Mankato, MN

KEYC

Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Classes resume at JWP

Do you crave festive cocktails? You may want to celebrate National Hot Toddy Day today!. The City of Mankato opens up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program. Meteorologist Shawn Cable explains why we've been socked in with fog and smog the past few days.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The next chapter for Lamplighter

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
JANESVILLE, MN
KEYC

Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team internationally

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A little over 20 hours of flights lay ahead for Dr. Wade Johnson, the director of Sports Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Johnson has worked with different U.S. teams for other occasions, but never for something like this. “So, my work with U.S.A....
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU Mankato's MinnPoly Institute takes new approach to higher education

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is establishing the first and only polytechnic institute in the state of Minnesota. The Minnesota Polytechnic and Applied Learning Institute, or MinnPoly for short, hopes to take a new approach to higher education through project and work-based learning. MinnPoly’s newest partnership with...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

BECHS to hold Young Historians program on Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program for school age children this Saturday. This hands-on history workshop takes place the second Saturday of each month during the school year. This Saturday’s workshop will go from 10 a.m. to Noon...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable explains the fog and smog

BECHS to hold Young Historians program on Saturday. The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program for school age children this Saturday. City of Mankato opens up applications for block grant program. The City of Mankato has opened up applications
MANKATO, MN
kduz.com

One Injured in Winthrop Crash

A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
WINTHROP, MN
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather

Thick, freezing fog will blanket the area this morning before a wintery mix moves through later tonight. YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation. The $7,000 donation will support programming and mentoring opportunities for youth
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Janesville update

Thick, freezing fog will blanket the area this morning before a wintery mix moves through later tonight. Mankato Public Safety officer recognized for work with youth. Police officer Keith Mortensen has been awarded the 2022
JANESVILLE, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Snowmobile crash seriously injures Owatonna man

A snowmobile crash in rural Steele County has seriously injured an Owatonna man. The crash involved a single snowmobile on a trail along the 11000 block of 42nd Avenue SW in Berlin Township near Hope, according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
OWATONNA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
RICE COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Madelia's "Cleaning Chick" helps us declutter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shayna Erickson helps us declutter! She explains her steps to get the process started. “Decluttering is the first step in the process,” explains Shayna, “I recently read a book called Organizing for the Rest of Us by Dana K. White, amazing book.”. Shayna explains...
MADELIA, MN
KEYC

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire this morning in Mapleton. First responders arrived at the home at 209 4th Avenue Southeast at around 8:30 a.m.. Authorities say everyone in the house at the time was able to get out safely, with no injuries. As...
MAPLETON, MN

