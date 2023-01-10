Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Noblesville explores redevelopment of former Firestone property
The city of Noblesville is looking at redeveloping a former Firestone tire plant property that closed more than a decade ago, although it remains unclear what will go there. Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, based in Nashville, recently donated most of the property at 1700 Division St. to the city. Bridgestone formerly operated a rubber products manufacturing facility at the site from 1936 to 2009.
IU Health raises price tag on new downtown Indianapolis hospital campus to $4.3 billion
INDIANAPOLIS — The price tag on a new IU Health hospital campus in downtown Indianapolis rose to $4.3 billion. According to IU Health, the original cost of the hospital was put at $1.6 billion, but that has been raised to $2.31 billion. The increases come from two areas:. Increasing...
multifamilybiz.com
BAM Capital Completes Acquisition of 160-Unit Gateway Crossing Apartment Community Located in Indianapolis, Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - BAM Capital, a multifamily syndication company based in Indianapolis, IN, announced its most recent acquisition for the BAM Multifamily Growth & Income Fund III: Gateway Crossing. Gateway Crossing is a 160-unit institutional quality, garden-style apartment community that was developed in 2004. It is located in Indianapolis, IN,...
indyschild.com
Winter Farmers Markets in Indianapolis
Think Farmer’s Markets are just for the summer months? Think again! Winter farmers markets across Indianapolis will keep you stocked with seasonal produce and local offerings ranging from meat and poultry to baked goods, pet supplies, homemade baby food, and more!. Guide to Indianapolis Area Winer Farmers Markets:. Indy...
shelbycountypost.com
Harbor Freight Tools signs deal to open new location in Shelbyville
Harbor Freight Tools, America’s go-to store for quality tools at the lowest prices, has announced that it will be opening a new store in Shelbyville. The new store will be located at 2549 E State Road 44 and is expected to open this spring. An official opening date will...
readthereporter.com
First Westfield Winter Market draws 850 attendees
After being closed for three years due to the pandemic, the Downtown Westfield Association Westfield Winter Market made a triumphant return on Saturday, Jan. 7, welcoming 850 attendees. The Winter Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon through Saturday, April 1. The first market featured 36 vendors...
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
Mug-n-Bun owner says sale may not mean the end for iconic restaurant
SPEEDWAY, Ind — As soon as news of the Mug-n-Bun's sale went up, current owner Jay Watson began to hear the community's outcry. Though the property is now for sale with a $2.2 million price tag, the current owner of Mug-n-Bun reiterates this doesn’t necessarily mean the end for Speedway’s iconic restaurant.
Children's Museum to limit adult riders on historic carousel
INDIANAPOLIS — Time is running out for adults to ride the animals on the historic carousel at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The museum announced Wednesday that starting Jan. 31, only children ages 17 and under will be able to ride the animals on the carousel, which gave its first rides in 1917 at what is now Broad Ripple Park.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton
Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
indyschild.com
George Washington Community School Pool is an Indy Park Hidden Gem
It’s time to get your indoor swim on! The George Washington Community School Pool is open again for daily open swim sessions, except Sundays. Through a collaborative effort between Indianapolis Public Schools and the City of Indianapolis, George Washington Community School Pool functions as an educational facility during the day and a recreation facility at night. Indy Parks and Recreation provides lifeguards to students; in return, the IPS lets the public use the facility after school hours.
buildingindiana.com
Battery Supplier Investing $75M, Adding 75 Jobs
Soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Indiana
From scenic lakes in the north to national forests and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Indiana and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
WISH-TV
Fire damages 2 homes near Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two homes near Fountain Square were damaged Monday morning when a fire that started in the first home jumped to the second, Indianapolis firefighters said. At around 7 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a house fire at Hartford and Sanders Streets....
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Black librarians drop Indianapolis as conference site
INDIANAPOLIS — A national group of Black librarians has canceled a July gathering in Indianapolis after the local library declined to permanently hire a woman who was serving as interim leader. Indianapolis is an "inhospitable location," the National Conference of African American Librarians said Friday. "This was actually going...
Current Publishing
Traders Point Christian Church to open Fishers location
Traders Point Christian Church has announced plans to open a new location in Fishers. The church, which made the announcement Jan. 10, recently purchased the 8.28-acre property at 12648 E. 116th St. that previously belonged to The Promise United Methodist Church. The Promise United Methodist Church stopped holding services in...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
IMPD investigating arson case in Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said it's investigating an arson at a home in Fountain Square after firefighters were called to a residence on Hartford Street just before 7 a.m. Monday. "Opened my blinds and saw my entire street was lined with fire trucks," said Randall Smith. "I immediately had to call my neighbor. Everything was on fire."
lakeshorepublicradio.org
EPA rule to limit soot could save lives, especially in Indiana's metro areas
A proposed rule for “soot” could save lives in Indiana. The tiny particle pollution comes from things like cars, factories, and coal plants. It can harm your heart and lungs. Environmental groups say the Environmental Protection Agency could save many more lives with a stricter rule. The EPA...
