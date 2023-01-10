Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSAHeather Willard
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Three seats up for election on Centennial Water boardNatasha LovatoCentennial, CO
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nuggets?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Denver. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nuggets? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WLTX.com
Was Luka Doncic Making a Statement in Dallas Mavericks 4th Quarter vs Los Angeles Clippers?
Nick Angstadt & Isaac Harris breakdown the Mavs loss to the Clippers. What made the Mavs struggle against the Clippers?
Sporting News
Nikola Jokic can win 3 straight MVPs, and here's the Nuggets star's path to joining exclusive club
Only three players in NBA history have ever won three straight MVP awards. Don't be surprised if Nikola Jokic becomes the fourth. Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant each entered the 2022-23 season with better MVP odds, but it hasn't taken Jokic long to join the discussion once again. Even with it shaping up to be one of the most competitive races we've ever seen and the inevitable voter fatigue, the Nuggets star's case continues to stand out.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers
Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
msn.com
NBA Second-Quarter Awards: Nets emerge as legit title threats and Nikola Jokic is still a wrecker of worlds
Every NBA team except for the Sacramento Kings has now played at least 40 games. As of Tuesday night, according to NBA.com’s John Schuhmann, more than 615 of the 1,230 contests on the regular season slate are officially in the books. That means we’ve arrived at the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, and that can mean only one thing:
Post Register
Sasser, Shead lead No. 1 Houston past South Florida 83-77
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31 points, Jamal Shead added 20 points and six rebounds, and No. 1 Houston used a huge second half to beat South Florida 83-77 on Wednesday night. Sasser scored 25 points and Shead had 13 as the backcourt mates combined to...
Post Register
Pacers G Haliburton to miss time with elbow, knee injuries
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NBA assist leader Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers will miss about two weeks, and possibly more, due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise, the team said Thursday. The Pacers said Haliburton was hurt Wednesday night against the New York...
Post Register
Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward graded himself “incomplete.”
