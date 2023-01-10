Read full article on original website
'It's horrible': Family of Beaumont father who was shot, killed in 2015 renewing push for answers
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly 2015 shooting left a young girl without a father, and the family of a Beaumont man is renewing their push for justice as they seek closure. Charles Bluitt was 27 years old when he was shot and killed outside of his home on Abilene Street in Beaumont’s North End.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Gib Lewis Unit inmate accused of killing cellmate
WOODVILLE, Texas — An investigation is underway following the death of a Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmate, and officials believe his cellmate is the killer. It happened on January 6, 2023. Staff at the Gib Lewis Unit in Woodville saw Danny Luken injured in his cell at 2:41 a.m., according to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice release.
Man charged with multiple counts of indecency with a child accepts plea deal before trial
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 37-year-old man accused of committing sex crimes against children will soon learn his punishment after accepting a plea deal. Dustin Coty Devillier was set to face trial after being charged with four counts of indecency with a child. He accepted a plea agreement shortly before his trial which was set to begin Tuesday morning.
Police: Suspect accused of robbing Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall was being followed before robbery took place
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man accused of robbing a bank near Parkdale Mall was reportedly seen at a different bank "acting suspiciously" before the incident. It happened around 3:45 p.m. Beaumont Police responded to the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway after receiving a call about a bank robbery.
'She is an amazing young lady' : Port Arthur ISD student receives over $1M in scholarships
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — One Port Arthur Independent School District student is something like a millionaire. Wilson Early College Scholar, Alenka Porras-Lujua, has received over $1 Million in scholarship money and she’s only at the halfway mark. Porras-Lujua, who is a first-generation college student, says that she applied...
Arctic cold front, drought affects size of crawfish as season begins in Southeast Texas
LUMBERTON, Texas — Crawfish season is officially underway in Southeast Texas, but for some restaurant owners, it's off to a rough start. The arctic cold front that hit Southeast Texas just before Christmas and the drought during the summer and fall of 2022 affected the size of crawfish. "Terrible....
Longtime Beaumont resident Terry Preston Roy announces run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
BEAUMONT, Texas — A longtime Beaumont resident has officially announced his run for the Beaumont Council At-Large seat. The Beaumont Council At-Large seat is the first time Terry Preston Roy, 62, will run for office. He's lived in Beaumont all his life. Roy works at Harbor Hospice Healthcare where...
Citizens Police Academy course offers behind the scenes look into the life of law enforcement
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look into the life and responsibilities of law enforcement thanks to an upcoming community program. The Beaumont Police Department’s bi-annual Citizens Police Academy begins on January 19, 2022. It is a free 14-week course that lasts until...
Lumberton ISD looking to interview qualified candidates to ease substitute teacher shortages
LUMBERTON, Texas — Teacher and substitute teacher shortages are affecting the nation and one of those districts impacted is right in Southeast Texas. Lumberton Independent School District is offering job incentives and bumping pay to keep this shortage from impacting their students. They are looking to fill classrooms with...
ExxonMobil Beaumont Plant celebrates 39 years of being a star participant in OSHA's Voluntary Protection Programs
BEAUMONT, Texas — ExxonMobil Beaumont Chemical Plant celebrated 39 years of being recognized as a star participant within the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) on Wednesday. The VPP recognizes employers and workers in the private industry and federal agencies who have implemented effective...
13-year-old in custody after threats were made to Vidor ISD via Snapchat Friday night, sheriff's office says
VIDOR, Texas — A 13-year-old is in custody after a threat was made to a Southeast Texas school district via social media. Officials with the Vidor Independent School District were made aware of a threatening post Friday night, according to a district release. The threats were via Snapchat. At...
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
Orange County Sheriff's Office thankful for belt buckle saving fellow deputy's life
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County deputy is out of the hospital and recovering after being mistakenly shot at through a door by a resident at a home in Orangefield while responding to a burglary call Wednesday morning. Corporal Orrin Landers was wearing a belt that potentially saved...
Port Neches Police Department celebrates the retirement of longtime K9 officer
PORT NECHES, Texas — The one and only K9 officer of the Port Neches Police Department is hanging up his harness. Officer Rico has been on the force for the past eight years. Sergeant Eric Heilman has been Rico's handler for seven of those years. Heilman says that It's...
Mauriceville Elementary, Middle School campuses get late start Tuesday due to power outage
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Elementary and middle school students in Mauriceville are starting classes late Tuesday morning due to a community wide power outage. The district announced the late start for both the Mauriceville Elementary and middle school school campuses citing an "anticipated utility outage" just before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening in a Facebook post.
Orangefield ISD reports potential threat at high school
ORANGE, Texas — Administrators at Orangefield Independent School District are working to reassure the community that students and staff are safe after a potential threat on the high school campus. According to the district, administrators learned about the potential threat late Friday. After a thorough investigation, the student in...
Cleanup of overturned crane alongside Interstate 10 near Fannett continues
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating an overturned crane along westbound Interstate 10 near Fannett. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 11:40 a.m., a 1998 Deutsche Grove mobile crane was traveling west. It is reported that the driver failed to drive in a single...
Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man is being treated for his injuries after being hit while riding his bike in Port Arthur Thursday night. It happened before 8 p.m. on 39th Street near Memorial Boulevard in Port Arthur. Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver...
Lamar University blocks TikTok on campus due to Texas Gov's ban of app use by state agencies
BEAUMONT, Texas — On Friday, Lamar University will be implementing the Governor’s statewide ban against the use of TikTok by state agencies. In Late 2022, Governor Greg Abbott issued a ban of the social media site TikTok to all state agencies. The directive called for immediate ban of...
LIST: Here's how you can celebrate MLK Day 2023 in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several events are happening around Southeast Texas in January to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. including the return of Beaumont's annual parade in his honor. This year MLK Day, which is a national holiday, falls on Monday, January 16, 2023. The holiday...
