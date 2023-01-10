ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Yeoh’s Partner Jean Todt: Everything About Their Relationship & Her Previous Marriage

By Erin Silvia
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
  • Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian actress known for her roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians, and more.
  • Michelle has been in a relationship with Jean Todt since 2004.
  • She was previously married to Dickson Poon.
  • Michelle was recently nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe Award for her work in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Michelle Yeoh, 60, may be known as an impressive actress but she also has an impressive love life. The talented star, who has been nominated for a 2023 Golden Globe Award in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy or Musical) for her role in the film Everything Everywhere All At Once, has been romantically involved with her partner and fiance, Jean Todt, since 2004, and they’ve continued to share a sweet and loving bond. She’s also been married once to Dickson Poon.

Find out more about Jean and his romance with Michelle as well as Michelle’s only marriage to Dickson below.

Jean is a French motor racing executive.

Michelle and Jean met in the late 1990s. (Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock)
Michelle and Jean met in the late 1990s. (Domine Jerome/ABACA/Shutterstock)

Jean is also former rally co-driver. Some of his impressive past work titles include director of Peugeot Talbot Sport and Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team principal from 1982 to 1993, chief executive officer of Ferrari from 2004 to 2008, and the ninth president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) from 2009 to 2021. In 2015, he was also appointed the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Road Safety.

How did Michelle and Jean meet?

Michelle and Jean met at a tournament in Shanghai back in 2004, according to Town & Country magazine. They hit it off right away and started dating. Michelle doesn’t drive but that hasn’t stopped her from appreciating jean’s career and lifestyle. “I’m hopeless. I’ve taken my own license and put it in the safe,” she’s said about her drivin. Some of jean’s traits she loves most are his stealthy sense of humor and blue eyes, the outlet reported.

When did Michelle and Jean get engaged?

Michelle and Jean at an event. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)
Michelle and Jean at an event. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

The lovebirds got engaged a year after they met, in 2005. Although they have yet to say “I do,” Michelle told Town & Country that they were thinking of finally tying the knot in 2022. “Thinking!” she said while also indicating they’ve both been too busy to plan the kind of ceremony they want. “He counts the number of days rather than the years,” she said about Jean. “I’ll ask him, ‘What is the present for 6,725 days?’ ”

Jean has a son from a previous marriage.

Nicolas Todt was born in France to Jean and his former wife in 1977 and has worked as a motorsport team owner. He manages several different major racing drivers, including including Daniil Kvyat, Felipe Massa, Pastor Maldonado, James Calado, Charles Leclerc, José María López, Caio Collet, Marcus Armstrong, Gabriele Minì, James Wharton, Martinius Stenshorne and Christian Ho. He also founded All Roads Management in 2003 and continues to make an impact in the motorsport world, just like his dad.

Michelle’s marriage to Dickson Poon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdF3m_0k9CFnbd00
Dickson was married to Michelle from 1988 until 1992. (Alex Lentati/Evening Standard/Shutterstock)

Before Michelle was romantically involved with Jean, she was married to Hong Kong businessman Dickson Poon from 1988 until 1992. He is the executive chairman of his Hong Kong based and listed company Dickson Concepts (DCIL) and founded D&B Films Co., Ltd, which produced martial arts films, with Sammo Hung. In 1984, the company signed Michelle, who was then 21, to appear in a television ad with Jackie Chan. The appearance helped Michelle break into a motion picture career with the 1985 martial arts film Yes, Madam. she and Dickson started dating and in Feb. 1988, they tied the knot. Her movie career was put on hold until they separated in 1992.

HollywoodLife

