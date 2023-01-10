Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Arrest warrant issued for Dallas Cowboys player days before game against Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Just four days before his team’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams. The rookie was involved in a serious car accident back in December, and Plano, Texas police told TMZ that the warrant issued for Williams is on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
How to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers wild card game
Wrapping up the 2023 wild card weekend is a battle of blue bloods featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite posting a 12-5 record – good for seventh-best in the league – Dallas has to travel to Tampa to take on Tom Brady and Buccaneers on Monday.
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Odds, Time, and Prediction
Dallas Cowboys-142 Tampa Bay Buccaneers+120. *Odds taken from FanDuel on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw at least one interception in each of his previous seven games. In fact, the 2-time Pro Bowler hasn’t thrown an interception only in two games of the regular season.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons to root for Jaguars, including Trevor Lawrence breakout, new winning culture
The Jacksonville Jaguars were not supposed to make the postseason in Year 1 with Doug Pederson, yet here they are. Jacksonville was sitting 2-6 and 4-8 at separate points this season. Then it won its last five games and rallied to win the AFC South with a winning record -- the franchise's first since 2017.
FOX Sports
Chargers-Jaguars features playoff debuts of two of NFL’s best young QBs
Chargers vs. Jaguars has the potential to be the best game of the wild-card weekend, pitting two rising star quarterbacks against each other. Trevor Lawrence's fourth-seeded Jaguars (9-8) and Justin Herbert's fifth-seeded Chargers (10-7) square off Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. It will mark the first-ever playoff game between the teams.
'It's a whole new season': Buccaneers believe in clean slate entering playoffs
TAMPA, Fla. — If you were to step into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room, it would say in big, bold letters on the whiteboard:. Veteran linebacker Lavonte David wrote that down. Him and Mike Evans have been here a long time, only playing in six total playoff games. Even though the 8-9 record was not what they wanted, they are not going to apologize for it and they are not going to take this playoff opportunity for granted.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady provides key update for Bucs ahead of wild-card game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should be pretty thrilled with what Tom Brady had to say ahead of the team’s playoff game. The Bucs won the NFC South despite going 8-9 this season. Winning their division means they get to host a playoff game, so the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys will be heading to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for Monday night’s wild-card game between the teams.
Pewter Report
Bucs Place Defender On IR, Sign 1 Each To Active Roster & Practice Squad
Ahead of their Super Wild Card matchup, the Bucs made a number of moves to their roster. Tampa Bay announced that they have placed cornerback Anthony Chesley on injured reserve while signing inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert to the 53-man roster and adding rookie corner Duron Lowe to the practice squad.
atozsports.com
Cowboys reveal look for playoff game vs. Buccaneers
It’s playoff season and the Dallas Cowboys are in it!. For the second consecutive year, Mike McCarthy’s team will be playing in the postseason. This time around, they’ll be on the road and will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The goal – of...
The 1 word USF football coach Alex Golesh hasn’t heard from his bosses
TAMPA — As first-year coach Alex Golesh reflected on the first 37 days of his Bulls tenure Tuesday, the most encouraging thing he has experienced had nothing to do with recruits, players or the grand opening of the indoor practice facility. It’s the word “no” — something he hasn’t...
