Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
New Details on Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE, Backstage Reaction
A new report has some details on Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman. As reported earlier, WWE and Stephanie announced her resignation from her positions at the same time as Vince McMahon’s election to Executive Chairman of the Board. Fightful Select has a few new details on the situation.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
bodyslam.net
Live WWE Monday Night RAW Results – 1/9/23 – Alexa Bliss, Austin Theory Explain Their Actions
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW will continue to build towards The Royal Rumble, but is not heavily advertised. The only segments confirmed for tonight’s show as of this writing are Alexa Bliss and Austin Theory promo segments. This article will be updated as RAW goes on the air at...
Five new entrants confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble
Five wrestlers declared for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's Raw.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Stars Reportedly Praised Following Performance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Birmingham, AL and The Judgment Day received a lot of TV time on Monday night. The group appeared on Miz TV as The Miz interviewed Dominik Mysterio about his time in jail, and they also competed in a tag team turmoil match in the main event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Names New #1 Contenders to The Usos
The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Breaks All-Time Gate Record For WrestleMania 39
People are excited. WWE issued a press release today, stating that they have broken the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania, despite having yet to announce a single match. The previous record announced was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From...
ComicBook
WWE Signs Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling Star
WWE has signed former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Karl Fredericks to a contract, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Fredericks, 32, initially debuted in 2015 and in 2018 joined the NJPW LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin. Despite winning the Young Lion Cup in 2019, Fredericks would repeatedly come up short in attempts to win championships in NJPW Strong, such as the IWGP United States Championship and the Strong Openweight Championship. He departed from New Japan after his contract expired last August and has only wrestled once since then.
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
411mania.com
Various News: Jon Moxley Announced for OTT Wrestling’s ScrapperMania 7, Note on Opening Segment for Tonight’s Impact, Tony Khan Chats With Rich Eisen
– OTT Wrestling has announced that AEW star Jon Moxley will be working the ScrapperMania 7 event. The event will be held on March 18 at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10:00 am local time. Here’s the announcement preview:. – PWInsider reports...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on William Regal’s New Backstage Role, The Undertaker & Becky Lynch Bundles on Rainbow Six Siege, Lynch Set for Next Week’s The Kelly Clarkson Show
– As noted , William Regal has rejoined WWE as the new Vice President of Global Talent Development. PWInsider also reports today that under his new new position, Regal has to attend all the Raw and SmackDown TV tapings moving forwards. He’s recently been attending a number of the recent TV broadcasts.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for This Week’s RAW and Main Event
The WWE Producers for this week’s RAW tapings from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap. Below are the RAW and Main Event producers for this week:. * Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs....
IWGP World title to be defended at NJPW Battle in the Valley
Either Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi will defend the title in San Jose on February 18.
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 1.11.23
We’re in for a big show this week as things head back to Los Angeles. AEW knows how to bring it on the bigger stages and that is what should happen here. This week is centered around the ladder match to end the Best Of Seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle for the Trios Titles. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Two More 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club
Ring of Honor has added two more events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. They include:. Fifth Year Festival (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania–February 17, 2007) * TJ Perkins vs Nigel McGuinness. * Austin Aries vs Claudio Castagnoli. * Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce vs BJ Whitmer,...
ringsidenews.com
Likely Spoilers For Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill
Impact Hard To Kill is set to take place on January 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta Georgia. The show is one of Impact Wrestling’s biggest PPVs of the year. This year’s show has an exciting lineup and is headlined by Josh Alexander and Bully Ray, who will face each other in a Full Metal Mayhem Match for the Impact World Championship.
411mania.com
Josh Alexander On Being Longest-Reigning Impact World Champion, His Goals For Title Reign
Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history, and he recently discussed how far he’d like to take his reign. Alexander has been champion for 262 days, breaking Bobby Roode’s reign of 256 days from back in 2011. He recently spoke with WZ for a new interview talking about his title reign, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:
411mania.com
Tony Khan Says AEW May Have Live Events Soon, Talent Want It
In an interview with In The Zone (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that AEW will run live events soon and the talent wants to have them. AEW has only run one live event in the past, with ‘The House Always Wins’ on April 9, 2021. Khan...
411mania.com
Saraya Discusses a Potential Matchup Against Chris Jericho
– During a recent interview with DJ Whoo Kid ahead of last night’s AEW Dynamite, AEW star Saraya discussed potentially having intergender matchups in her career and her boyfriend wanting there to face Chris Jericho in AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Saraya on if it is an...
411mania.com
Mickie James Plans To Challenge Masha Slamovich If She Wins At Hard to Kill
In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Mickie James said that if she wins at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill, she will challenge Masha Slamovich. James will face Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts title tomorrow night. If she loses, she will retire. James said: “Well, I would...
Comments / 0