Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Odds, Time, and Prediction

Dallas Cowboys-142 Tampa Bay Buccaneers+120. *Odds taken from FanDuel on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw at least one interception in each of his previous seven games. In fact, the 2-time Pro Bowler hasn’t thrown an interception only in two games of the regular season.
Chargers-Jaguars features playoff debuts of two of NFL’s best young QBs

Chargers vs. Jaguars has the potential to be the best game of the wild-card weekend, pitting two rising star quarterbacks against each other. Trevor Lawrence's fourth-seeded Jaguars (9-8) and Justin Herbert's fifth-seeded Chargers (10-7) square off Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. It will mark the first-ever playoff game between the teams.
'It's a whole new season': Buccaneers believe in clean slate entering playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — If you were to step into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room, it would say in big, bold letters on the whiteboard:. Veteran linebacker Lavonte David wrote that down. Him and Mike Evans have been here a long time, only playing in six total playoff games. Even though the 8-9 record was not what they wanted, they are not going to apologize for it and they are not going to take this playoff opportunity for granted.
Tom Brady provides key update for Bucs ahead of wild-card game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should be pretty thrilled with what Tom Brady had to say ahead of the team’s playoff game. The Bucs won the NFC South despite going 8-9 this season. Winning their division means they get to host a playoff game, so the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys will be heading to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa for Monday night’s wild-card game between the teams.
Bucs Place Defender On IR, Sign 1 Each To Active Roster & Practice Squad

Ahead of their Super Wild Card matchup, the Bucs made a number of moves to their roster. Tampa Bay announced that they have placed cornerback Anthony Chesley on injured reserve while signing inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert to the 53-man roster and adding rookie corner Duron Lowe to the practice squad.
Cowboys reveal look for playoff game vs. Buccaneers

It’s playoff season and the Dallas Cowboys are in it!. For the second consecutive year, Mike McCarthy’s team will be playing in the postseason. This time around, they’ll be on the road and will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The goal – of...
