Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
Game Preview: 01.13.23 vs. WPG
PIT: 21-13-6 (48 pts) | WPG: 26-14-1 (53 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), NHL NETWORK (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins conclude a brief two-game homestand as they take on the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are 16-3-0 in their last 19 meetings with the Jets. Here at home, Pittsburgh is 19-1-0 in their last 20 games against the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise dating back to Mar. 24, 2007. The Penguins are 7-1-0 at home against Western Conference opponents this season. The Penguins have won nine of their last 10 games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 11-6-0 versus the West this season.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (24-12-4) at Bruins (32-4-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Puck possession and playing for one another will be key as Kraken face first-place Boston for the first time this season. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. Boston is the top team in the NHL standings right now and for...
Canes’ Brind’Amour selected to coach NHL All-Star team
The Carolina Hurricanes head coach will be going to the NHL’s All-Star Weekend.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Hit Season's Midway Point Tonight vs. Oilers
The Ducks officially begin the second half of the regular season and host the penultimate game of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the division rival Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Penguins
6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. The Winnipeg Jets close out a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team won't hold a morning skate after playing in Buffalo on Thursday night. Stay tune for line-up updates and the Three Storylines.
NHL
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
NHL
DUE-ING IT RIGHT!
ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
NHL
'Its next man up' for the Stars on a two-game road trip to New York
With Hintz out for an upper-body injury and Gurianov back, the team adapts to lineup changes. The Stars have been the healthiest team in hockey this season, so missing Roope Hintz (who is out with an upper body injury) could be a bit of a challenge. Because the team has...
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Flames
When the second-period buzzer sounded on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues were facing a two-goal deficit and a steep uphill battle to retake momentum from a pressuring Calgary Flames' offense. Just a couple of minutes into the third period, Nikita Alexandrov - tallying his fourth career NHL point -...
NHL
Mercer scores twice, Devils rally past Hurricanes
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dawson Mercer had two goals and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Mercer scored his second of the game to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead at 8:53 of the third period. After he got behind the defense, Mercer cut across the top of the crease and scored on the forehand around Pyotr Kochetkov.
NHL
Prospects Report: January 11, 2023
Walker and Wallstedt named to AHL All-Star Classic. Iowa had a successful three-game slate this past week, going 2-1 in games against Chicago and Rockford. In the matchup against Chicago on Jan.3, Iowa fell 5-2 with F Marco Rossi and F Sammy Walker scoring one goal each. D Joe Hicketts (0-2=2) had two points in the loss.
NHL
Projected Lineup: January 12 at Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH. - There are several unknowns regarding the lineup of the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday, as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. No lineup details were shared pre-game, so how the team will take to the ice will only be answered during warmups. The biggest question is who will...
NHL
Pluses, minuses for Predators-Maple Leafs, Sharks-Kings
Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Nashville Predators (19-14-6) visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS). Then, the San Jose Sharks (13-21-8) visit the Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN NOW).
NHL
Stars discuss improving execution in preparation for a daunting schedule
Lundkvist faces former team as Dallas heads into challenging two weeks before the All-Star break. NHL players and coaches are typically focused on their next game, so they don't usually have time to look at stretches in a season. But because Dallas has a run of good teams before the...
Comments / 0