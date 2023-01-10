ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Leah Morrow’s double-double helps Grambling women outlast Florida A&M in overtime

By Chris Demirdjian
 2 days ago
The game was so good, it needed extra time to solve a winner. Leah Morrow provided the excitement, in Grambling’s 71-68 overtime victory over Florida A&M.

The guard recorded 17 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Morrow’s rebounds assisted a squad that ended with 17 second chance points.

Grambling didn’t have a lead until the 4th quarter, and it was then when Morrow’s heroics of eight points, five rebounds and three steals came to fruition.

The Lady Tigers were unable to get a shot off to avoid an extra period. But, Morrow’s lone bucket in the extra five minutes were enough to distance themselves from the visitors.

Grambling will travel to play Southern on Saturday, for a 12:30 tip-off.

