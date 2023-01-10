ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Girls Basketball Snaps Long Losing Streak to Owatonna

The Faribault Falcons were without their second leading scorer but tonight they snapped what is believed to be a 25 game losing streak to the Owatonna Huskies. The Falcons were led by eighth grade student Amira Williams with 18 points including numerous clutch baskets and rebounds plus 4 free throws in the closing minutes of the 47-43 game.
OWATONNA, MN
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah tops Kaukauna in GBB clash, De Pere & Brillion boys roll

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neenah girls dominated Kaukauna in a girls basketball showdown between two of the top five teams in the state. Also Tuesday night, The De Pere boys (ranked #1 in D1) beat GBSW and Brillion (ranked #2 in D3) beat Shiocton. Enjoy the highlights above.
KAUKAUNA, WI
KEYC

Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
MANKATO, MN
FOX 21 Online

Esko Girls Basketball Outlasts Proctor in Final Seconds

PROCTOR, Minn.- The Esko girls basketball team pulled ahead of Proctor in the final seconds of the game Monday night, winning 51-49. The game was tightly played by both teams. The Rails pulled ahead with two seconds left before half time, but the Eskomos rallied in the second half to earn the close victory.
ESKO, MN
KFYR-TV

Class-A Basketball Poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The only difference in the Class-A Boys Basketball Poll this week is Century received every first-place vote from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. Mandan is the only other undefeated team and the Braves are ranked second. Century is the number one ranked girls...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE

