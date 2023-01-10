ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction

A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite

The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Stars Reportedly Praised Following Performance On Raw

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Birmingham, AL and The Judgment Day received a lot of TV time on Monday night. The group appeared on Miz TV as The Miz interviewed Dominik Mysterio about his time in jail, and they also competed in a tag team turmoil match in the main event.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Names New #1 Contenders to The Usos

The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Breaks All-Time Gate Record For WrestleMania 39

People are excited. WWE issued a press release today, stating that they have broken the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania, despite having yet to announce a single match. The previous record announced was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From...
ComicBook

WWE Signs Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling Star

WWE has signed former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Karl Fredericks to a contract, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Fredericks, 32, initially debuted in 2015 and in 2018 joined the NJPW LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin. Despite winning the Young Lion Cup in 2019, Fredericks would repeatedly come up short in attempts to win championships in NJPW Strong, such as the IWGP United States Championship and the Strong Openweight Championship. He departed from New Japan after his contract expired last August and has only wrestled once since then.
411mania.com

WWE News: Note on William Regal’s New Backstage Role, The Undertaker & Becky Lynch Bundles on Rainbow Six Siege, Lynch Set for Next Week’s The Kelly Clarkson Show

– As noted , William Regal has rejoined WWE as the new Vice President of Global Talent Development. PWInsider also reports today that under his new new position, Regal has to attend all the Raw and SmackDown TV tapings moving forwards. He’s recently been attending a number of the recent TV broadcasts.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW and Main Event

The WWE Producers for this week’s RAW tapings from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap. Below are the RAW and Main Event producers for this week:. * Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs....
411mania.com

Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.11.23

We’re in for a big show this week as things head back to Los Angeles. AEW knows how to bring it on the bigger stages and that is what should happen here. This week is centered around the ladder match to end the Best Of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com

Two More 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club

Ring of Honor has added two more events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. They include:. Fifth Year Festival (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–February 17, 2007) * TJ Perkins vs Nigel McGuinness. * Austin Aries vs Claudio Castagnoli. * Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce vs BJ Whitmer,...
ringsidenews.com

Likely Spoilers For Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill

Impact Hard To Kill is set to take place on January 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta Georgia. The show is one of Impact Wrestling’s biggest PPVs of the year. This year’s show has an exciting lineup and is headlined by Josh Alexander and Bully Ray, who will face each other in a Full Metal Mayhem Match for the Impact World Championship.
411mania.com

Josh Alexander On Being Longest-Reigning Impact World Champion, His Goals For Title Reign

Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history, and he recently discussed how far he’d like to take his reign. Alexander has been champion for 262 days, breaking Bobby Roode’s reign of 256 days from back in 2011. He recently spoke with WZ for a new interview talking about his title reign, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:
411mania.com

Tony Khan Says AEW May Have Live Events Soon, Talent Want It

In an interview with In The Zone (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that AEW will run live events soon and the talent wants to have them. AEW has only run one live event in the past, with ‘The House Always Wins’ on April 9, 2021. Khan...
411mania.com

Saraya Discusses a Potential Matchup Against Chris Jericho

– During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid ahead of last night’s AEW Dynamite, AEW star Saraya discussed potentially having intergender matchups in her career and her boyfriend wanting there to face Chris Jericho in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Saraya on if it is an...
411mania.com

Mickie James Plans To Challenge Masha Slamovich If She Wins At Hard to Kill

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Mickie James said that if she wins at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill, she will challenge Masha Slamovich. James will face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts title tomorrow night. If she loses, she will retire. James said: “Well, I would...

