news3lv.com
Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship to twirl its way into downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An annual signing-spinning contest is bringing in people from all around the world to compete for one prestigious title. The 16th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship will take place Saturday, January 14th, starting at noon, with the finals being held at 5 p.m. near the 1st Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience.
Health district fines Las Vegas condo complex for repeated sewage issues
A condo complex near the Las Vegas Strip experiencing sewage and structural problems now faces a $10,000 fine due to a lag in repairs.
news3lv.com
Rosa Mexicano Restaurant to open first location on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Las Vegas Strip as it gears up to open its first valley location later this year. Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be opening their first location at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
Fox5 KVVU
Universal to open year-round horror experience in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of Universal’s iconic Halloween Horror Nights attraction have announced a new, year-around horror experience in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the “concept will bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.”
2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
addictedtovacation.com
The 11 Best Stops On Your Trip Between Las Vegas And The Hoover Dam
There are numerous things to do in the area between Las Vegas and Hoover Dam. There are many tours available for the Hoover Dam itself. You are also not too far away from Valley of Fire State Park, Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area, and the Grand Canyon Skywalk.
Las Vegas Is Home To One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
news3lv.com
New schedules, increased frequency coming to Las Vegas public buses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There will be increased frequencies and new schedules for several routes in the public bus system serving the Las Vegas valley starting later this month. The changes take effect Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve reliability and timeliness, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. "While...
Fox5 KVVU
Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
Remains found off Maine coast identified as missing Las Vegas man
Remains discovered nearly 30 miles off the Maine coast in 2000 have been identified as that of a missing Las Vegas man, officials said.
8newsnow.com
Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston outside Las Vegas: sources
A hiker died in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston Monday afternoon, sources told 8 News Now. Hiker dies in reported avalanche on Mt. Charleston …. A hiker died in a reported avalanche on a trail at Mount Charleston Monday afternoon, sources told 8 News Now. ‘She...
crackberry.com
Elon's stupid Las Vegas tunnels may actually be a boring game changer
When Elon Musk announced way back in 2016 that he was starting a tunnel boring company because he was frustrated by Los Angeles traffic, the idea was pretty broadly mocked. Sure, there was probably some minor innovation that The Boring Company could bring to the tunneling business, but to just make another path for even more cars? That's pretty low on the priorities list in solving transportation gridlock. And that's not to mention that we solved transportation tunnels long ago: subways.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
news3lv.com
New cocktail lounge Rouge Room to open at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new cocktail lounge is set to open at Red Rock Casino in Summerlin later this spring. The hospitality group Wish You Were Here says Rouge Room is a sophisticated, European-inspired lounge that will take over the space once belonging to Crimson. "The addition of...
news3lv.com
Weather catches attention of Las Vegas first responders, conference held to discuss safety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A multi-agency news conference was held on Tuesday at the U.S. Forest Service fire station along Kyle Canyon Road to talk about Monday's avalanche that claimed the life of a backcountry skier. The conference was also held to remind everyone that safety should be a...
news3lv.com
Guest hits $200k video poker machine jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest hits a six-figure jackpot at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend. It happened on Saturday, January 7, when a Caesars Rewards member hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The unidentified guest was playing...
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
news3lv.com
Downtown Las Vegas to host 41st annual MLK Parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The country will pause to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The 41st Martin Luther King Junior parade will be in Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, January 16. Street closures will start at 6 a.m. Monday morning and the parade will start...
news3lv.com
How can renters take advantage of Vegas rent as prices finally decrease?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the first time in a decade, the Las Vegas rental market saw its first decrease after years of continual growth. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Vegas rent decreased 1%, bringing the average price to $1,420 per month. According to a report from the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), the price is down from $1,451 in the third quarter and below the national average of $1,620.
