Springfield, MO

KOLR10 News

Neighborhood residents react to coffee shop approval

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Nearby residents of a proposed drive-thru coffee shop say they are disappointed. “I’m tired of fighting. Everybody is going to do what they’re going to do. We just have to live with it.” Sharon Anhalt said. On Monday, Springfield City Council approved a conditional use permit, the last thing needed to break ground […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield, Mo., state rep. files bill to eliminate tax on diapers, formula

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Representative Stephanie Hein of Springfield filed a bill to eliminate the tax on diapers and formula. ”The intent of my bill is really to help ease the burden on some of these families with young kids who require, you know, you know, infant formula and or diapers. And the way it’s written, this can include adults as well, if needed to, to eliminate that sales tax off those items,” said State Representative Hein.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield, Mo., receives EPA grant for Green for Greene campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The EPA selected the city for a $500,000 grant to expand the Green for Greene environmental job training program. “We are grateful to the EPA for their continued support of the Green for Greene program and the increased investment to expand the program and reach more individuals,” said Springfield City Manager Jason Gage. “The job training offered truly changes lives and allowed participants to receive up to 14 industry-recognized credentials that will help them find higher paying environmental related jobs,” Gage added.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Get financially fit in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s no better time than the present to get financially fit. The first month of the year is a fresh start for your wallet. Don’t sprint. Managing your money is a marathon. Pick one money goal to achieve this year: Is it save more? Invest more? Pay down debt? If so, how much?
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield-Branson National Airport receives federal grant for tarmac expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Branson National Airport will receive a federal grant worth $6.4 million to improve the airport’s tarmac. The expansion will lessen tarmac congestion as airliners arrive and depart the terminal. It will also help the airport prepare for future expansion of the terminal building. Preliminary estimates put construction costs at about $8.8 million.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield locals react to Mega Millions jackpot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Some serious cash could soon be in someone’s pockets. As the Mega Millions jackpot has now reached one billion. The drawing will happen on Tuesday. And many are looking to win. Tuesday’s jackpot is the third largest of all time. There hasn’t been a winner since October, which has driven the jackpot up. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man was arrested after police found stolen vehicles on his property. According to court documents, police found two stolen vehicles on the property of 35-year-old Joshua Hicks. One of the vehicles was reported stolen out of Springfield, and the other was reported stolen out of Nixa.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield to receive $500k for Green for Greene program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield is receiving half of a million dollars from the Environmental Protection Agency to help put more people into new careers. The money would expand the Green for Greene program, which helps train people for those jobs. The Green for Greene program is entering its sixth year at the Missouri […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian-style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — […]
CASSVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution

A handful of proposals to raise the state’s minimum wage have been submitted to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office to potentially put the issue on the 2024 ballot.  Other proposals would guarantee paid sick leave for Missouri’s workers or establish ranked-choice voting. And rumblings of a possible constitutional amendment that would roll back Missouri’s […] The post With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE

