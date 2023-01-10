Read full article on original website
Perez's appeal fails, transfer won't play for WVU basketball this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You’ll pardon Bob Huggins if he makes a deletion from his musical playlist today, hitting the delete button on the 1981 hit song “Boy From New York City” now that the NCAA has officially turned down Jose Perez’s appeal to gain eligibility this year.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Madisen Smith 1/12/23
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith sees another strong Baylor team, which the Mountaineers face Sunday, with the Bears having improved guard play this year. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/12/23
West Virginia forward Jayla Hemingway notes that the Mountaineers have "gotten their legs under them" after a pair of Big 12 wins moved them to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in the league. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
Second-half improvements not enough as WVU's skid continues
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — And the beat goes on. So do the beatings for West Virginia. In a taut, tense, physical battle between two teams looking for their first Big 12 victory that went into the closing minute, the Baylor Bears made the big shots and the big plays when they needed to defeat West Virginia, 83-76, before 11,815 fans.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Gymnastics Jason Butts 1/12/23
Fresh off an encouraging spring opener at Florida, West Virginia gymnastics head coach Jason Butts believes his squad has more depth and a good balance of experience in the upper classes and talent in the freshman ranks. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
WVU needs to accept its harsh reality
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There is a saying that, once we all come to accept reality, it makes our ability to understand our fate all that much better. That statement — "It is what it is" — is what the West Virginia basketball team has to accept before it can move forward from the situation it has played itself into.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Jimmy Bell 1/10/23
West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell notes that even with his size and strength, the physicality in the Big 12 has taken some getting used to. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
What is next for West Virginia’s Jose Perez?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The opportunity for Jose Perez to play for the Mountaineer basketball team this season has apparently come to an end. Now the question is whether or not he ever plays in a game for West Virginia.
West Virginia women return home to face TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia begins a two-game Big 12 homestand Tuesday night when it faces TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The Horned Frogs bring a 6-8 overall record into Tuesday night’s clash. Last Saturday, TCU dropped a 78-70 decision to Texas Tech and show losses to Texas and Baylor in conference play so far as well.
Nancy Lou Sandy
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Lou Sandy, 80, of Enterprise, went home to be with her Lo…
Harrison schools join West Virginia CIS ranks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program will be adding a total of 13 schools in Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo and Webster counties this month. In Harrison County, the newest CIS schools are Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Elementary and Norwood Elementary, according to a...
TCF scholarship deadline is Friday
PARSONS, W.Va. — More than 40 scholarships from the Tucker Community Foundation are available for high school and college students in Garrett County, as well as West Virginia’s Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties. Scholarship awards will range from $500 to $10,000 with most in...
Wilhelm Road in Doddridge County, West Virginia, to close beginning Monday
WEST UNION, W.Va. — Doddridge County Route 50/3, Wilhelm Road, will be closed at milepost 1.07 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Monday through Friday for roadway stabilization. This is a total road closure at the work zone. All traffic must use alternate routes.
Taylor County (West Virginia) group focused on promoting tourism and recreation
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The potential opportunities for recreation in Taylor County are abundant and will become the focus of a hopeful group dedicated to seeing the county’s tourism and economy flourish. Bryan Smith, resident and president of the Taylor County Adventure Club, has been hard at...
Harrison (West Virginia)-area utility providers notify customers of addition of phosphoric acid to water
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Utility providers in Harrison County and surrounding areas who purchase water from the Clarksburg Water Board are alerting customers to the presence of phosphoric acid in water coming into homes and businesses. The compound was added as a corrosion control measure to prevent lead...
Carolyn Bunnell
DEER PARK — Carolyn Sue (Shreve) Bunnell, 88, of Deer Park, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Oakland Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born Oct. 13, 1934 in Garrett County, she was a daughter of the late George Amos Shreve and Zella Bell (King) Shreve.
Structure fire results in loss of 20 goats
OAKLAND — An electrical malfunction resulted in a structure fire and the loss of 20 goats near Oakland on Jan. 12. According to a press release from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, the fire occurred around 3:10 a.m. at 371 Nazelrod Road, Oakland.
Over 100 families find respite through Believe in Tomorrow in 2022
MCHENRY — Last year, more than 100 families were able to get away from the rigors of doctors’ visits and hospital stays to relax and enjoy quality family time in the mountains of Garrett County, thanks to Believe in Tomorrow and its two respite homes. “Once again both...
Man facing kidnapping count in Ohio waives felony fleeing charge hearing in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Northeastern Ohio man facing a kidnapping charge there waived his probable cause hearing in Harrison County Thursday on a charge of fleeing with reckless indifference. The waiver by Dean A. Flynn, 40, of Garrettsville, Ohio, sends the Harrison County case to Circuit Court,...
Mountain Lake Park continues museum renovations
MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — The Mountain Lake Park Town Council held a meeting last Thursday to discuss the progress of the renovation of the Mountain Lake Park Historical Association Museum, which was once a ticket booth for an amphitheater that held up to 5,000 people. The museum is dedicated...
