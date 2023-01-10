Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg kicks off parks listening tour
PARKERSBURG — Tennis courts, disc golf, the new dog park, ponds and safety issues were among the topics addressed by residents Tuesday during the first of four planned meetings seeking public input on Parkersburg’s parks system. Eleven people attended the session Tuesday morning at the parks office in...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 26-30: * Betina Hopper, Rosalee Johnson (indirect) and William Johnson Sr. (indirect) to P&C Amalgamated Holdings LLC, Lots 2 and 3 HC and Walter Morris addition re-recorded, Parkersburg City District, $50,000. * Ulysses Dye III and...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Kuhl wins vote as Parkersburg City Council president
PARKERSBURG — Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl is the new president of Parkersburg City Council after a 5-4 vote Tuesday night. “I’m very humbled,” Kuhl said after the meeting. “I look forward to the new year … and working with council. We have to do it as a team.”
WTAP
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local court approved a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education. According to court documents, a local senior got one dose of the required meningococcal vaccine series but is seeking a medical exemption from the second dose. That request was denied so the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna Police, Wood County Schools say Jackson Middle School threat not credible
VIENNA — Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said there was “zero evidence” of an alleged threat officers and school officials investigated Tuesday at Jackson Middle School. “It was a rumor that was dispelled very quickly,” he said. A post on the Wood County Schools Facebook page...
WTAP
Marietta Ice Festival returns to town
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 7th annual Marietta Ice Festival will return to town this weekend. Saturday, January 14 downtown Marietta will be turned into an ice wonderland. Ice sculptures will be placed throughout downtown Marietta. Local artist, Tyson Whistler, will be performing a live ice sculpting at the Marietta armory on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
WTAP
Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership. The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
2023 Farmers’ Short Course brings agriculture speakers to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG – The 48th annual Wood County Farmers Short Course will open on Thursday and will feature six educational meetings for local farmers and gardeners in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Sessions will be held 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Fort Boreman Room of the Judge Black Annex of the Wood...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
The Little Kanawha Conservation District will hold a winter informational dinner meeting 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Wood County 4-H dining hall, 2230 Butcher Bend Road, Mineral Wells. Topics for discussion include soil health and microbial soil activity and how to read soil sample results with Rick Dues, national...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has announced events and programs for this week. All About Color 10 a.m.-noon at Parkersburg Art Center. ∫ Cool After Class Crafts 3:30-5 p.m. at Parkersburg Art Center. ∫ Friends of the Beverly Library ages 18+ 5-6 p.m. at Washington County Library Beverly Branch. ∫ Adult...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Choir disbands, makes $1,000 donations to Mid-Ohio Valley community groups
PARKERSBURG — The Gospel Music Reunion Choir is disbanding and has made $1,000 donations each to four local non-profit groups. The gifts were to the Women’s Care Center, the Amputee Center, the Emily Spencer Foundation and the Parkersburg Women’s Club Brown Bag Program. The Gospel Music Reunion...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Auto accident leads to Lubeck power outage
LUBECK — An accident on W.Va. 68 (Harris Highway) knocked out power to 1,500 residents in the Lubeck area Wednesday afternoon. A call came into the 911 Center at 2:07 p.m. stating an accident had occurred near the Dollar General on W.Va. 68. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the Wood...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Exhibit ABCs: Discovery World on Market displays arrive
PARKERSBURG — With about two months to go until it opens to the community, Discovery World on Market welcomed the arrival of educational play exhibits Monday morning. “I’m excited to see everything coming together on this project,” said Tres Ross, chairman of the board for the interactive children’s museum at 900 Market St. in Parkersburg, in a press release. “I’m looking forward to the opening in March and hope the community is as excited as we are.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 4:. * Timothy Douglas Farr, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of domestic battery and released on $500 bond. * Richard Brooks Law II, 3870 Waverly Road, Williamstown, was arraigned on charges of DUI, less...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Bill Leo Moss
Bill Leo Moss, 66, of Coolville, Ohio, departed from this life Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with his family and friends by his side. He was born July 13, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Oscar and Hattie Moss of Pettyville. He...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
WTAP
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spate of Wood County murder trials moving forward this year
PARKERSBURG — A number of trials involving the charge of murder are scheduled to go forward this year. The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other is tentatively set for March 6 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison,...
WTAP
HSOP on the dangers of hoarding
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) The Humane Society of Parkersburg wants the public to know the dangers of hoarding. Humane Officer Dan Hendrickson talked about how hoarding typically starts out with good intentions of helping an animal. The next thing people typically run into is not being able to properly care for...
Billboards offer reward for information on double murder
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021. The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that […]
