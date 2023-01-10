Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia House, Senate gavel in for 2023 session
CHARLESTON — With a large group of incoming freshman lawmakers and several challenges already looming large, the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates gaveled in Wednesday for the first session of the 86th Legislature, with the Senate passing several bills on day one. The state Senate and House...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia revenue officials: Tax collections no fluke
CHARLESTON — Officials with the West Virginia Department of Revenue pushed back Monday against criticisms that record-breaking tax revenue surpluses are due to lowballing the revenue estimates that determine the annual state budget. Dave Hardy, cabinet secretary for the Department of Revenue, briefed members of the Joint Committee on...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVa education board lifts emergency for county system
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday lifted an emergency declaration for Lincoln County’s school system that was implemented two years ago amid a review of problems in finance and transportation. The board determined that corrective practices have been implemented in the county...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
How do you collect on a loan from family?
“I shouldn’t be doing this again,” Marlene thought to herself. Her daughter Wendy was asking her for another $1,000 loan (the eighth so far). It had become almost a monthly habit, leaving Marlene feeling upset and frustrated. She would never think of doing that to her daughter. Besides, she had two other children and four grandchildren to consider.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Lawmakers receive updates on DMV title digitization
CHARLESTON — West Virginia is on track to be the first state to offer digital car titles, helping to save residents time and money. Members of the Joint Committee on Technology heard updates on these projects during the final day of January legislative interim meetings on Tuesday prior to the start of the 2023 legislative session at noon Wednesday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Secretary of State Warner running for W.Va. governor
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is the latest Republican to throw his hat in the ring for his party’s nomination for governor in 2024. Warner announced his candidacy for governor of West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon in front of the West Virginia Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the State Capitol Complex. Coming from a family long known for its military service, Warner said he is ready to lead West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports 19 new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Nineteen residents were confirmed as deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported Tuesday. The additional deaths raised the fatality count since the pandemic started almost three years ago to 7,749. The deaths include a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two Mid-Ohio Valley residents among latest West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Two residents from the region are among the nine COVID-19 coronavirus deaths confirmed on Monday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported the deaths of a 67-year-old woman from Wirt County and a 70-year-old man from Roane County. Also confirmed were...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Auto accident leads to Lubeck power outage
LUBECK — An accident on W.Va. 68 (Harris Highway) knocked out power to 1,500 residents in the Lubeck area Wednesday afternoon. A call came into the 911 Center at 2:07 p.m. stating an accident had occurred near the Dollar General on W.Va. 68. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the Wood...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Accident causes power outage in Lubeck area
Power is out to about 700 customers in Lubeck where an accident on W.Va. 68 damaged a utility pole. Authorities responded to the area of Simon Lane and Route 68 where a vehicle collided with a U-Haul van, Sheriff Rick Woodyard said. The accident happened around 2 p.m. Mon Power...
