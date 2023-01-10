Read full article on original website
Minnesota high school basketball top performers (Jan. 4-8)
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Hand Hermantown 1st Loss, Superior Girls Extend Win Streak to 10
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team would hand Hermantown their 1st loss on Tuesday, 65 to 58. The Greyhounds were led by Patrick Smith, who had 16 points in the victory. Duluth East (8-1) will next play at Grand Rapids on Thursday. In girls action, Superior extended their...
Faribault Girls Basketball Snaps Long Losing Streak to Owatonna
The Faribault Falcons were without their second leading scorer but tonight they snapped what is believed to be a 25 game losing streak to the Owatonna Huskies. The Falcons were led by eighth grade student Amira Williams with 18 points including numerous clutch baskets and rebounds plus 4 free throws in the closing minutes of the 47-43 game.
Here are Wisconsin high school basketball scores for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
Jump to: Boys State Scores | GIRLS | Girls State Scores. Milwaukee Early View at Saint Anthony (ccd.) Appleton North 70, Hortonville 66 (OT) Central Wisconsin Christian 65, Oshkosh Lourdes 36. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Boyceville 45. Clayton 63, Winter 34. Clintonville 71, Wrightstown 63. Crivitz 49, Coleman 42. D.C. Everest 73,...
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS BASKETBALL Bay Port 76, Green Bay Preble 62 SUAMICO - AJ Lieuwen scored 19 points and Jayden Hackett and Vince Vandervest chipped in 13 apiece as...
Waseca's Kloe Wadd voted Minnesota girls basketball's top post for 2022-23
Neenah tops Kaukauna in GBB clash, De Pere & Brillion boys roll
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah girls dominated Kaukauna in a girls basketball showdown between two of the top five teams in the state. Also Tuesday night, The De Pere boys (ranked #1 in D1) beat GBSW and Brillion (ranked #2 in D3) beat Shiocton. Enjoy the highlights above.
Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 4-8)
Esko Girls Basketball Outlasts Proctor in Final Seconds
PROCTOR, Minn.- The Esko girls basketball team pulled ahead of Proctor in the final seconds of the game Monday night, winning 51-49. The game was tightly played by both teams. The Rails pulled ahead with two seconds left before half time, but the Eskomos rallied in the second half to earn the close victory.
St. Louis Park's Shantell Harden voted Minnesota girls basketball's top win for 2022-23
Class-A Basketball Poll
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The only difference in the Class-A Boys Basketball Poll this week is Century received every first-place vote from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. Mandan is the only other undefeated team and the Braves are ranked second. Century is the number one ranked girls...
