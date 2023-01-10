Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Opens DG Market in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
Related
KYTV
Nixa to consider putting a sales tax increase measure on April’s ballot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An emergency meeting is happening this week in Nixa. City leaders are up against the clock. They’re working to get another tax initiative on April’s ballot. “If we could wait we probably would. The police, right now, to us is the most important need,”...
Neighborhood residents react to coffee shop approval
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Nearby residents of a proposed drive-thru coffee shop say they are disappointed. “I’m tired of fighting. Everybody is going to do what they’re going to do. We just have to live with it.” Sharon Anhalt said. On Monday, Springfield City Council approved a conditional use permit, the last thing needed to break ground […]
KYTV
Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
Are you making a livable wage as a Missourian?
One thing that all Americans can agree is a necessity is a livable wage.
KYTV
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
KYTV
Utility bills in the Ozarks rose during December; some wondering payment options
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the high cost of natural gas and the record-low temperatures in December, some people are getting sticker shock when they open their mail. Many utility bills are looking higher than usual, and places like City Utilities are hearing about it. “We’re starting to get a...
KYTV
City of Springfield, Mo., receives EPA grant for Green for Greene campaign
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The EPA selected the city for a $500,000 grant to expand the Green for Greene environmental job training program. “We are grateful to the EPA for their continued support of the Green for Greene program and the increased investment to expand the program and reach more individuals,” said Springfield City Manager Jason Gage. “The job training offered truly changes lives and allowed participants to receive up to 14 industry-recognized credentials that will help them find higher paying environmental related jobs,” Gage added.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation Update: Springfield business owner gives donation funds to grieving family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A resolution in less than 48 hours since our On Your Side Investigation aired. A grieving Springfield family finally gets the donations from a fundraiser eight months ago. On Monday night, we introduced you to Tim Huynh and Nancy Nguyen. Their three-year-old little girl, Mackenzie, died...
KYTV
On Your Side: Get financially fit in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s no better time than the present to get financially fit. The first month of the year is a fresh start for your wallet. Don’t sprint. Managing your money is a marathon. Pick one money goal to achieve this year: Is it save more? Invest more? Pay down debt? If so, how much?
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining […]
KYTV
Springfield-Branson National Airport receives federal grant for tarmac expansion
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport will receive a federal grant worth $6.4 million to improve the airport’s tarmac. The expansion will lessen tarmac congestion as airliners arrive and depart the terminal. It will also help the airport prepare for future expansion of the terminal building. Preliminary estimates put construction costs at about $8.8 million.
Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
KYTV
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
Chef Nicole shares the recipe. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
Springfield to receive $500k for Green for Greene program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is receiving half of a million dollars from the Environmental Protection Agency to help put more people into new careers. The money would expand the Green for Greene program, which helps train people for those jobs. The Green for Greene program is entering its sixth year at the Missouri […]
KYTV
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants. Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties. The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with...
KYTV
SPONSORED: Home tips with Helitech-Winter check list
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A little maintenance can go a long way when it comes to your home. Helitech is helping us do that with this tip on having a winter check list.
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian-style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — […]
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution
A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot. Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Comments / 1