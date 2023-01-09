She's Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge now. The star had an unforgettable night at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, going home a first-time winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. That limited series of course is HBO's hit, The White Lotus, in which she's spent two seasons winning hearts as fan favorite Tanya McQuoid. As viewers well know (spoiler alert), sadly Coolidge's time on Mike White's anthology series has seemingly come to an end after she shockingly died in the finale of the second season. Or has it?

