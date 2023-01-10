ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judgment Day earn WWE Raw Tag Team title match

By Bryan Rose
 2 days ago

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio won a tag team turmoil match that took place Monday.

The Judgment Day are next in line for a Raw Tag Team title match.

Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest won a tag team turmoil match that headlined Monday’s Raw. After surviving multiple tag team opponents, they last defeated The Street Profits to earn a future Raw Tag Team title match against The Usos, who carry both the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team titles. It was not mentioned when the title match would take place.

Mysterio was giving an interview with The Miz about his recent stint in jail and was about to corner Miz after he revealed Dominik only spent a few hours inside when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson came out to start the match. Priest and Finn Balor originally started the match, defeating Gallows & Anderson. The reformed team of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin then followed, but were also defeated by Balor & Priest. Alpha Academy followed, with Balor & Priest getting another win after Balor held down Gable, leaving Otis to accidentally splashing Gable and walked into a lariat by Priest.

Balor was injured after the splash and was taken out of the match when medial offiicals determined he had injured his ribs. WWE official Adam Pearce gave Dominik the option to either take Balor’s place or The Judgment Day would forfeit. Dominik eventually agreed, setting up the final match in the tag team turmoil series.

Raw ended with The Judgment Day being confronted by The Usos, the two teams staring each other down as the show closed.

