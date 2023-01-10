ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Kate's Club hopes to help grieving youth in Glynn County

By LAUREN MCDONALD
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 2 days ago
Grief is among the most common forms of trauma that children experience, and losing a loved one at a young age has proven to have a lasting impact on a child’s life.

A nonprofit organization with a mission to serve children and teens in Georgia who are grieving has expanded into Glynn County in hopes of aiding those who have experienced this trauma.

