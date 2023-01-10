ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hdogar

Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)

Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
102.5 The Bone

Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
GEORGIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Washington Examiner

Pence cries 'double standard' in document inquiries involving Biden and Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence is accusing the Justice Department of using a “double standard” to shield President Joe Biden from political damage as it investigates possible improper possession of classified documents by him and former President Donald Trump. “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence told conservative...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

The January 6 committee is right. It’s time to prosecute the kingpin, Trump

Over the course of 18 months, the intrepid patriots on the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection tirelessly researched Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election through fraud, intimidation, harassment and violence. The committee’s public hearings were an exercise in civic education, presenting the nation with a gripping, granular and truthful account of an unhinged president seeking to cling to power at all costs. Now they have gone one crucial step further. They have referred the matter to the justice department, urging that Trump be prosecuted.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WTOL 11

Toledo teacher heading to White House to lead workshop on landmark building

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teacher at the Glass City Academy will be spending part of her summer break in Washington D.C. Social studies teacher Brianna Appelfeller is one of nine teachers chosen across the nation to help lead a workshop as a "master teacher" about the White House and how its history can be used in the classroom, as part of the White House History Teacher Institute.
TOLEDO, OH
AOL Corp

Trump to hold 1st public campaign event in South Carolina

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

