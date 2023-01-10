ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg kicks off parks listening tour

PARKERSBURG — Tennis courts, disc golf, the new dog park, ponds and safety issues were among the topics addressed by residents Tuesday during the first of four planned meetings seeking public input on Parkersburg’s parks system. Eleven people attended the session Tuesday morning at the parks office in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 26-30: * Betina Hopper, Rosalee Johnson (indirect) and William Johnson Sr. (indirect) to P&C Amalgamated Holdings LLC, Lots 2 and 3 HC and Walter Morris addition re-recorded, Parkersburg City District, $50,000. * Ulysses Dye III and...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Kuhl wins vote as Parkersburg City Council president

PARKERSBURG — Councilwoman Sharon Kuhl is the new president of Parkersburg City Council after a 5-4 vote Tuesday night. “I’m very humbled,” Kuhl said after the meeting. “I look forward to the new year … and working with council. We have to do it as a team.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta Ice Festival returns to town

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 7th annual Marietta Ice Festival will return to town this weekend. Saturday, January 14 downtown Marietta will be turned into an ice wonderland. Ice sculptures will be placed throughout downtown Marietta. Local artist, Tyson Whistler, will be performing a live ice sculpting at the Marietta armory on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership. The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

The Little Kanawha Conservation District will hold a winter informational dinner meeting 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Wood County 4-H dining hall, 2230 Butcher Bend Road, Mineral Wells. Topics for discussion include soil health and microbial soil activity and how to read soil sample results with Rick Dues, national...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Coming Attractions: Entertainment and more in the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG — Artsbridge has announced events and programs for this week. All About Color 10 a.m.-noon at Parkersburg Art Center. ∫ Cool After Class Crafts 3:30-5 p.m. at Parkersburg Art Center. ∫ Friends of the Beverly Library ages 18+ 5-6 p.m. at Washington County Library Beverly Branch. ∫ Adult...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Choir disbands, makes $1,000 donations to Mid-Ohio Valley community groups

PARKERSBURG — The Gospel Music Reunion Choir is disbanding and has made $1,000 donations each to four local non-profit groups. The gifts were to the Women’s Care Center, the Amputee Center, the Emily Spencer Foundation and the Parkersburg Women’s Club Brown Bag Program. The Gospel Music Reunion...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Auto accident leads to Lubeck power outage

LUBECK — An accident on W.Va. 68 (Harris Highway) knocked out power to 1,500 residents in the Lubeck area Wednesday afternoon. A call came into the 911 Center at 2:07 p.m. stating an accident had occurred near the Dollar General on W.Va. 68. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Exhibit ABCs: Discovery World on Market displays arrive

PARKERSBURG — With about two months to go until it opens to the community, Discovery World on Market welcomed the arrival of educational play exhibits Monday morning. “I’m excited to see everything coming together on this project,” said Tres Ross, chairman of the board for the interactive children’s museum at 900 Market St. in Parkersburg, in a press release. “I’m looking forward to the opening in March and hope the community is as excited as we are.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Jan. 4:. * Timothy Douglas Farr, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of domestic battery and released on $500 bond. * Richard Brooks Law II, 3870 Waverly Road, Williamstown, was arraigned on charges of DUI, less...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bill Leo Moss

Bill Leo Moss, 66, of Coolville, Ohio, departed from this life Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio with his family and friends by his side. He was born July 13, 1956, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Oscar and Hattie Moss of Pettyville. He...
COOLVILLE, OH
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spate of Wood County murder trials moving forward this year

PARKERSBURG — A number of trials involving the charge of murder are scheduled to go forward this year. The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other is tentatively set for March 6 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

HSOP on the dangers of hoarding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) The Humane Society of Parkersburg wants the public to know the dangers of hoarding. Humane Officer Dan Hendrickson talked about how hoarding typically starts out with good intentions of helping an animal. The next thing people typically run into is not being able to properly care for...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Billboards offer reward for information on double murder

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021. The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that […]
BELMONT, OH

