Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
Columbia Missourian
Scott Fitzpatrick says COVID relief, school spending will be focus as Missouri auditor
Newly inaugurated State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said Monday that auditing federal COVID-19 relief funds and how local school districts spend money will be his top priorities during the coming four years. Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Shell Knob in southwest Missouri, was sworn in at noon Monday to replace Nicole Galloway,...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 988 hotline helps callers with suicide prevention and more
When a crisis counselor answers a call to the nation's three-digit 988 suicide hotline, the first concern is for the caller’s immediate safety. So the crisis counselor will begin a safety or wellness check. Has the caller already acted on suicidal urges? Do they have a plan that they can act on? Do they want to attempt suicide?
Columbia Missourian
MU softball's Laird named to preseason top-100 list
Missouri softball’s Jenna Laird was named to the D1Softball Preseason D100 as one of the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season. The junior shortstop was ranked 64th on the list. Oklahoma junior Tiare Jennings took the top spot.
