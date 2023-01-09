Georgia vs. TCU highlights from the College Football Playoff national championship game

The Georgia Bulldogs are the back-to-back college football national champions after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 on Monday night. They are the ninth team to win consecutive titles in the major poll age and scored the most points in a national championship game.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was 18-of-25 for 304 yards with six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing). He exited the game early in the fourth quarter after tying Joe Burrow's record for most scores in a national title game during the BCS and College Football Playoff eras.

For TCU, Max Duggan went 14-of-22 for 152 yards with a rushing touchdown and two picks. Both interceptions were by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, who also recovered a fumble.

DOMINATION: Georgia dominates TCU from start to finish to repeat national title

The Bulldogs drew first blood when Bennett ran in a 21-yard touchdown. They went up 10-0 before TCU struck back with their only score of the game.

Here are the highlights from Georgia's victory over TCU for the College Football Playoff national championship.

Stetson Bennett runs in 21-yard touchdown

Bennett faked a handoff to running back Daijun Edwards then ran all the way down the field for a 21-yard touchdown.

Georgia's Javon Bullard recovers fumble

TCU wide receiver Derius Davis was running downfield when Christopher Smith attempted to tackle him from behind. Despite not taking him down, Smith swatted Davis' arm, causing the ball to pop loose. His Bulldogs' teammate Javon Bullard landed on the ball, and Georgia took possession at the TCU 33.

Max Duggan finds Derius Davis for 60 yards

With Georgia up 10-0, TCU quarterback Max Duggan stepped up and threw a laser 60 yards downfield to a wide open Davis.

Max Duggan punches in 2-yard touchdown

Before letting Georgia get too far ahead, Duggan rallied his troops downfield. On third-and-one from the Bulldogs' two-yard line, the quarterback rushed around left end to get the Horned Frogs on the board.

Stetson Bennett connects with Ladd McConkey for 37-yard touchdown

Georgia reasserted its lead in the first quarter when Bennett connected with Ladd McConkey for a 37-yard score.

Stetson Bennett rushes in 6-yard touchdown

Bennett scored his third touchdown of the day. In the second quarter, he ran it in from six yards.

Javon Bullard intercepts Max Duggan

Javon Bullard continued his dominance as he intercepted Duggan in the second quarter. The TCU quarterback overthrew Quentin Johnston deep downfield. Bullard was in perfect position to make the pick and give Georgia possession.

Kendall Milton rushes for 1-yard score

Georgia running back Kendall Milton punched in a one-yard score late in the second quarter.

Adonai Mitchell makes one-handed catch for 22-yard touchdown

To put a stamp on the end of the first half, Bennett scored his fourth touchdown of the game. He found wide receiver Adonai Mitchell downfield where the sophomore leaped in front of TCU defender Josh Newton to snatch the one-handed catch in the front right corner of the end zone.

Brock Bowers scores 22-yard touchdown

Bennett found his right-hand-man Brock Bowers on a 22-yard touchdown pass to open scoring in the second half. The tight end leaped up against TCU's Abe Camara and secured the catch as he fell into the end zone.

Stetson Bennett ties record with sixth touchdown

Bennett reconnected with McConkey for a second touchdown of the night. This time, it was for a 14-yard score. It was Bennett's sixth touchdown, which tied Joe Burrow's record for most in a national championship game.

Stetson Bennett's curtain call comes in fourth quarter

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart determined that Bennett's game was done early in the fourth quarter. The quarterback walked off the field with a smile on his face as he dapped up his teammates.

Georgia's second-team offense scores rushing touchdown

After Bennett's night was done, the Bulldogs offense kept the touchdowns coming. Branson Robinson punched in a 1-yard touchdown a play after he powered for a 12-yard rush.

Branson Robinson scores second touchdown to put Georgia over 60

Robinson scored in back-to-back drives for the Bulldogs, giving them 60 points for the first time this season. On this touchdown, he thundered forward for a 19-yard rush one play after TCU turned the ball over on downs.

Stetson Bennett celebrates with a cigar

Bennett was named the offensive MVP of the game and celebrated his undefeated season with a cigar.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia vs. TCU highlights from the College Football Playoff national championship game