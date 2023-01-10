Read full article on original website
Bell County set to sue Killeen over marijuana ordinance
Bell County commissioners voted to move forward with a lawsuit over the 'Proposition A' ordinance at the end of the year.
KWTX
Waco judge vacates gag order for upcoming retrial of ex-daycare owner charged in child’s overdose death
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco judge on Wednesday vacated a far-reaching gag order in the Marian Fraser murder case after KWTX attorneys convinced him that his attempt to restrict media coverage of her upcoming retrial is unconstitutional. Judge David Hodges, citing a “clear and present danger” that pretrial publicity...
Retirement ceremony for Killeen Police Chief Kimble announced
KILLEEN, Texas — A retirement ceremony for Former Police Chief Charles (Chuck) Kimble will be held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Jan. 12, according to the Killeen Police Department Facebook. The event is open to the public and will begin at 2 p.m. Kimble's retirement will...
KWTX
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The woman shot Tuesday morning by McLennan County sheriff’s deputies pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting a public servant, KWTX has confirmed. Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 10 said...
KWTX
City of Killeen clears 109 warrants, forgives $58K in fines during Safe Harbor warrant forgiveness program
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Municipal Court announced 61 citizens appeared at the courthouse to clear 109 warrants with a total value of $58,419 during the warrant forgiveness period in December 2022. During that time, citizens with outstanding warrants were able to go to the courthouse without fear of...
fox44news.com
Man charged in West hammer attack
WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of attacking his girlfriend with a hammer. A West PD officer and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a woman receiving injuries. The injured woman, identified as Candus Scott, would not explain her injuries to the officer at first – she later explained to West EMS personnel that she was in a fight with her boyfriend at a different location.
KWTX
Waco teen pleads guilty in violent crime spree, sentenced to 20 years in prison
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say was part of a violent crime spree in late 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday. Gregory Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a building and two counts of aggravated assault in a series of crimes Jackson committed when he was a juvenile.
KWTX
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022, is now out of the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to the face prior to his arrest in the Benchley area. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44,...
fox44news.com
Police arrest man after three-county chase
HILL COUNTY (FOX 44) – A man is in custody after a Tuesday evening pursuit through three Central Texas counties. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit coming in from McLennan County on Interstate 35 northbound. A vehicle was being pursued in relation to a reported aggravated robbery.
Major Wednesday crash reported in Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Stephen McFaull, 93, died from his injuries in a major crash Wednesday, according to Texas DPS Troopers. Around 2:50 p.m., a 2012 Kenworth Truck tractor, operated by a 48-year-old man from DeLeon, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77, according to Texas DPS Troopers. McFaull...
fox44news.com
Battle for Belton Confederate Statue Removal Carries to 2023
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners Court met early this morning to tackle an ongoing controversial agenda, the confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of Courthouse Square. For the past few years, some county leaders and members of the community have been advocating for the...
News Channel 25
Trooper killed in 2001 crash honored with Waco highway dedication
WACO, Texas — A section of I-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County was dedicated Thursday to a 51-year-old state trooper who died in a four-vehicle crash on May 9, 2001. The 87th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Richard Cottle Highway. DPS Director Steven McCraw joined...
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
KWTX
One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD Implements New Safety Protocols
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD is doing everything in its power to enhance the safety of its students and staff while easing concerns for families. The school district implemented newly evolved metal detectors that can pick up an object on a person or in their belongings. Additionally,...
Waco Police: murder suspects wanted to put their victim, “out of his misery”
Arrest affidavits obtained by FOX 44 News show the people suspected of killing 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox lived in the home he purchased.
WFAA
Gov. Abbott in favor of paying power generators to be available when Texas grid conditions are tight
The hope is that this would encourage new plants to be built. Some energy experts, however, oppose this plan.
Temple Police look for man, woman wanted in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man and woman who they say stole from a Temple Walmart on Jan. 7. The thieves drove off in the red vehicle, pictured below. If you recognize these two people or the vehicle, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5550. You can also report anonymously here.
Calling all educators: Killeen ISD hosting hiring day for classroom aides
KILLEEN, Texas — Looking to teach the next generation? Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a hiring day on Jan. 11, 2023. The goal of the event is to hire classroom aides for different elementary and middle schools across the district. The event will take place at the...
News Channel 25
'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility
CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added. This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources. After an audit...
KCEN
