Missouri State

Columbia Missourian

Missouri 988 hotline helps callers with suicide prevention and more

When a crisis counselor answers a call to the nation's three-digit 988 suicide hotline, the first concern is for the caller’s immediate safety. So the crisis counselor will begin a safety or wellness check. Has the caller already acted on suicidal urges? Do they have a plan that they can act on? Do they want to attempt suicide?
MU softball's Laird named to preseason top-100 list

Missouri softball’s Jenna Laird was named to the D1Softball Preseason D100 as one of the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season. The junior shortstop was ranked 64th on the list. Oklahoma junior Tiare Jennings took the top spot.
