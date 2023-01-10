ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governmental Center Renovations, Parking Changes Underway

Significant changes are underway at the Governmental Center in Traverse City, including a $300,000-plus renovation of the commission chambers and multiple meeting rooms with technology upgrades – plus the conversion of the large southern parking lot to employee permit-only parking during weekdays. Grand Traverse County and the City of...
traverseticker.com

TCAPS Facing Transportation Crisis; Bus Routes to Change

Traverse City Area Public Schools (TCAPS) is short 15 bus drivers and facing a transportation crisis, with the district notifying parents Tuesday that high school bus routes will be impacted starting January 23 and route adjustments may be needed at other school levels if the staffing shortage does not improve.
December Was Proof The Real Estate Slowdown Has (Finally) Hit Northern Michigan

Sales of residential real estate continue to slow at a record pace, as evidenced by December sales figures. There were 175 homes sold in the five-county area last month. It’s a decline of 47 percent from the 333 sold in December 2021. In fact, it is the lowest number of homes sold for the month dating back to 2010, when the industry was just recovering from the Great Recession. The total dollar volume this year was $71,223,205, far below last year’s $138,058,618 and the lowest total since 2018. The year’s average price of $406,989 was higher than any year other than last year’s $414,590.
Parents urged to fill in for missing bus drivers

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A shortage of school bus drivers is an issue across northern Michigan and the country. About 70% of Traverse City Area Public Schools students start and end their days on a school bus. However, the district has had to delay routes multiple times because of...
Food Network Calls This The Best BBQ In Michigan

The state of Michigan does not have an official state food, maybe it is because we have to many great food options to choose from. You may not associate Michigan with great barbecue, but that may change when you hear about a place in Traverse City. The Food Network claims this hot spot is home to the best barbecue in the Great Lakes State.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Michigan

Michigan winters are the perfect time to get outside and enjoy some of your favorite snow activities, especially snow tubing. If zipping down hills and taking in the beautiful Michigan scenery sounds like the perfect way to spend an afternoon or weekend, you're definitely going to want to check out the largest tubing park in the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Three Events Coming to Downtown Traverse City in February

We love being part of the energy of Downtown Traverse City! If you think that winter cools down the happenings in Traverse City, think again. Here are three unique, exciting events coming up in Downtown Traverse City that you’ll want to mark down on your calendars!. Traverse City Comedy...
New Up North 2023: New Business & Restaurant Openings Up North

What’s New Up North? From new Northern Michigan restaurants to outdoor adventures, there’s always something new happening in our region. Check back monthly for the latest cool finds, community updates and sweet new businesses. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more...
New pharmacy opens in Roscommon

ROSCOMMON – MidMichigan Community Health Services is opening a full-service pharmacy, located at 241 Lake Street in Roscommon, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. All patients are welcome to use MidMichigan Community Health Services Pharmacy. The pharmacy will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and...
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Local Housing Advocates Sound Off On Next Steps Following New Legislation

Two of four affordable housing bills Governor Whitmer signed into law last month could eventually have significant impact on the availability of affordable housing in Leelanau County, local advocates say. The bill package signed in December includes initiatives to incentivize development for builders and support the need for housing, while...
Ice or No, Tip Up Town Festival is a Go

The annual Tip Up Town Festival starts in just two week in Houghton Lake. Even with some warmer weather as of late, organizers are still planning plenty of events for this year’s tip-up town. It kicks off with a beer tent on Jan. 20. The weekend will have Lyman’s...
Woman who washed ashore on Lake Michigan identified 25 years later

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 27, 1997, a woman's body washed ashore on Lake Michigan, and officials announced that after 25 years, they have identified the woman. The woman has been identified as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, who was 26 years old when she went missing. In 1997, Michigan State Police responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County after receiving reports of a deceased and unclothed woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan Shoreline.Police say there was nothing to identify the woman by except for one earring.MSP had sent out broadcast messages to...
