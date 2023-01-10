Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County officials consider hiring human resource manager
PARKERSBURG –The Wood County Commission may hire a human resource manager. The commission discussed Monday what such a position would be and what the person would do. Commission President Blair Couch said they were not looking at someone who would undercut the elected officials, but someone employees could talk to about health coverage, retirement and other issues. Employees would still need to go to their elected officials for issues within the office itself.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Public meetings to seek input on Parkersburg’s parks system
PARKERSBURG — The City of Parkersburg is holding a series of meetings to solicit public feedback on the city’s parks system. The first is slated for 11 a.m. today at the Pavilion in City Park. Additional sessions are planned for 6 p.m. Thursday in the executive conference room...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Vienna Police, Wood County Schools say Jackson Middle School threat not credible
VIENNA — Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said there was “zero evidence” of an alleged threat officers and school officials investigated Tuesday at Jackson Middle School. “It was a rumor that was dispelled very quickly,” he said. A post on the Wood County Schools Facebook page...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three Mid-Ohio Valley residents among new West Virginia COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three residents from Wood and Jackson counties were COVID-19 coronavirus deaths reported Wednesday by the Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported the deaths of a 55-year-old woman and an 87-year-old female from Jackson County and a 72-year-old man from Wood County. At least 79...
WTAP
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local court approved a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education. According to court documents, a local senior got one dose of the required meningococcal vaccine series but is seeking a medical exemption from the second dose. That request was denied so the...
3 sought in Mason, West Virginia, breaking and entering
MASON, WV (WOWK) – The Mason Police Department is seeking three individuals in connection to a breaking and entering investigation. Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney says the Mason PD responded to a call on Dec. 11, 2022, regarding a breaking and entering on Adams Street in Mason. McKinney says the incident did not happen at […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Six arrests made in Washington County drug trafficking case
FLEMING – Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six individuals Monday after executing a search warrant in Fleming. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at 2095 Rocky Point Road, Fleming, and a vehicle known to be at the above residence was stopped on State Route 339 at U.S. 50.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Spate of Wood County murder trials moving forward this year
PARKERSBURG — A number of trials involving the charge of murder are scheduled to go forward this year. The trial of a Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and significant other is tentatively set for March 6 by Wood County Circuit Court Judge Robert Waters. Hillary Paige Dennison,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Board of Education recognizes students, Rector
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday night at the Wood County Technical Center on Blizzard Drive. “I absolutely love this facility,” Board President Justin Raber said during board comments. “This is such a great facility. This shows the investment that our community continues to make in Wood County Schools.”
Man arrested in Ohio for threatening school staff
JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody for threatening school staff. According to Jackson Municipal Court, Erin W. Baker was arrested on Friday, Jan 6, 2023, on a probation violation. JCMC says Baker violated his probation by allegedly making threats and harassing phone calls to Oak Hill Schools staff. Baker has also been […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 6-8: * Timothy J. Dinnin, 839 River Hill Road, Washington, W.Va., pleaded guilty to possession of wildlife, failure to obtain a Class N resident and Class NN nonresident anterless deer hunting stamp and fined $380.50. *...
WTAP
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County real estate transfers
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County from Sept. 26-30: * Betina Hopper, Rosalee Johnson (indirect) and William Johnson Sr. (indirect) to P&C Amalgamated Holdings LLC, Lots 2 and 3 HC and Walter Morris addition re-recorded, Parkersburg City District, $50,000. * Ulysses Dye III and...
Man wanted after high-speed chase, hitting Athens, Ohio, police cruiser arrested
UPDATE (6:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023): The Athens Police Department says Saylor was arrested after a foot pursuit. They say additional charges will be filed. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — An Ohio man is wanted and police are looking for information on where he is after he allegedly hit a police cruiser and […]
wchstv.com
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parker attempted murder trial scheduled for March
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has trial scheduled in March on a charge of attempted murder. Brandon Luke Parker, 1713 Park St., Parkersburg ,has his trial scheduled before Wood County Circuit Judge Robert Waters for March 7 on charges of wanton endangerment with a firearm and attempted murder. On...
Billboards offer reward for information on double murder
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021. The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that […]
WTAP
Pleasants power plant has a new short-term owner
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants power plant is having a new transition of ownership. The new owners who will be leasing the coal plant is Energy Transition and Environmental Management. Pleasants County commissioner, Jay Powell says that this new partnership will be a short-term agreement. As the group...
Metro News
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
Ritchie County gets new K-9 officer
The Ritchie County Sheriff's Office announced that it is getting a new officer, and she will capture your heart almost immediately.
