news3lv.com

Annual World Sign-Spinning Championship to twirl its way into downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — An annual signing-spinning contest is bringing in people from all around the world to compete for one prestigious title. The 16th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship will take place Saturday, January 14th, starting at noon, with the finals being held at 5 p.m. near the 1st Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience.
news3lv.com

Rosa Mexicano Restaurant to open first location on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the Las Vegas Strip as it gears up to open its first valley location later this year. Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced Wednesday that they will be opening their first location at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood.
Fox5 KVVU

Universal to open year-round horror experience in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The creators of Universal’s iconic Halloween Horror Nights attraction have announced a new, year-around horror experience in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the “concept will bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales.”
8 News Now

2023 Golden Globes Hits And Misses

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s that time again, we break down all of the fashion hits and misses from the Golden Globes last night. Our fashion expert, Frank Marino joins us to talk all things sparkle, glitz and glam from the Silver Carpet.
news3lv.com

New schedules, increased frequency coming to Las Vegas public buses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There will be increased frequencies and new schedules for several routes in the public bus system serving the Las Vegas valley starting later this month. The changes take effect Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve reliability and timeliness, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. "While...
Fox5 KVVU

Fontainebleau Las Vegas names CEO; projected to open late 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A long-anticipated hotel project on the Las Vegas Strip has named its president and CEO. Brett Mufson was named president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas and remains president of Fontainebleau Development. Mufson was part of the development group that re-acquired the property in 2021, along with partner Jeffrey Soffer.
crackberry.com

Elon's stupid Las Vegas tunnels may actually be a boring game changer

When Elon Musk announced way back in 2016 that he was starting a tunnel boring company because he was frustrated by Los Angeles traffic, the idea was pretty broadly mocked. Sure, there was probably some minor innovation that The Boring Company could bring to the tunneling business, but to just make another path for even more cars? That's pretty low on the priorities list in solving transportation gridlock. And that's not to mention that we solved transportation tunnels long ago: subways.
news3lv.com

New cocktail lounge Rouge Room to open at Red Rock Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new cocktail lounge is set to open at Red Rock Casino in Summerlin later this spring. The hospitality group Wish You Were Here says Rouge Room is a sophisticated, European-inspired lounge that will take over the space once belonging to Crimson. "The addition of...
news3lv.com

Guest hits $200k video poker machine jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One guest hits a six-figure jackpot at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend. It happened on Saturday, January 7, when a Caesars Rewards member hit a jackpot of $200,000 on a video poker machine at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. The unidentified guest was playing...
nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas’ 10-Year Run of Rent Growth Is Over

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows a 10-year run of rent growth in Southern Nevada’s apartment market has ended. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar, shows Southern Nevada apartment rents declining by...
news3lv.com

Downtown Las Vegas to host 41st annual MLK Parade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The country will pause to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. The 41st Martin Luther King Junior parade will be in Downtown Las Vegas on Monday, January 16. Street closures will start at 6 a.m. Monday morning and the parade will start...
news3lv.com

How can renters take advantage of Vegas rent as prices finally decrease?

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the first time in a decade, the Las Vegas rental market saw its first decrease after years of continual growth. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Vegas rent decreased 1%, bringing the average price to $1,420 per month. According to a report from the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA), the price is down from $1,451 in the third quarter and below the national average of $1,620.
