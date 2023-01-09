Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location
Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love
Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
Is Bozeman Ready For This New Facility? Residents Say YES!
All you have to do is look around and you can clearly see the growth of our once quiet little town. From million-dollar homes and apartments, Bozeman has become a hot spot for 2nd homes and tourists. When it comes to having new businesses and buildings pop up, some residents...
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit
Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Hunters see strong bison migration out of Yellowstone as capture operations begin
GARDINER — Hundreds of bison congregated just inside the edge of Yellowstone National Park’s northern border on Thursday afternoon. Not far away, vehicles lined Old Yellowstone Trail road outside of the park, where hunters and their families pulled bison carcass parts on sleds. Driven in part by strong...
When Is This Popular Chain Restaurant Actually Coming To Bozeman?
Many of us were excited when it was announced that Texas Roadhouse would open here in Bozeman. The wildly popular chain is known for its laid-back feel while serving delicious food. The menu is filled with steaks, chicken, ribs, seafood, burgers, Texas-sized meals, and their famous Texas Roadhouse rolls. Plus, the prices are decent and they have a nice kids' menu as well, which makes it family-friendly.
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in Montana
A major grocery store chain is set to open a new supermarket location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the major grocery store chain Whole Foods Market is expected to open its first Montana store location in Bozeman, according to local sources.
New Montana Steakhouse Pays Tribute to Longtime Cattle Rancher
Montana and the cattle ranching industry go hand in hand, and a new steakhouse in Bozeman pays tribute to a legendary cattle rancher in the state. When did the J.W Heist Steakhouse open in Bozeman?. If you're craving a good steak, the J.W. Heist Steakhouse opened in Bozeman on January...
City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project
Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
Montana Meth Dealer Is Finally Sentenced For His Crimes.
We are hearing more often about drugs in our state of Montana. Luckily, we are hearing about drug busts that hopefully lead to safer streets for our communities. Just recently a Livingston, MT man was sentenced on numerous charges, including drugs. 41-year-old Ryan King Steady was arrested in June of...
Bozeman daycare employee arrested for allegedly shaking baby
Aurora Hunter-Patterson was arrested for allegedly shaking an infant in his crib at a daycare facility.
