Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire tracks COVID-19 in wastewater from 14 communities
DURHAM, N.H. — A new project to help track COVID-19 in New Hampshire could help communities prepare for surges of the virus. The Department of Health and Human Services has begun publishing wastewater surveillance information on its COVID-19 dashboard. The state has been tracking wastewater in 14 communities since October.
WMUR.com
Maine teenager charged in attack on New York police visited New Hampshire mosque, complaint says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Maine teenager accused of attacking three police officers in Times Square in New York on New Year's Eve visited a New Hampshire mosque during his conversion to Islam, according to federal paperwork. The federal complaint stated that Trevor Bickford didn't think the mosque was adequate...
NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue
CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
WMUR.com
'Party pig' Gilbert, its owner entertaining folks across New England
MANCHESTER, N.H. — You have heard of the "life of the party," but one New Englander has the "pig of the party." Gilbert is a 3-year-old American mini pig, which is a pig weighing under 300 pounds. Gilbert's owner said she brought him to class when she was a...
WMUR.com
Remains found off New England coast identified nearly 23 years later
AUGUSTA, Maine — A skeleton found 27 miles off the coast of Maine nearly 23 years ago has been identified. The remains were found near Grand Manan Banks on July 24, 2000. Fingerprints and DNA samples were taken, but no leads were found. In 2019, investigators analyzed a DNA...
WMUR.com
Winter weather advisory for New Hampshire for Thursday, Friday: Initial snow followed by steady rain
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of New Hampshire as snow, rain, and a wintry mix are on tap Thursday and Friday. The advisory is in effect for all of New Hampshire away from the Seacoast from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. >>...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused of robbing North Carolina store at gunpoint
EDEN, N.C. — A Claremont man is in a North Carolina jail after police said he robbed a store at gunpoint. Police in Eden, North Carolina, said Tyler Martzolf took out a semi-automatic pistol before demanding money from the clerk. Investigators said Martzolf fled after receiving an undisclosed amount...
WMUR.com
Mental health advocates call for more New Hampshire police officers to undergo special training
LACONIA, N.H. — A New Hampshire organization is calling for further oversight on how Granite State police departments respond to mental health calls. The call comes after a 17-year-old was shot and killed by police in Gilford earlier this month. NAMI-NH advocates for people affected by mental illness and...
Massachusetts COVID-19 infections soar after holidays
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nearly three years after the first COVID-19 case in Massachusetts, infections are once again soaring. The state Department of Public Health reported a 27 percent rise in the positivity rate, based on 7-day averaging — since Christmas. As of last week, more than 13 percent of COVID-19 tests were coming back positive.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly maps: Steady snow, rain Thursday, mostly rain Friday
VIDEO: See the projected hour-by-hour timeline for the storm system affecting New Hampshire on Thursday and Friday. Read the full forecast.
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
WMUR.com
Sununu says resolving homelessness problem will take collaborative effort
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday that the state of New Hampshire is doing what it can to help resolve the issue of homelessness, but he said it will take a collaborative effort to get the job done. Sununu said the state has put up millions in...
WMUR.com
Video: Light snow changing to rain in New Hampshire
A winter weather advisory is posted for a good part of NH as an approaching system looks to bring light snow initially then quickly to rain south, while areas north stay snow most of the time. After rain Friday morning, the holiday weekend itself looks great for travel. An accumulating...
Vermont judge dismisses suit over accidental Covid-19 vaccination
A Windham County Superior Court judge threw out a lawsuit over an Academy School student who was accidentally vaccinated without parental consent. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont judge dismisses suit over accidental Covid-19 vaccination.
Woman Flips Out on New Hampshire Meteorologist Matt Hoenig at Grocery Store
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This took a hard and kind of unexpected turn pretty quickly. Imagine you either just wrap up a hard day of work and need to go...
WMUR.com
Snow, wintry mix, rain coming for New Hampshire for Thursday, Friday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is contending with another wintry system that will bring snow, wintry mix and rain to end the week. Ahead of the system, clouds will be on the increase overnight. There is a chance of a few flurries in spots late overnight into early Thursday.
WMUR.com
Bill filed to rename Columbus Day in New Hampshire Indigenous Peoples' Day
CONCORD, N.H. — The debate over replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day in New Hampshire returned to the State House on Wednesday. Supporters of the bill called Christopher Columbus a brutal figure with no real connection to the United States. "And he certainly never came to the United...
WMUR.com
Video: Snow, mix, heavy rain overnight in New Hampshire
Light snow moved through Thursday. While areas north stay snow most of Thursday night, by Friday morning rain takes over for all. After rain Friday morning, the holiday weekend itself looks great for travel with storm-free weather. Snow changes to mix and rain from south to north Thursday evening. A...
WMUR.com
Video: Wintry mix, rain moves through New Hampshire Thursday
A winter weather advisory is posted for a good part of NH as an approaching system looks to bring light snow initially then quickly to rain south, while areas north stay snow most of the time. After rain Friday morning, the holiday weekend itself looks great for travel. After some...
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Comments / 0