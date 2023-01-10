Only three players in NBA history have ever won three straight MVP awards. Don't be surprised if Nikola Jokic becomes the fourth. Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant each entered the 2022-23 season with better MVP odds, but it hasn't taken Jokic long to join the discussion once again. Even with it shaping up to be one of the most competitive races we've ever seen and the inevitable voter fatigue, the Nuggets star's case continues to stand out.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO