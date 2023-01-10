ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sporting News

Nikola Jokic can win 3 straight MVPs, and here's the Nuggets star's path to joining exclusive club

Only three players in NBA history have ever won three straight MVP awards. Don't be surprised if Nikola Jokic becomes the fourth. Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant each entered the 2022-23 season with better MVP odds, but it hasn't taken Jokic long to join the discussion once again. Even with it shaping up to be one of the most competitive races we've ever seen and the inevitable voter fatigue, the Nuggets star's case continues to stand out.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic has a perfect night against the Lakers

Nikola Jokic has been can't-miss viewing this season. Monday night, he literally couldn't miss. Jokic put up a triple-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists in the Denver Nuggets' win over the Los Angeles Lakers, and he didn't miss a single shot while doing so. The Joker made all five of his field goal attempts, including a three-pointer, and all three of his free throws.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Sasser, Shead lead No. 1 Houston past South Florida 83-77

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored a career-high 31 points, Jamal Shead added 20 points and six rebounds, and No. 1 Houston used a huge second half to beat South Florida 83-77 on Wednesday night. Sasser scored 25 points and Shead had 13 as the backcourt mates combined to...
HOUSTON, TX
Post Register

Pacers G Haliburton to miss time with elbow, knee injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NBA assist leader Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers will miss about two weeks, and possibly more, due to a left elbow sprain and a mild left knee bone bruise, the team said Thursday. The Pacers said Haliburton was hurt Wednesday night against the New York...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Post Register

Magic's Jonathan Isaac plays 15 minutes in G League game

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Almost 2 1/2 years after playing in his last official basketball game, Jonathan Isaac scored 15 points in 15 minutes Wednesday night in the G League in the Lakeland Magic's 129-117 victory over the Westchester Knicks. The 6-foot-10 forward graded himself “incomplete.”
ORLANDO, FL

