Globes

It's a big week for Abbott Elementary fans! A day after the hit series won big during Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards, ABC announced that the comedy series is returning for a third season, smack-dab in the show's second installment. Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming...
Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast

Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
Selena Gomez Is Pretty in Plum at Her First Golden Globes

Selena Gomez has arrived for her first-ever Golden Globes! The 30-year-old actress made her grand arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a plum, strapless, Valentino velvet gown with dramatic sleeves. The "Come & Get It" singer wore her hair in a messy high ponytail and paired her gown with...
Viola Davis Looks Regal in Rain-Soaked Gown at 2023 Golden Globes

Viola Davis' wardrobe woes didn't damper her Golden Globes! The actress stepped out on Tuesday for the 80th annual awards show, and stunned in a royal blue gown. The headline-making floods in California meant Tuesday's Los Angeles ceremony was a rainy one, and the bottom of Davis' floor-length Jason Wu dress was soaked as a result.
Jennifer Coolidge Addresses Her Future in ‘White Lotus’ Franchise After Golden Globes Win (Exclusive)

She's Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge now. The star had an unforgettable night at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, going home a first-time winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. That limited series of course is HBO's hit, The White Lotus, in which she's spent two seasons winning hearts as fan favorite Tanya McQuoid. As viewers well know (spoiler alert), sadly Coolidge's time on Mike White's anthology series has seemingly come to an end after she shockingly died in the finale of the second season. Or has it?
Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey at 2023 Golden Globes

Of all the times she's attended the Golden Globes, we're willing to bet this one will be the most unforgettable for mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco. The expectant Flight Attendant star stepped out on the red carpet at the annual awards show on Tuesday night, where she stunned in a lavender gown.
Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)

Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.

