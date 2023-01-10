Read full article on original website
Tuesday Night Sports (01-10)
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight’s sports segment led off with Mankato East vs. Mankato West matchups followed by local area high school basketball. *East won 77-61 over West. Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial. *LCWM won 75-66 over Loyola. Girls High School Basketball. Mankato East vs. Mankato West.
Classes resume at JWP
Do you crave festive cocktails? You may want to celebrate National Hot Toddy Day today!. The City of Mankato opens up applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program. Meteorologist Shawn Cable explains why we've been socked in with fog and smog the past few days.
The next chapter for Lamplighter
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Colleges around the area welcomed students back today for the start of the spring semester
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today was the first day of classes for MSU, Bethany Lutheran College and South Central College among others. Students moved back in to the dorms this past weekend, the semester began in full today. Classes are scheduled to wrap up in early May for most local colleges, and MSU, Mankato has spring graduation scheduled for May 6.
Mankato doctor will assist U.S. Alpine ski team internationally
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A little over 20 hours of flights lay ahead for Dr. Wade Johnson, the director of Sports Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato. Johnson has worked with different U.S. teams for other occasions, but never for something like this. “So, my work with U.S.A....
MSU Mankato’s MinnPoly Institute takes new approach to higher education
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is establishing the first and only polytechnic institute in the state of Minnesota. The Minnesota Polytechnic and Applied Learning Institute, or MinnPoly for short, hopes to take a new approach to higher education through project and work-based learning. MinnPoly’s newest partnership with...
Classes continued today at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School after yesterday’s lockdown
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “We haven’t had to deal with a lot of actual school lockdowns here. Matter of fact, this is the first one that I recall,” said Janesville Police Chief, David Ulmen. “My youngest- she didn’t really understand what was happening. She just knew that...
BECHS to hold Young Historians program on Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program for school age children this Saturday. This hands-on history workshop takes place the second Saturday of each month during the school year. This Saturday’s workshop will go from 10 a.m. to Noon...
Police officers in both Mankato and North Mankato received awards for their work in the community
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Keith Mortenson of Mankato and Dave Krueger of North Mankato received awards from the Minnesota South Central Investigator’s Coalition. Officer Krueger, who leads North Mankato’s reserve unit, was awarded the Law Enforcement Service Award. North Mankato Police say that these awards show the quality...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Meteorologist Shawn Cable explains the fog and smog
BECHS to hold Young Historians program on Saturday. The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be holding their January Young Historians program for school age children this Saturday. City of Mankato opens up applications for block grant program. The City of Mankato has opened up applications...
One Injured in Winthrop Crash
A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Tuesday Weather
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-10-2023 - clipped version. Thick, freezing fog will blanket the area this morning before a wintery mix moves through later tonight. YMCA Mentoring Program receives $7K donation. The $7,000 donation will support programming and mentoring opportunities for youth and...
Janesville update
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 1-10-2023 - clipped version. Thick, freezing fog will blanket the area this morning before a wintery mix moves through later tonight. Mankato Public Safety officer recognized for work with youth. Police officer Keith Mortensen has been awarded the 2022...
BREAKING NEWS: Snowmobile crash seriously injures Owatonna man
A snowmobile crash in rural Steele County has seriously injured an Owatonna man. The crash involved a single snowmobile on a trail along the 11000 block of 42nd Avenue SW in Berlin Township near Hope, according to the Steele County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of central and southern Minnesota in effect from 9:00 pm tonight through 6:00 am Wednesday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Rice counties (+more), as well as the entire Twin Cities metro area. A...
Madelia’s “Cleaning Chick” helps us declutter
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shayna Erickson helps us declutter! She explains her steps to get the process started. “Decluttering is the first step in the process,” explains Shayna, “I recently read a book called Organizing for the Rest of Us by Dana K. White, amazing book.”. Shayna explains...
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mapleton
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire this morning in Mapleton. First responders arrived at the home at 209 4th Avenue Southeast at around 8:30 a.m.. Authorities say everyone in the house at the time was able to get out safely, with no injuries. As...
