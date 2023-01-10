Read full article on original website
On this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972, President Harry S. Truman dies after suffering from pneumonia
Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, died at age 88 in Kansas City after coming down with pneumonia on this day in history, Dec. 26, 1972. His legacy has grown in recent decades.
Major New Development Announced in Georgia Trump Probe
A significant new development has been announced in the state of Georgia's investigation into whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies violated state law in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press.
Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid his ‘many homes’
Former President Trump responded Monday to the breaking news that the Justice Department is reviewing classified documents from President Biden’s tenure as vice president that were found last fall in a private office Biden had previously used. “When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These…
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Was Donald Trump the Worst President in American History? (Opinion)
Trump’s time in office is very recent and unforgettable. The 45th President of the United States took hold of the seat on January 20, 2017, and left it on January 20, 2021, making it one of the most unforgettable times in history. Sure, his leadership ways were slight, if not wholly, off, but the US citizens have gone as far as to name him the worst President in the history of the United States.
Biden Expected To Make Major Kennedy Announcement
The White House is expected to announce in the coming days that former United States Congressman Joe Kennedy III will be the next special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, according to new reporting in CNN.
Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding
Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
Donald Trump tops Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in fresh national polls
The former President bested the Florida Governor in a crowded field, conforming with other recent polling.
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Pence cries 'double standard' in document inquiries involving Biden and Trump
Former Vice President Mike Pence is accusing the Justice Department of using a “double standard” to shield President Joe Biden from political damage as it investigates possible improper possession of classified documents by him and former President Donald Trump. “It’s just incredibly frustrating to me,” Pence told conservative...
The January 6 committee is right. It’s time to prosecute the kingpin, Trump
Over the course of 18 months, the intrepid patriots on the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection tirelessly researched Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election through fraud, intimidation, harassment and violence. The committee’s public hearings were an exercise in civic education, presenting the nation with a gripping, granular and truthful account of an unhinged president seeking to cling to power at all costs. Now they have gone one crucial step further. They have referred the matter to the justice department, urging that Trump be prosecuted.
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
Classified documents found in Biden's garage bring new focus on WH refusal to release Delaware visitor logs
Classified documents discovered in President Biden’s Wilmington garage has brought renewed focus to the White House’s refusal to release visitor logs from the president's private residences.
Classified documents from Biden's vice presidency found at think tank
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 9 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of "name" to "named" in paragraph 4) Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the U.S. president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday.
Anti-Trump conservative David Brooks to discuss American society with LA Times columnist Patt Morrison on January 4
David Brooks appears regularly on PBS NewsHour.Photo by(Jay Godwin/Wikimedia Commons) New York Times columnist and PBS NewsHour commentator David Brooks will talk about the current state of American politics and culture in a free online event with Patt Morrison of the Los Angeles Times on January 4.
US justice department investigating papers stored at Biden’s former institute
Classified documents found by president’s personal lawyers while closing out office at UPenn’s Biden Center for Diplomacy
Biden plans first Canada visit in March
Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will be in Canada in March in his first visit to one of the United State's top trading partners since taking office almost two years ago.
Toledo teacher heading to White House to lead workshop on landmark building
TOLEDO, Ohio — A teacher at the Glass City Academy will be spending part of her summer break in Washington D.C. Social studies teacher Brianna Appelfeller is one of nine teachers chosen across the nation to help lead a workshop as a "master teacher" about the White House and how its history can be used in the classroom, as part of the White House History Teacher Institute.
Florida GOP Congresswoman & Palm Beach Prosecutor React To Biden Documents
Pres. Biden on Thursday said he is fully cooperating with the Justice Department's review of now two batches of classified documents linked to his time as the Vice President. The latest materials were found in a "locked garage" at his Delaware home.
Trump to hold 1st public campaign event in South Carolina
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
