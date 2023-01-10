ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 26-30: * Betina Hopper, Rosalee Johnson (indirect) and William Johnson Sr. (indirect) to P&C Amalgamated Holdings LLC, Lots 2 and 3 HC and Walter Morris addition re-recorded, Parkersburg City District, $50,000. * Ulysses Dye III and...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three Mid-Ohio Valley residents among new West Virginia COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — Three residents from Wood and Jackson counties were COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported the deaths of a 55-year-old woman and an 87-year-old female from Jackson County and a 72-year-old man from Wood County. At least 79...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Public meetings to seek input on Parkersburg’s parks system

PARKERSBURG — The City of Parkersburg is holding a series of meetings to solicit public feedback on the city’s parks system. The first is slated for 11 a.m. today at the Pavilion in City Park. Additional sessions are planned for 6 p.m. Thursday in the executive conference room...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belpre swears in new police chief at city council meeting

BELPRE — The city of Belpre’s new police chief was sworn in Monday during the first Belpre City Council meeting of 2023. Mayor Michael Lorentz swore in Michael Stump as the chief to replace Terry Williams who retired Sept. 15. Stump has been serving as interim chief since Sept. 26.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Spate of Wood County murder trials moving forward this year

PARKERSBURG — A number of trials involving the charge of murder are scheduled to go forward this year. The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other is tentatively set for March 6 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Six arrests made in Washington County drug trafficking case

FLEMING – Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six individuals Monday after executing a search warrant in Fleming. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at 2095 Rocky Point Road, Fleming, and a vehicle known to be at the above residence was stopped on State Route 339 at U.S. 50.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County

FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision

WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

HSOP on the dangers of hoarding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) The Humane Society of Parkersburg wants the public to know the dangers of hoarding. Humane Officer Dan Hendrickson talked about how hoarding typically starts out with good intentions of helping an animal. The next thing people typically run into is not being able to properly care for...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Auto accident leads to Lubeck power outage

LUBECK — An accident on W.Va. 68 (Harris Highway) knocked out power to 1,500 residents in the Lubeck area Wednesday afternoon. A call came into the 911 Center at 2:07 p.m. stating an accident had occurred near the Dollar General on W.Va. 68. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said the Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Wetzel County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties

Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Technical Center offers TEAS prep class

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Technical Center is offering a free Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) Prep Class in order to prepare students to take the pre-entrance test for the Practical Nursing Program at the Technical Center. The four-week class begins Jan. 24, and meets from 4:30 to...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH

