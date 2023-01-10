ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Javelinas riding 6-game win streak before facing Dallas Baptist

By Larissa Liska
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctXqP_0k9CAi5N00

The Javelinas are in Kingsville for a two-game home stand this week, and Texas A&M Kingsville men's basketball is looking to keep their 6-game win-streak alive. During the offseason, head coach Johnny Estelle brought in nine newcomers to the Javelinas roster.

"He relies on us to coach them up and stuff like that, so it's just a process and I think now that we're getting the hang of it," C.J. Smith, TAMUK junior point guard, said.

Part of the process is making adjustments like switching from three guards to four guards with one big man in the paint.

"You know four guards does allow us to play faster. You know we had been playing a little bigger in the first semester, but it gives us an advantage offensively and a lot of nights it gives us an advantage defensively too," Johnny Estelle, TAMUK men's basketball head coach, said.

"It really opens up the floor playing with four guards, so if I have the ball down low anybody can shoot so have to respect them," Will Chayer , TAMUK senior forward and Veterans Memorial alum, said. "Really it gets everybody open. Clears the lane a lot more."

Texas A&M-Kingsville's defense causes problems, forcing the second most turnovers in division II college basketball at 287.

"I think it's the guys will to guard the ball and constant ball pressure," Smith said. "We all take pride in that side of the ball."

"Defensively I think we've always been one of the better teams in the league," Estelle said. "We just got to continue to buckle down, convert those steals we get into points and then let's continue to get the ball where it needs to be on offense."

This Thursday, the Javelinas and Dallas Baptist University Patriots tipoff around 7:30 p.m. following the women's game against Texas Woman's. Texas A&M Kingsville is hosting their faith night for fans.

Comments / 0

Related
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Thrift Store Filled with Treasures

, , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: DUSTY DRESSER, ARANSAS PASS There’s an old saying, “one person’s trash is another’s treasure,” a phrase often repeated by dedicated bargain hunters, many who may have seen the popular PBS TV series, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ where individuals have what they suspect are family heirlooms appraised by an expert only for the majority to learn they possess priceless collectibles someone else might have dismissed as junk. So, when Alanna Cartwright and her husband James opened ‘Dusty Dresser’ at 1746 W. Wheeler Ave. in Aransas Pass they didn’t know what to expect. But since they began...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Holiday Thieves Ruin Visit for Aransas Pass Winter Texans

, , , , Christmas wasn’t very merry for Steve Swaney, 65 and his wife Anna, 57 who’ve been spending their second year in Aransas Pass as Winter Texans at the Ransom Rd. RV Park, more than 1,300 miles from their home due north in Milbank, S.D. With a boat parked on a trailer at their RV site, Swaney is an avid fisherman. Their lot includes a picnic table to enjoy outdoor dining when they use their gas grill, a flat screen TV built into one side of their camper situated at just the right height for viewing on a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
cw39.com

Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy