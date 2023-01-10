Read full article on original website
Florida woman reports murder from decades past: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A Florida woman reported Jan. 6 that she had witnessed a murder decades ago and wanted to speak with a detective. She then told detectives that she may not have proof of a murder, but wanted them to investigate her stepfather, whom she said mistreated her and may have murdered somebody.
Man, 63, found dead in Akron house fire
AKRON, Ohio — A 63-year-old man was found dead Tuesday in a house fire in the Goodyear Heights neighborhood. Benjamin Williamson was unresponsive when he was found by firefighters inside the home on the 600 block of Grifton Avenue, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Williamson was pronounced dead at Summa Akron City Hospital just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Shoplifter returns next day in same clothing and same truck: South Euclid Police Blotter
Walmart loss prevention reported Jan. 4 that a shoplifter had from the store and fled the area in a truck. They said he was the same man who had committed a theft the previous day while wearing the same clothing and driving the same truck. University Heights police later reported...
Man fires gun, steals game system from resident: Parma Police Blotter
On Dec. 16, police were dispatched to a Maplecrest Avenue address regarding a robbery. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said he was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell a gaming system. The suspect took the item and fired a shot before fleeing in a vehicle. There...
Police stop drunk theft suspect: University Heights Police Blotter
At 8:50 p.m. Jan. 4, police were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 14458 Cedar Road on a report of theft. As officers made their way to the gas station, the suspect drove away in a black pickup truck. Police located the truck and conducted a traffic stop. The...
Beagles on the mend; Lakewood man pleads guilty to animal cruelty: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Weeks after police rescued 41 beagles living in squalor at a Waterbury Road residence, the Lakewood homeowner has pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals. Ernest R. Lazor, 71, also surrendered the dogs, which are currently on the mend. “I’m in my 31st year, and this is the...
Euclid man pleads guilty to slaying of 65-year-old Lake County resident
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Euclid man accused of killing a Painesville resident who was a longtime business owner in Ashtabula County pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of aggravated murder. Demarco Jones, 20, had a $2 million bond revoked after he entered the plea in Lake County Common Pleas...
Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
Cleveland man charged in Bath Township armory smash-and-grab used stolen Kias, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man is accused of being part of a group that used stolen Kias to carryout a smash-and-grab burglary at a gun dealer in Bath Township. Zaveeyon Teasley, 19, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with theft of firearms from a licensed gun dealer.
Shopper shot with BBs outside of store: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 23, police were dispatched to an assault call at a Northcliff Avenue address. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that while she was walking outside of Marc’s, she was shot several times with BBs. The Parma woman wasn’t injured. There are no suspects....
With mom in hospital, daughter steals guns and credit card: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Dec. 14, a Parkgate Oval resident went to the police station regarding a theft. The woman told an officer that when her daughter needed a place to stay, she allowed her inside her Parkgate Oval home. After the mother spent nearly a week in the hospital recovering from pneumonia,...
Local woman loses $6,000 in ‘bank’ scam: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:45 a.m. Jan. 5, a Lyndhurst woman, 43, reported that someone posing as a representative of her bank had sent her a text message asking if she had made a large purchase. The woman said she had not. Another person, also posing as a bank representative, then contacted her...
Three Cleveland men charged with rape in two-day span
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men from different corners of the city were charged this week in Cleveland Municipal Court with rape. Two alleged victims were minors. On Tuesday, police charged Isaiah Black, 32, with raping a 30-year-old woman on Monday in the Broadway – Slavic Village neighborhood. Black...
Two households report thefts of envelopes left in mailbox for carrier collection; both contained checks: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Theft: Concord Court. At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 4, a woman, 40, put an envelope containing a personal check into her mailbox for pickup by the postal carrier. She raised the flag on the box to indicate the mail needed to be taken. Shortly after, the woman saw...
Cleveland man arrested after being accused of assaulting 2 females in Lake County
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Cleveland man is facing an assault charge after police say he assaulted two women Monday afternoon in downtown Painesville. Paul Wyatt, 29, is being held without bond in the Lake County Jail, according to a news release from the Painesville Police Department. Wyatt was arraigned Tuesday in Painesville Municipal Court, entering a plea of not guilty, court records show.
Cleveland police officer found dead in his home; cause of death is under investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An off-duty Cleveland police officer died Wednesday. Raymond Francel, 53, was found dead at his home in North Ridgeville, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, a spokeswoman for Cleveland police. The office of the Lorain County Coroner is examining Francel’s death, a spokesman said.
Drunk and vomiting Valley City driver refuses field sobriety test: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 16, police observed a 2005 Honda Civic in a Huffman Road parking lot. What stood out was the driver leaning out and vomiting. While talking to the Valley City resident, the officer smelled booze. Also, it turned out that he had a suspended license. After refusing to take...
Confused drunk driver stops Jeep in middle of road: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Dec. 22, police observed a green Jeep stopped in the middle of Riverview Road. The officer said it took the confused driver a few attempts to roll down her window. After she finally completed that task, the officer said the driver smelled like booze. Asked where she was headed, the Cleveland woman said, “I’m good.”
New Mexico woman charged with stealing jewelry from Dillard’s: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:35 p.m. Jan. 4, police arrested an Albuquerque, N.M., woman, 35, for shoplifting jewelry totaling $220.40 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 3:45 p.m. Jan. 4, two girls were arrested for stealing jewelry and cosmetics from Dillard’s. The total amount of the theft was $230. Arrested were two 15-year-olds, one from University Heights and the other from Cleveland Heights.
Boy pulls gun on friends, who find nothing funny about it: Mayfield Police Blotter
While with friends Jan. 6, an 11-year-old boy pulled out a gun and jokingly pointed it at three other boys. The other boys did not find anything playful about his actions and assaulted him. Responding officers recovered the gun and conducted an investigation that concluded that all four boys, ages...
