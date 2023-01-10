Read full article on original website
Downtown business owners, local leadership discuss downtown safety measures
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Downtown business owners and city leaders held a meeting today, discussing their problems and trying to find a solution. We told you yesterday about business owners growing more and more concerned about safety, saying something needs to be done. A lot of their concerns stem from the deadly shooting on New Year's Eve. People I spoke with say these problems have been developing months before that.
Mobile River Bridge Project timeline comes into focus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Following a meeting of the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization, we now have a better understanding of the timeline for the Mobile River Bridge project. According to Edwin Perry, III, Project Manager for the Mobile River Bridge, a selection for the team to construct the...
Mayor Sandy Stimpson worries about incorporation in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson continues to push for annexation of areas west of the city and said Mobile’s window to do so may be closing. Stimpson made annexation a focal point of his message at the annual State of the City/County event Wednesday at the Mobile Convention Center. Stimpson said if […]
Affordable housing development for seniors coming to West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is bringing 56 new affordable housing units for local seniors in the West Mobile at the intersection of Overlook and Mind Ring Roads, according to a release. The development will be called Live Oak Trace. The City of Mobile and the Alabama Housing Finance Authority is partnering […]
Tillman's Corner residents oppose container storage site
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Developers plan to address community concerns Thursday night at a meeting about a proposed 80-acre storage site in Tillman's Corner. They want to rezone property on the southwest side of Nevius Road and Hillcrest Road. "I really don't want to be looking at shipping containers...
Computer glitch spares Mobile Regional, but other delays await Mobile travelers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jim and Melinda Williams were on their way to a wedding in Tampa. But even before they made it to Mobile Regional today, they knew they were taking off into what could be unfriendly skies. "I travel extensively for work so I'm always keeping an...
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
Gov Ivey announces a roundabout coming to Chickasaw
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — Gov Ivey has announced a roundabout coming to Chickasaw. The roundabout will be located at I-65 and West Lee Street (Exit 10) NB ramp and SB ramp. The $2,000,000.00 cost will be paid entirely from state ATRIP-II funding. Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that...
Development in Ocean Springs leaves areas with flooding, storm drainage issues
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - New development is happening in the City of Discovery; it’s leaving some Ocean Springs residents having to face flooding issues. Recreational activities and access to nature are vital for some residents in Ocean Springs... Community leaders worked to identify current and future flooding concerns in the city following growth and development expansions.
Mobile nightclub owner wants city to address dangerous late night crowds
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A downtown Mobile nightclub owner says more needs to be done to address large street crowds and so-called "bars in cars" that pop up late at night. The owner of Saddle Up Saloon asked city leaders at the council meeting Tuesday to beef up police presence and roll back the hours that open containers are allowed in the entertainment district. Greg Loughlin says groups gather, but they're not going into the bars or nightclubs. He says they drink and do drugs.
Mobile mayor: ‘Everything’ under consideration for securing downtown Mobile after New Year’s Eve shooting
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says “everything” is under consideration for improving safety in downtown Mobile in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve that sparked chaos along the heavily populated stretch of Dauphin Street less than an hour before midnight. But the potential of...
Royal Street closed Monday Jan 16
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Royal Street will be closed next week to allow placement of a large crane needed to remove the PNC sign on the Riverview Office Tower. The block between Government and Dauphin streets will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, January 16th. The work is...
‘Unprecedented’ investment in Mobile coming this year, leaders say
Growth and investment were the themes of this year’s State of the City/County address, held Wednesday at the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center. “This is an unprecedented time, at least in the last couple of decades,” Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson said after the address. “To see this align this way, to be able to match those resources with the community priorities that we’ve been working on and talking about for a very long time.”
Sinkhole in Prichard getting dangerously close to a busy road
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A sinkhole in Prichard is getting dangerously close to a busy road. Residents nearby said it's time something permanent is done before someone gets hurt. "It's a danger, not only for the homeowners, but traffic and school children," one resident said. The sinkhole is located...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out in Prichard courtroom, Mayor Gardner steps in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Caught on camera; a fight broke out between two women in a Prichard courtroom Wednesday morning. The video, captured by "Tip Robbins", and obtained by NBC 15, shows Mayor Jimmy Gardner in the middle of it, attempting to break up the fight. While the city...
RV fire snarls traffic on I-10 West near Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A recreational vehicle fire on Interstate 10 West in Mobile County is causing a headache for motorists Thursday afternoon. As of the 1 p.m. hour, three travel lanes were blocked and the righthand shoulder was blocked due to the vehicle fire near Exit 17 to Rangeline Road.
Rail work about to close section of Mobile’s Spring Hill Avenue
Railway improvements are about to close a section of a major Mobile commuter route for more than a week. According to information released Wednesday by the city, a section of Spring Hill Avenue just east of Interstate 65 will be closed beginning the morning of Monday, Jan. 16. “This total railroad replacement project will require Springhill Ave. to be closed for upwards of 10 days beginning at 5:30 AM on the 16th,” said the city announcement.
Couple searches for missing pet tortoise in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A couple’s pet red-footed tortoise is missing in Fairhope and they’re hoping you can help find him. Hank escaped Monday and was last seen in the fruit and nut area near downtown Fairhope in the vicinity of Echo Lane and Southern Run. Hank is described as 10 pounds and a little […]
19th Annual Many More Miles Shoe Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:. Local school-age kids, runners and exercise enthusiasts may have put a lot of miles on old running shoes and shoes for all purposes, but when they are donated to the “Many More Miles” campaign, those gently used shoes will come to life again as they land on the feet of someone who really needs them.
Mobile tow truck owner charged with lying on bankruptcy form, defrauding COVID program
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A tow truck owner who has been targeted by the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for alleged “predatory towing” practices pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new accusations of lying on his bankruptcy filing and defrauding a COVID-19 program. A federal grand jury indicted...
