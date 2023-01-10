Sales of residential real estate continue to slow at a record pace, as evidenced by December sales figures. There were 175 homes sold in the five-county area last month. It’s a decline of 47 percent from the 333 sold in December 2021. In fact, it is the lowest number of homes sold for the month dating back to 2010, when the industry was just recovering from the Great Recession. The total dollar volume this year was $71,223,205, far below last year’s $138,058,618 and the lowest total since 2018. The year’s average price of $406,989 was higher than any year other than last year’s $414,590.

