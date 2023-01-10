ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito announced for this week's NJPW Strong

By Ethan Renner
F4WOnline
Three matches are set for Saturday's Nemesis episode.

Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito in a singles match headlines this Saturday's NJPW Strong Nemesis episode.

Cobb, representing United Empire, vs. Bad Dude Tito, representing TMDK, was announced for Saturday's show by NJPW on Monday night.

Two additional matches have also been announced for Saturday's show.

In a trios bout, AEW's Eddie Kingston will team with Homicide and David Finlay against Team Filthy's "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish, and Danny Limelight.

In Saturday's opening contest, Che Cabrera will take on Mascara Dorada in a singles match.

Strong's Nemesis episodes were taped on December 11 at the Vermont Hollywood venue in Los Angeles, California.

The full lineup for Saturday's show:

NJPW Strong Nemesis, Saturday, January 14, 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World --

  • Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito
  • Eddie Kingston, Homicide & David Finlay vs. Team Filthy ("Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight)
  • Che Cabrera vs. Mascara Dorada

F4WOnline

