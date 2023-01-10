ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities

DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
CBS Boston

NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue

CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man accused of robbing North Carolina store at gunpoint

EDEN, N.C. — A Claremont man is in a North Carolina jail after police said he robbed a store at gunpoint. Police in Eden, North Carolina, said Tyler Martzolf took out a semi-automatic pistol before demanding money from the clerk. Investigators said Martzolf fled after receiving an undisclosed amount...
EDEN, NC
WMUR.com

Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner

CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Light snow changing to rain in New Hampshire

A winter weather advisory is posted for a good part of NH as an approaching system looks to bring light snow initially then quickly to rain south, while areas north stay snow most of the time. After rain Friday morning, the holiday weekend itself looks great for travel. An accumulating...
WMUR.com

Video: Snow, mix, heavy rain overnight in New Hampshire

Light snow moved through Thursday. While areas north stay snow most of Thursday night, by Friday morning rain takes over for all. After rain Friday morning, the holiday weekend itself looks great for travel with storm-free weather. Snow changes to mix and rain from south to north Thursday evening. A...
WMUR.com

Video: Wintry mix, rain moves through New Hampshire Thursday

A winter weather advisory is posted for a good part of NH as an approaching system looks to bring light snow initially then quickly to rain south, while areas north stay snow most of the time. After rain Friday morning, the holiday weekend itself looks great for travel. After some...
