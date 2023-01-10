ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Cleveland.com

Man, 63, found dead in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio — A 63-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in a house fire in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood. Benjamin Williamson was unresponsive when he was found by firefighters inside the home on the 600 block of Grifton Avenue, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Williamson was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
AKRON, OH
Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
CLEVELAND, OH
Three Cleveland men charged with rape in two-day span

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men from different corners of the city were charged this week in Cleveland Municipal Court with rape. Two alleged victims were minors. On Tuesday, police charged Isaiah Black, 32, with raping a 30-year-old woman on Monday in the Broadway – Slavic Village neighborhood. Black...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland man arrested after being accused of assaulting 2 females in Lake County

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Cleveland man is facing an assault charge after police say he assaulted two women Monday afternoon in downtown Painesville. Paul Wyatt, 29, is being held without bond in the Lake County Jail, according to a news release from the Painesville Police Department. Wyatt was arraigned Tuesday in Painesville Municipal Court, entering a plea of not guilty, court records show.
PAINESVILLE, OH
New Mexico woman charged with stealing jewelry from Dillard’s: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 6:35 p.m. Jan. 4, police arrested an Albuquerque, N.M., woman, 35, for shoplifting jewelry totaling $220.40 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 3:45 p.m. Jan. 4, two girls were arrested for stealing jewelry and cosmetics from Dillard’s. The total amount of the theft was $230. Arrested were two 15-year-olds, one from University Heights and the other from Cleveland Heights.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

