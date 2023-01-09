Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!
Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
KTVB
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Says There Will Be at Least Two More Seasons (Exclusive)
While fans are champing at the bit for Yellowstone to return later this summer for the second half of season 5, they can indulge on this bit of exciting news -- there will be a season 6 and 7, according to Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser. The 47-year-old actor shared...
KTVB
'Velma' Trailer Previews Mindy Kaling's Hilarious Take on the Classic 'Scooby-Doo' Character
Prepare for an all-new take on Velma Dinkley, the previously unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang who now takes center stage in Mindy Kaling's adult animated series. Ahead of its debut on Jan. 12, HBO Max dropped the first trailer, offering fans a closer look at the wildly funny and very unexpected take on the iconic character and the rest of the crew as the series explores her origin story.
KTVB
'Grey's Anatomy': New Promo for Meredith's Farewell Hints at Ellen Pompeo's Eventual Return
Meredith Grey is saying goodbye but not for long, according to a new Grey's Anatomy promo. In new footage from the teaser, which centers around Ellen Pompeo's send-off in the Feb. 23 winter premiere, her friends at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital toast her as she prepares to close one chapter of her life in Seattle and begin a new one in Boston.
KTVB
'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Season 3 After Winning Big at 2023 Golden Globes
It's a big week for Abbott Elementary fans! A day after the hit series won big during Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards, ABC announced that the comedy series is returning for a third season, smack-dab in the show's second installment. Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming...
KTVB
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in Romantic 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are starring in a bicoastal rom-com! Netflix just released the trailer for Your Place or Mine, which shows longtime pals Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switching lives for a season. Peter jets off to Los Angeles, California, to take care of Debbie's son, Jack (Wesley...
Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast
Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
KTVB
'The Good Doctor' Spinoff 'The Good Lawyer' to Star Felicity Huffman and Kennedy McMann
The Good Doctor is one step closer to getting its own spinoff. ABC has ordered a backdoor pilot for The Good Lawyer, which will air March 6 on the medical drama. Felicity Huffman and Nancy Drew's Kennedy McMann are set to star as the leads for the potential Good Lawyer series.
KTVB
Julianne Moore Recalls Being Told to 'Try to Look Prettier,' Talks Hollywood Beauty Standards
Julianne Moore is reflecting on Hollywood beauty standards and how it's impacted her in the past. The Oscar-winning star sat down for an interview with the UK's Sunday Times and explained how, despite her undeniably successful career, she's still faced her fair share of criticism and demeaning remarks about her appearance.
KTVB
Selena Gomez Is Pretty in Plum at Her First Golden Globes
Selena Gomez has arrived for her first-ever Golden Globes! The 30-year-old actress made her grand arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a plum, strapless, Valentino velvet gown with dramatic sleeves. The "Come & Get It" singer wore her hair in a messy high ponytail and paired her gown with...
KTVB
Vivica A. Fox Makes a Surprise Cameo in SZA's Tarantino-Inspired 'Kill Bill' Video
SZA is taking inspiration to a whole new level. The singer released the music video for her hit single, "Kill Bill," and the nod to the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name features a special cameo by the fan-favorite assassin Copperhead, played by Vivica A. Fox. Fox, who played...
KTVB
Viola Davis Looks Regal in Rain-Soaked Gown at 2023 Golden Globes
Viola Davis' wardrobe woes didn't damper her Golden Globes! The actress stepped out on Tuesday for the 80th annual awards show, and stunned in a royal blue gown. The headline-making floods in California meant Tuesday's Los Angeles ceremony was a rainy one, and the bottom of Davis' floor-length Jason Wu dress was soaked as a result.
KTVB
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
KTVB
Gina Rodriguez Reveals How Her Baby Bump Was Hidden on 'Not Dead Yet' After Unplanned Pregnancy
Gina Rodriguez showed off her growing baby bump on Wednesday as she promoted her new ABC comedy, Not Dead Yet, at the Television Critics Association press tour. The 38-year-old actress and executive producer, who revealed her due date is Monday, reflected on the journey of making the show while also going through her first pregnancy journey.
KTVB
Jennifer Coolidge Addresses Her Future in ‘White Lotus’ Franchise After Golden Globes Win (Exclusive)
She's Golden Globe winner Jennifer Coolidge now. The star had an unforgettable night at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, going home a first-time winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. That limited series of course is HBO's hit, The White Lotus, in which she's spent two seasons winning hearts as fan favorite Tanya McQuoid. As viewers well know (spoiler alert), sadly Coolidge's time on Mike White's anthology series has seemingly come to an end after she shockingly died in the finale of the second season. Or has it?
KTVB
Jessica Chastain Wears a Bejeweled Mask to Match Her Golden Globes Gown
Jessica Chastain is doing the most with her accessories. On Tuesday, the 45-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, in a stunning sequin Oscar de la Renta gown with serious spider-web vibes. Her stylist, Elizabeth...
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor About Dad Kody and Robyn's Daughter
Gwendlyn Brown is shutting down some disturbing rumors about her father, Kody Brown, and her stepsister, Aurora. The 21-year-old Sister Wives star recently addressed the rumors in her YouTube recap of a past episode of the family's TLC reality series. When it came time for her to answer fan questions,...
KTVB
Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey at 2023 Golden Globes
Of all the times she's attended the Golden Globes, we're willing to bet this one will be the most unforgettable for mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco. The expectant Flight Attendant star stepped out on the red carpet at the annual awards show on Tuesday night, where she stunned in a lavender gown.
KTVB
Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)
Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
KTVB
2023 Golden Globes: Best, Biggest and Most Memorable Moments of the Night!
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood came together for a celebration of cinema and television on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at the 2023 Golden Globes. The night's host, Jerrod Carmichael, opened the night with a surprisingly frank and candid opening monologue that addressed the...
Comments / 0