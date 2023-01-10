MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defends Joe Biden after classified documents found at private office

Done the right thing? don't worry they were locked in a closet! For five years? He was Vice President? No double standard here folks!
Why is no one riled up that this classified documents discovery happened before the election but was concealed for months? There is no difference in the classified documents being mishandled but there are many questions about this cover-up that won't be answered.
Funny, with Trump it was a Nuclear Disaster, End of the World kind of thing, with Biden it's a small oversight, no big deal! This was discovered before the election but we're just now hearing about it! Hmmm.....seems to be a pattern with Creepy Joe! After the Trump Raid, Joe said he didn't know how anyone could be so careless! So.... how does that work joe?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Comments / 29