FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MichiganTravel MavenTraverse City, MI
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
traverseticker.com
Governmental Center Renovations, Parking Changes Underway
Significant changes are underway at the Governmental Center in Traverse City, including a $300,000-plus renovation of the commission chambers and multiple meeting rooms with technology upgrades – plus the conversion of the large southern parking lot to employee permit-only parking during weekdays. Grand Traverse County and the City of...
Michigan’s first rail-bike adventures will roll this summer near Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A new kind of low-key outdoor adventure is being planned for Northern Michigan this summer. It’s designed to bring together people who like to pedal, and those who just love the scenic railroad corridors that crisscross this vacation hotspot. Wheels on Rails, the first rail-biking...
traverseticker.com
TCAPS Facing Transportation Crisis; Bus Routes to Change
Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) is short 15 bus drivers and facing a transportation crisis, with the district notifying parents Tuesday that high school bus routes will be impacted starting January 23 and route adjustments may be needed at other school levels if the staffing shortage does not improve.
traverseticker.com
December Was Proof The Real Estate Slowdown Has (Finally) Hit Northern Michigan
Sales of residential real estate continue to slow at a record pace, as evidenced by December sales figures. There were 175 homes sold in the five-county area last month. It’s a decline of 47 percent from the 333 sold in December 2021. In fact, it is the lowest number of homes sold for the month dating back to 2010, when the industry was just recovering from the Great Recession. The total dollar volume this year was $71,223,205, far below last year’s $138,058,618 and the lowest total since 2018. The year’s average price of $406,989 was higher than any year other than last year’s $414,590.
Kalkaska-Area Chalet is Truly a Fairy Tale Fixer Upper For Only $85K
What's the difference between a chalet and a cabin?. The unique sloped roof on this northern Michigan home for sale makes it look like it's straight out of a Hans Christian Andersen tale, so I'm choosing to call this enchanting little home a chalet. Well, at least it's "enchanting" from...
UpNorthLive.com
Parents urged to fill in for missing bus drivers
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A shortage of school bus drivers is an issue across northern Michigan and the country. About 70% of Traverse City Area Public Schools students start and end their days on a school bus. However, the district has had to delay routes multiple times because of...
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan
The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan
Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
maxsservice.com
Three Events Coming to Downtown Traverse City in February
We love being part of the energy of Downtown Traverse City! If you think that winter cools down the happenings in Traverse City, think again. Here are three unique, exciting events coming up in Downtown Traverse City that you’ll want to mark down on your calendars!. Traverse City Comedy...
Driver Shortage Forces TCAPS to Cancel Half of Their High School Busing
Staffing shortages are forcing Northern Michigan’s largest school district to only offer bus services to half of the high school students at a time. Some Traverse City Area Public Schools high schoolers will get transportation on Mondays and Tuesdays. The other half would get transportation on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The groups would alternate every other Friday.
Family Uninjured but Loses Their Home in Grawn House Fire
A Grand Traverse County home is destroyed after a fire that started without anyone home. Green Lake Township Fire Department received a call at 9:35 Monday morning from neighbors. They reported a house on fire on the Duck Lake Peninsula in Grawn. Green Lake, Almira, Buckley, and Long Lake Fire...
Why is it So Cloudy in Michigan in Winter?
If you think it has been a long time since you have seen the sun shining, you’d be right. For most of Northern Michigan, it has been at least two weeks that we have had at least 50% sunshine. Dec. 28, 2022, was the last time there was any...
My North.com
New Up North 2023: New Business & Restaurant Openings Up North
What’s New Up North? From new Northern Michigan restaurants to outdoor adventures, there’s always something new happening in our region. Check back monthly for the latest cool finds, community updates and sweet new businesses. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more...
Up North Voice
New pharmacy opens in Roscommon
ROSCOMMON – MidMichigan Community Health Services is opening a full-service pharmacy, located at 241 Lake Street in Roscommon, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. All patients are welcome to use MidMichigan Community Health Services Pharmacy. The pharmacy will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and...
gandernewsroom.com
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
This Michigan Emergency Room Staff Just Claimed A $1 Million Powerball Prize
I've had conversations with co-workers in the past about pooling our money to hit it big and share the wealth. Every time I've done that, we've come out on the losing end, just like when I play by myself. But one Michigan lottery club in Traverse City hit it big...
leelanauticker.com
Local Housing Advocates Sound Off On Next Steps Following New Legislation
Two of four affordable housing bills Governor Whitmer signed into law last month could eventually have significant impact on the availability of affordable housing in Leelanau County, local advocates say. The bill package signed in December includes initiatives to incentivize development for builders and support the need for housing, while...
Ice or No, Tip Up Town Festival is a Go
The annual Tip Up Town Festival starts in just two week in Houghton Lake. Even with some warmer weather as of late, organizers are still planning plenty of events for this year’s tip-up town. It kicks off with a beer tent on Jan. 20. The weekend will have Lyman’s...
Woman who washed ashore on Lake Michigan identified 25 years later
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 27, 1997, a woman's body washed ashore on Lake Michigan, and officials announced that after 25 years, they have identified the woman. The woman has been identified as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, who was 26 years old when she went missing. In 1997, Michigan State Police responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County after receiving reports of a deceased and unclothed woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan Shoreline.Police say there was nothing to identify the woman by except for one earring.MSP had sent out broadcast messages to...
