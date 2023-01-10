COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Mike Williams’ status for the Los Angeles Chargers’ AFC wild-card round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a game-time decision. Williams was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Thursday. He did not practice all week after suffering a lower back contusion late in the first half of last Sunday’s 31-28 loss at the Denver Broncos. “He’s making progress in getting treatment,” coach Brandon Staley said. “We’re just trying to get him as much rest as possible for Saturday. We’re hoping that he can make it to the game.” Williams had one reception — a 15-yard touchdown — in the Chargers’ 38-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sept. 25. He has six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in four games against Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 28 MINUTES AGO