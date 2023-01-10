Read full article on original website
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
iheart.com
Gregg Rolie Addresses Journey Comeback In Cryptic Post
Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon made headlines late-Wednesday when word got around of his declaration that fans will "be seeing" original Journey keyboardist Gregg Rolie on the band's 50th anniversary tour this year. Rolie himself has stayed mum on the subject publicly, except for one comment left in reply...
Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach’s New Box Set Features a Track From an Axed ‘Austin Powers’ Musical
Elvis Costello and Burt Bacharach are sharing two previously unreleased songs that will appear on an upcoming box set covering their 30-year creative partnership. The Songs of Bacharach and Costello, out March 3 via Ume, will feature all of the published songs the two musicians have written since they first started working together in 1995. It also boasts a mix of 19 previously unreleased recordings, including live performances and songs written from some unrealized musical projects, including one based on Austin Powers. To tease the box set, Costello and Bacharach shared two unreleased live performances. One is a rendition of “Painted...
Review: Ace Was the Place That Marked Bob Weir’s Solo Debut
Bob Weir/Ace – 50th Anniversary Expanded Edition/Grateful Dead/Rhino/Warner Records. Ace, Bob Weir’s solo debut, was an auspicious event, especially given the fact that the various members of the Dead had yet to fully embrace the idea of taking individual outings beyond the boundaries of what was very much a communal combo. Jerry Garcia’s Garcia and Mickey Hart’s Rolling Thunder established the precedent, but in the case of Ace, the ties were still intact. All the offerings save one became staples of the Dead’s set list, and at least two of the songs — “One More Saturday Night” and “Playing in the Band” — had been previously released, the former as a stand-alone single to promote the band’s upcoming European tour, and the latter on the live Grateful Dead, which had been issued the previous year. “Mexicali Blues, another of the album’s stand-outs, would later surface on the Dead compilation, Skeletons from the Closet. The familiarity factor was further affirmed by the fact that “Greatest Story Ever Told” and “Playing in the Band” could first be found on Hart’s Rolling Thunder album.
Phish Plot West Coast Tour
Phish will return to the road this spring with a short run of West Coast dates in April. The trek will kick off with two gigs at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on April 14 and 15. After that, the band will play three shows at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California — April 17 through 19 — followed by three shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, April 21 through 23. Fans can request tickets starting now through Monday, Jan. 16, at 12 p.m. ET. Tickets will officially go on sale to the general public on Jan. 20 at...
Paramore, Foo Fighters, the Lumineers to Headline 2023 Boston Calling Festival
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. After canceling their appearance at the event last year following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters will return to Boston Calling as the Friday night headliner for the 2023 iteration kicking off on May 26. The three-day festival also tapped the Lumineers to headline on Saturday and Paramore on Sunday. Scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Allston, Massachusetts, Boston Calling will also welcome performances from Niall Horan, Alanis Morissette, Bleachers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the National, Maren...
Ringo Starr’s ‘You’re Sixteen’ Features Vocals From a Rock Star Who Was His Friend
Ringo Starr's "You're Sixteen" was more popular in the United States than any of Ringo's other songs except for one. Another rock star provided vocals for "You're Sixteen."
NME
Ben Gibbard believes new Postal Service music “would be a disappointment”
The Postal Service‘s Ben Gibbard says he believes that new music from the beloved side-project “would be a disappointment”. Death Cab For Cutie on their new album ‘Asphalt Meadows’: “This feels like a new band”. Later this year, the band – Gibbard, Jimmy Tamborello...
CMT
Keith Urban Pens Emotional Tribute To Late Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is mourning the loss of Jeff Beck, an influential rock guitarist and musician. The legend unexpectedly died Tuesday ( Jan. 10) after battling a horrific case of bacterial meningitis. He was 78. A family representative announced the devastating news late Wednesday evening on Beck’s official social media accounts.
Elvis Costello Announces ‘The Songs of Bacharach and Costello’
Elvis Costello has announced the release of The Songs of Bacharach & Costello, which features music he created with legendary composer Burt Bacharach. Available on March 3, the collection includes highlights from the songwriters' decades-long partnership, which stretches back to 1995 when Costello penned "God Give Me Strength" for the movie Grace of My Heart. Communicating between Dublin and Los Angeles via fax, Costello and Bacharach workshopped the song together, which led them to write and record the 1998 album Painted From Memory.
NME
Gaz Coombes says Billie Eilish is a big fan of Supergrass
Gaz Coombes has told NME that Billie Eilish is a big fan of Supergrass. Speaking in a new interview, the frontman who tomorrow (January 13) releases his new solo album ‘Turn The Car Around’, spoke about the pop star watching his band from the side of the stage when they returned to Glastonbury in 2022.
Stereogum
Lonnie Holley Announces New Album Featuring Michael Stipe, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, Moor Mother, & More
Lonnie Holley has announced a new album called Oh Me Oh My, and he’s recruited a stacked list of collaborators for it as per usual. Michael Stipe, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, Moor Mother, and more all contributed to the album, which is his first full-length since teaming up with Matthew E. White for an album in 2021. Oh Me Oh My was produced by Jacknife Lee.
Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (1/6/23)
New year, same great playlist. After a year-end hiatus, we’re back with another edition of the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist. This week on the playlist, we have new tunes from Muscadine Bloodline, Tyler Childers with Bob Weir, Channing Wilson, Sierra Ferrell, Lainey Wilson, Josh Riley, David Adam Byrnes, Riley Green with Thomas Rhett, Chase Rice, Elle King, Brett Eldredge, The Tuten Brothers, Ethan Wayne, Jackson Dean and more.
Listen to New John Cale Song, ‘Story of Blood,’ From Upcoming LP
John Cale has released the first song from his upcoming album, Mercy. You can watch the video for "Story of Blood," which features indie singer-songwriter Weyes Blood, below. "I'd been listening to Weyes Blood’s latest record and remembered Natalie’s puritanical vocals," Cale said in a statement. (Weyes Blood is the performing name of Natalie Laura Mering.) "I thought if I could get her to come and sing with me on the 'Swing your soul' section, and a few other harmonies, it would be beautiful. What I got from her was something else! Once I understood the versatility in her voice, it was as if I’d written the song with her in mind all along. Her range and fearless approach to tonality was an unexpected surprise. There's even a little passage in there where she’s a dead-ringer for Nico."
Metallica, Dead and Company, Calvin Harris, Rob Thomas top this week’s virtual concerts
Metallica is about to rock this year with its new album “72 Seasons” (out April 14), and upcoming world tour. In the meantime, the group has relaunched its “Wherever We May Road” livestream series, a 10-concert run featuring concerts from 1991-93, all via nugs.net. On the...
NME
Watch footage from Jeff Beck’s last ever concert
Footage has emerged of Jeff Beck‘s last ever live concert – you can watch it below. The legendary guitarist died suddenly at the age of 78 on Tuesday (January 10) after contracting bacterial meningitis. The last time he performed was at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno on...
J. Ralph Unveils Music Video For Oscar-Shortlisted ‘The Voice Of Dust And Ash’ Song Performed With Norah Jones – Watch
J. Ralph has debuted the music video for “Dust & Ash” — his original tune penned for the documentary The Voice of Dust and Ash, which has been shortlisted for the Best Original Song Oscar in 2023. The feature directorial debut of Iranian-American filmmaker Mandana Biscotti tells the incredible story of the monumental artist and humanitarian, Maestro Mohammad Reza Shajarian. When Iran’s ayatollah banned music and performances in the entire country, instruments and records became contraband, and artists were exiled, imprisoned and executed. While the government crushed human rights and self-expression, Shajarian risked everything to confront the regime, singing truth to...
Yo La Tengo Share New Song “Aselestine”: Listen
Yo La Tengo are back with another new song from This Stupid World, their upcoming album: “Aselestine” features Georgia Hubley on lead vocals. Give it a listen below. This Stupid World is the Yo La Tengo’s first new full-length since 2020’s We Have Amnesia Sometimes. It’s due out February 10 via Matador. In addition to “Aselestine,” they’ve also shared the lead single “Fallout.”
Pentatonix Embraces Singer-Songwriter Roots on ‘Evergreen,’ Get ‘Worldy’ with Latest Music
Going in with every intention to make a pop album, when Pentatonix eventually reconvened in the studio after the pandemic lockdown, the a cappella group found themselves gravitating toward something more organic and rootsy around the compositions for their fifth holiday album. Working within a more singer-songwriter realm, the five-piece started naturally piecing together seasonal and other songs for their 2021 release, Evergreen.
Bob Dylan Unearths Original Version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ for Upcoming ‘Fragments’ Set
Ahead of the release of Bob Dylan’s Fragments — the 17th installment of The Bootleg Series, focusing on his Time Out of Mind sessions — the singer has unearthed “Version One” of that album’s “Not Dark Yet.” Unlike its released counterpart, the first run-through of the track — recorded Jan. 11, 1997 at Miami’s Criteria Studios — has a looser, quicker and more upbeat feel than what would become a Time Out of Mind slow-burner. Dylan, one of Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, previously shared “Version 2” of Time Out of Mind’s standout “Love Sick” from the massive...
