Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flyers, Blackhawks, Sabres, Capitals, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that Ivan Provorov could be moved by the Philadelphia Flyers. Meanwhile, could a potential injury to Patrick Kane shut down any future trade talks?. The Buffalo Sabres aren’t going to be able to sign one of their college goaltending prospects and...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Syracuse Crunch reschedule game with Rochester
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans have announced a rescheduled game for the 2022-23 season. The Syracuse at Rochester game (AHL Game #438) originally scheduled for Dec. 23 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Syracuse will look to snap its five-game losing […]
Ersson’s Emergence Gives Flyers Good Problem in Goal
Samuel Ersson had a less-than-ceremonious entrance into the NHL. The netminder’s NHL debut came somewhat unexpectedly, as the Flyers hit the road for a pair of games before the holiday break. It would have been easy for John Tortorella to stick with Carter Hart for those two games, but he gave Ersson a shot.
Yardbarker
Sabres Prospects Shine at World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship recently concluded, and the Buffalo Sabres saw three of their top prospects excel in the tournament. Held between Moncton and Halifax, Team Canada ended up taking home the gold medal against Team Czechia and 2022 first-round draft pick Jirí Kulich. Team USA took home bronze against Team Sweden, leaving 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosén and 2022 first-round pick Noah Östlund in fourth place.
Former Sabres captain Brian Gionta joins Niagara coaching staff
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brian Gionta, the Rochester native who played three of his 16 NHL seasons with the Sabres, has joined the Niagara University men’s hockey coaching staff as director of player development. “Brian’s commitment to developing players and helping them reach their full potential is his priority,” Purple Eagles coach Jason Lammers said […]
Post Register
Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had...
Yardbarker
Postponed Blue Jackets-Sabres game rescheduled for April 14
The National Hockey League announced the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres will play in Nationwide Arena on April 14. The two teams were originally slated to meet on Dec. 27, but the game was postponed due to a severe snow storm in Buffalo. The game was to be played...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospect Report: Post 2023 WJC
The Montreal Canadiens still have a varied portfolio of prospects playing at different levels across several leagues around the globe. The World Junior Championship (WJC) took the attention of Habs fans thanks in large part to the Canadiens having seven prospects participating in the tournament, including four who earned medals. Because of this, some prospects may have slipped out of view, and because of that, we look to the others that deserve our attention.
Yardbarker
Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun
Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
Post Register
Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
MIAMI (AP) — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play.
Comments / 0