Buffalo, NY

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flyers, Blackhawks, Sabres, Capitals, Bruins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that Ivan Provorov could be moved by the Philadelphia Flyers. Meanwhile, could a potential injury to Patrick Kane shut down any future trade talks?. The Buffalo Sabres aren’t going to be able to sign one of their college goaltending prospects and...
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
BUFFALO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch reschedule game with Rochester

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans have announced a rescheduled game for the 2022-23 season. The Syracuse at Rochester game (AHL Game #438) originally scheduled for Dec. 23 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Syracuse will look to snap its five-game losing […]
ROCHESTER, NY
97.3 ESPN

Ersson’s Emergence Gives Flyers Good Problem in Goal

Samuel Ersson had a less-than-ceremonious entrance into the NHL. The netminder’s NHL debut came somewhat unexpectedly, as the Flyers hit the road for a pair of games before the holiday break. It would have been easy for John Tortorella to stick with Carter Hart for those two games, but he gave Ersson a shot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sabres Prospects Shine at World Juniors

The 2023 World Junior Championship recently concluded, and the Buffalo Sabres saw three of their top prospects excel in the tournament. Held between Moncton and Halifax, Team Canada ended up taking home the gold medal against Team Czechia and 2022 first-round draft pick Jirí Kulich. Team USA took home bronze against Team Sweden, leaving 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosén and 2022 first-round pick Noah Östlund in fourth place.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former Sabres captain Brian Gionta joins Niagara coaching staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brian Gionta, the Rochester native who played three of his 16 NHL seasons with the Sabres, has joined the Niagara University men’s hockey coaching staff as director of player development. “Brian’s commitment to developing players and helping them reach their full potential is his priority,” Purple Eagles coach Jason Lammers said […]
LEWISTON, NY
Post Register

Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Postponed Blue Jackets-Sabres game rescheduled for April 14

The National Hockey League announced the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres will play in Nationwide Arena on April 14. The two teams were originally slated to meet on Dec. 27, but the game was postponed due to a severe snow storm in Buffalo. The game was to be played...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Prospect Report: Post 2023 WJC

The Montreal Canadiens still have a varied portfolio of prospects playing at different levels across several leagues around the globe. The World Junior Championship (WJC) took the attention of Habs fans thanks in large part to the Canadiens having seven prospects participating in the tournament, including four who earned medals. Because of this, some prospects may have slipped out of view, and because of that, we look to the others that deserve our attention.
Yardbarker

Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun

Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Post Register

Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

MIAMI (AP) — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play.
MIAMI, FL

