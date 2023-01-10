ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

KCEN

Retirement ceremony for Killeen Police Chief Kimble announced

KILLEEN, Texas — A retirement ceremony for Former Police Chief Charles (Chuck) Kimble will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Jan. 12, according to the Killeen Police Department Facebook. The event is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. Kimble's retirement will...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged in West hammer attack

WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of attacking his girlfriend with a hammer. A West PD officer and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a woman receiving injuries. The injured woman, identified as Candus Scott, would not explain her injuries to the officer at first – she later explained to West EMS personnel that she was in a fight with her boyfriend at a different location.
WEST, TX
KWTX

Waco teen pleads guilty in violent crime spree, sentenced to 20 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say was part of a violent crime spree in late 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday. Gregory Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a building and two counts of aggravated assault in a series of crimes Jackson committed when he was a juvenile.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Police arrest man after three-county chase

HILL COUNTY (FOX 44) – A man is in custody after a Tuesday evening pursuit through three Central Texas counties. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit coming in from McLennan County on Interstate 35 northbound. A vehicle was being pursued in relation to a reported aggravated robbery.
HILL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Major Wednesday crash reported in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Stephen McFaull, 93, died from his injuries in a major crash Wednesday, according to Texas DPS Troopers. Around 2:50 p.m., a 2012 Kenworth Truck tractor, operated by a 48-year-old man from DeLeon, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77, according to Texas DPS Troopers. McFaull...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
BELTON, TX
News Channel 25

Trooper killed in 2001 crash honored with Waco highway dedication

WACO, Texas — A section of I-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County was dedicated Thursday to a 51-year-old state trooper who died in a four-vehicle crash on May 9, 2001. The 87th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Richard Cottle Highway. DPS Director Steven McCraw joined...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Milam County drug raid yields four arrests

Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KWTX

One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
HILL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple Police look for man, woman wanted in Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man and woman who they say stole from a Temple Walmart on Jan. 7. The thieves drove off in the red vehicle, pictured below. If you recognize these two people or the vehicle, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5550. You can also report anonymously here.
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility

CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added. This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources. After an audit...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

