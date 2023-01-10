Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Business magnate Bill Gates visits West Virginia to talk energy industry with Sen. Manchin
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., hosted business magnate and co-founder of Microsoft in his home state of West Virginia on Monday. According to Manchin’s office, the visit was to “showcase West Virginia’s deep history in the energy industry and potential for future innovative energy opportunities.”
AOL Corp
Energy & Environment — US emissions rose in 2022: analysis
The U.S.’s greenhouse gas emissions rose last year but were still below pre-pandemic levels, according to a new analysis. Meanwhile, the chair of the Federal Reserve said it would be “inappropriate” for the bank to take on climate change, and the Environmental Protection Agency announced new funds for environmental justice.
eenews.net
Once-targeted Interior aide named offshore energy chief
The Biden administration will replace its top offshore energy chief with an Interior Department aide who the White House almost two years ago pulled from consideration for a top leadership position to appease senators worried about her stance on fossil fuels. Elizabeth Klein succeeds Amanda Lefton as director of the...
Bill Gates considers W.Va. to expand nuclear energy efforts
Bill Gates is looking to West Virginia as he plans for the next phase of his effort to reboot U.S. nuclear energy technology: powering the east coast. Microsoft co-founder Gates, who visited a closed down coal-fired plant in Glasgow, West Virginia on Monday, said he needs to see how his Natrium nuclear reactor demonstration in Wyoming performs before making any announcements about new sites. The Kemmerer, Wyoming sodium-cooled nuclear reactor is taking over the site of a current coal-powered plant and was scheduled to be online by 2028, but is facing delays because its only source of fuel was...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Washington Examiner
They signed all these climate agreements, and all we got was a new world record for burning coal
This year, in spite of so many nations and large states swearing off fossil fuels — in spite of so many treaties and so many climate agreements — the world will consume more coal than it ever has in its history. According to the International Energy Agency, the world will burn more than 8 billion tons of coal in 2022 for the first time in human history. A major reason for coal's resurgence is the constricted supply and high price of natural gas, thanks to the war in Ukraine.
maritime-executive.com
Biden Administration Releases Maritime Decarbonization Strategy
The U.S. Department of Energy has released an updated decarbonization strategy for 2023, and it includes substantial and detailed policy measures for the maritime sector. Maritime makes up about three percent of U.S. transport sector emissions, and just one percent comes from domestic shipping. Though it makes a minor contribution to America's carbon footprint, and the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the domestic sector to shrink, the maritime industry's unique operational requirements make it challenging to decarbonize.
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the solution to net-zero, a report from a science committee in the British House of Commons found.
Are fossil fuels losing their grip on US? ‘Carbon intensity’ of economy lags as renewables grow
There are signs that fossil fuel use is waning in the US as carbon emissions dropped behind the rate of economic growth in 2022. The country’s carbon footprint still increased by 1.3 per cent - but far less steeply than it did in 2021, and well below pre-pandemic levels.The carbon intensity of the US economy also declined in 2022 thanks to major shifts in the electric power sector which accounts for 28 per cent of overall emissions. However, the economy had a sluggish year due to high inflation, disrupted global supply chains, and fallout from the war in Ukraine....
Washington Examiner
Korean manufacturer plans record $2.5B solar investment for Georgia plant expansion
A South Korean solar module manufacturer plans to spend $2.5 billion to expand its operations in Georgia, adding itself to the ranks of companies to announce new capital projects following the passage of Democrats' green energy spending bill. Q Cells and the White House announced the company's intent to expand...
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDNR Posts List of 28 Waters Stocked Jan. 2–6
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of January 2:. Greenbrier River (Marlinton section) North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release) Pendleton Lake. Shavers Fork (upper section) South Fork Cranberry River. Spruce Knob Lake. Summit Lake. Thomas Park...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Researchers develop solar-powered waste-to-fuel system
Researchers develop solar-powered waste-to-fuel system The University of Cambridge developed a device that converts plastics and greenhouse gases to usable fuels and products. Tennessee manufacturer to power operations with 526 kW rooftop solar array Solar Alliance completed the design, engineering, and installation. Plus, REAP grants help rural small businesses save on solar.
connect-bridgeport.com
Trout Stockings Return to State of West Virginia with DNR Announcing New Required Fishing Regulations
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources last week announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to the preservation and enhancement of our...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
W.Va. GOP-controlled Senate fast-tracks race, health bills
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Republican-dominated Senate in West Virginia fast-tracked two monumental health proposals and another bill that would restrict how subjects like race are taught in the classroom during the first day of its legislative session Wednesday. The Senate bypassed rules that require proposals to be considered...
dornob.com
New Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion Could Lead to Limitless Clean Energy
U.S. scientists have made a major advance in the field of nuclear fusion, taking the energy-generating process from the realm of science fiction to a potential real-world power source. “Today, we tell the world that America has achieved a tremendous scientific breakthrough,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm...
Renewable energy usage has doubled in the last decade
Renewable energy is having a moment. According to the US Energy Information Agency renewable sources of energy like hydropower, wind and solar will account for 24 percent of the nation's energy supply in 2023, more than double what it was a decade ago. The number is being driven by an increase in generating capacity from wind and solar and the retirement of coal and nuclear plants. While big states like California, Texas and Washington lead the way on total renewable energy generation, one small state has been leading in a different way. In 2015, Hawaii became the first state...
The Verge
Why some of the biggest names in tech and auto are teaming up on virtual power plants
Some big names in smart homes, solar power, and electric vehicles launched a coalition yesterday to develop standards and policies for virtual power plants. The effort was initially funded by Google Nest and General Motors and will be spearheaded by the clean energy advocacy nonprofit RMI. The new coalition is called the Virtual Power Plant Partnership, or VP3, and its founding members also include Ford, solar energy companies SunPower and Sunrun, as well as smart electrical panel maker SPAN and several other energy management companies.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Qcells announces $2.5 billion investment in U.S. solar supply chain
In what is being called the largest investment in U.S. solar history, Qcells announced that it will invest more than $2.5 billion to build a complete solar supply chain in the United States. This makes the Korean company, a subsidiary of Hanwha Solutions, the first company to establish a fully-integrated silicon-based solar supply chain in the U.S.
