Santa Clara County, CA

KSBW.com

Monterey County road closures

SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Sinkhole shuts down SR-92 in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — As of 3 a.m. Thursday, Highway 92 between Upper Skyline Boulevard and Pilarcitos Creek Road in San Mateo County was closed indefinitely morning in both directions due to emergency roadwork. The Pacifica Police has warned drivers that this closure may increase the amount of commuters coming through Pacifica during […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Help arrives for soaked Morgan Hill residents

As the latest in a line of strong storms was bearing down on the Central Coast this week, the California Conservation Corps (CCC) sent two crews to Morgan Hill to help fill and distribute sandbags for local residents and property owners. The crews—out of Fresno and San Luis Obispo—were busy...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy escapes latest storm with widespread flooding

Highway 101 in Gilroy was shut down for more than six hours on Jan. 9 after Uvas Creek spilled over near Mesa Road, submerging multiple homes and turning the heavily traveled roadway into a slow-moving river. Highway 25 south of Gilroy was reportedly briefly closed as well, while fallen power...
GILROY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding in East Palo Alto leaves apartment dwellers with costly damage

EAST PALO ALTO – Residents living near San Francisquito Creek in East Palo Alto lost many of their belongings in recent storms, including their cars. Two groups have stepped up to help these families recover.On New Year's Eve, the creek poured into the Woodland Park Apartments. The high floodwaters left residents with damage that could cost thousands.Francisco Navarro has called these apartments home for more than 10 years. He said the waters swept inside his storage unit.Navarro became emotional at one point saying his family lost clothes, shoes, and equipment. The cost to replace these items he says will be...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Floodwaters Recede in Southern Santa Clara County

There was no shortage of floodwaters in southern Santa Clara County Tuesday following the recent deluge, but the water was receding. For the first time in years, spillover from the Uvas Reservoir turned part of Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy into a river. "Crazy," Maria Ortega said. "This is my...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sanbenito.com

Two rescued, arrested after vehicle submerges in San Benito River

Two men were arrested Jan. 10 after their vehicle became submerged underwater during their attempt to drive across San Benito River, which had become full of moving water after heavy rains, according to authorities. San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies and other emergency authorities responded to Truckee Way near the Hospital...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities

SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley

SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Sinkhole opens up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A sinkhole opened up on Glenwood Drive in Scotts Valley about a mile from where a retaining wall collapsed. The road was situated above an old railroad culvert. Santa Cruz County crews surveyed the damage on Wednesday afternoon, but people who live in the area...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Levee breaches cause additional flooding in Monterey County; New evacuations ordered

SALINAS -- Multiple private levees in south Monterey County were breached on Tuesday, causing additional flooding into the Salinas River and prompting evacuations, according to Monterey County Sheriff's Office.The levees were privately owned and are not maintained by the county. The sheriff's office said it was responding to the incidents to ensure public safety and evacuation orders have been issued for the affected areas.Monterey County emergency informationEvacuation map: Search your address  The county anticipates the effects of levee breaks to be felt downriver and that narrow areas of the river were expected to increase in velocity and are especially dangerous.Residents...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Flooded lanes of Highway 101 reopen in Gilroy; nearby homes submerged

GILROY -- Flooding from the latest atmospheric river storm has impacted southern Santa Clara County on Monday, leading to submerged homes and the closure of a stretch of Highway 101 for hours.Shortly before noon, the Gilroy Police Department announced the southbound direction was closed at Mesa Road, just south of Monterey Highway. Nearby, Bolsa Road is also flooded between Travel Park Circle and Carnadero Avenue.Around 12:25 p.m., KCBS Radio reported that the flooding has appeared to worsen. By 1:50 p.m., both directions of the roadway were closed. Traffic was being diverted to Highway 25.A Caltrans spokesperson told KPIX Monday evening...
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) In anticipation of the possibility the Salinas River will overflow and cause flooding on major access roads between Monterey and Salinas, the Salinas Union High School District and the Santa Rita Union School District has decided to cancel classes for January 12. Roads possibility impacted by flooding include: Highway 68 near the The post SUHSD and SRUSD cancel classes as a result of flooding threat appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

