Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

ExxonMobil Beaumont Plant celebrates 39 years of being a star participant in OSHA's Voluntary Protection Programs

BEAUMONT, Texas — ExxonMobil Beaumont Chemical Plant celebrated 39 years of being recognized as a star participant within the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) on Wednesday. The VPP recognizes employers and workers in the private industry and federal agencies who have implemented effective...
BEAUMONT, TX
Mauriceville Elementary, Middle School campuses get late start Tuesday due to power outage

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Elementary and middle school students in Mauriceville are starting classes late Tuesday morning due to a community wide power outage. The district announced the late start for both the Mauriceville Elementary and middle school school campuses citing an "anticipated utility outage" just before 7:30 p.m. Monday evening in a Facebook post.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
Orangefield ISD reports potential threat at high school

ORANGE, Texas — Administrators at Orangefield Independent School District are working to reassure the community that students and staff are safe after a potential threat on the high school campus. According to the district, administrators learned about the potential threat late Friday. After a thorough investigation, the student in...
ORANGE, TX
Beaumont, TX
