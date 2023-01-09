ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Whole Foods Market announces first Montana location

Whole Foods Market is opening its first Montana location on Feb. 1, according to a Monday announcement from the grocer. The 31,718-square-foot store will be stocked with more than 75 local products from Montana and Wyoming and will lean into the region’s landscape with large windows overlooking a mountain view. The store will also feature a rustic interior and an outdoor patio with heaters and seating.
What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love

Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves. The best way to do that is a good music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but Montana has some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, and if you love Americana, people head to Red Ants Pants Music Festival, and one festival that has been gaining in popularity is Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit

Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
When Is This Popular Chain Restaurant Actually Coming To Bozeman?

Many of us were excited when it was announced that Texas Roadhouse would open here in Bozeman. The wildly popular chain is known for its laid-back feel while serving delicious food. The menu is filled with steaks, chicken, ribs, seafood, burgers, Texas-sized meals, and their famous Texas Roadhouse rolls. Plus, the prices are decent and they have a nice kids' menu as well, which makes it family-friendly.
City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project

Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
