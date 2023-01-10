ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch

The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Game Preview: 01.13.23 vs. WPG

PIT: 21-13-6 (48 pts) | WPG: 26-14-1 (53 pts) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), NHL NETWORK (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins conclude a brief two-game homestand as they take on the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins are 16-3-0 in their last 19 meetings with the Jets. Here at home, Pittsburgh is 19-1-0 in their last 20 games against the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise dating back to Mar. 24, 2007. The Penguins are 7-1-0 at home against Western Conference opponents this season. The Penguins have won nine of their last 10 games versus Western Conference opponents. They are 11-6-0 versus the West this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Preview: Ducks Hit Season's Midway Point Tonight vs. Oilers

The Ducks officially begin the second half of the regular season and host the penultimate game of a franchise-record 10-game homestand tonight, taking on the division rival Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals

In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'

"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

FLAMES FALL TO BLUES

ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Penguins

6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. The Winnipeg Jets close out a three-game road trip tonight when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team won't hold a morning skate after playing in Buffalo on Thursday night. Stay tune for line-up updates and the Three Storylines.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NSH@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

DUE-ING IT RIGHT!

ST. LOUIS - Incredibly, it was actually the second 2-on-1 of the period for the gritty Flames call-up. Walker Duehr was turned aside the first time. He wouldn't allow it a second. From the media's vantage point in the press box, you didn't know whether to watch No. 71 lean...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments

BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Flames

When the second-period buzzer sounded on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues were facing a two-goal deficit and a steep uphill battle to retake momentum from a pressuring Calgary Flames' offense. Just a couple of minutes into the third period, Nikita Alexandrov - tallying his fourth career NHL point -...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Mercer scores twice, Devils rally past Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dawson Mercer had two goals and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils rallied to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at PNC Arena on Tuesday. Mercer scored his second of the game to give New Jersey a 4-3 lead at 8:53 of the third period. After he got behind the defense, Mercer cut across the top of the crease and scored on the forehand around Pyotr Kochetkov.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Prospects Report: January 11, 2023

Walker and Wallstedt named to AHL All-Star Classic. Iowa had a successful three-game slate this past week, going 2-1 in games against Chicago and Rockford. In the matchup against Chicago on Jan.3, Iowa fell 5-2 with F Marco Rossi and F Sammy Walker scoring one goal each. D Joe Hicketts (0-2=2) had two points in the loss.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Projected Lineup: January 12 at Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH. - There are several unknowns regarding the lineup of the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday, as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. No lineup details were shared pre-game, so how the team will take to the ice will only be answered during warmups. The biggest question is who will...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Pluses, minuses for Predators-Maple Leafs, Sharks-Kings

Analyst Weekes breaks down Wednesday doubleheader on TNT. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The Nashville Predators (19-14-6) visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS). Then, the San Jose Sharks (13-21-8) visit the Los Angeles Kings (24-14-6) at Crypto.com Arena (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN NOW).
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy