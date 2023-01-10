Read full article on original website
jammin1057.com
Dropicana: I-15 At Tropicana Will Be A Total Mess Soon
In the game “SimCity,” knocking down a bridge and re-doing an intersection is as simple as a few clicks. But in real life, it takes a lot more effort and makes a much larger mess. We are about to get a hard lesson with NDOT’s Phase 2 of the I-15 Tropicana Project, lovingly referred to as “Dropicana.”
Fox5 KVVU
Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s the final countdown to ‘Dropicana,’ the major NDOT road construction project that will close down part of I-15 for several days. Days are numbered for the Tropicana overpass with the huge impact on traffic beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 17. It is...
news3lv.com
New schedules, increased frequency coming to Las Vegas public buses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There will be increased frequencies and new schedules for several routes in the public bus system serving the Las Vegas valley starting later this month. The changes take effect Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve reliability and timeliness, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. "While...
news3lv.com
Crash caused by medical episode leaves one dead inside Las Vegas airport parking garage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 63-year-old is dead after experiencing a medical episode inside a parking garage Wednesday night. According to police, the driver of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz GLK was traveling west inside Harry Reid Airport's Terminal 3 long-term parking garage when it collided with traffic-control barriers.
news3lv.com
Weather catches attention of Las Vegas first responders, conference held to discuss safety
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A multi-agency news conference was held on Tuesday at the U.S. Forest Service fire station along Kyle Canyon Road to talk about Monday's avalanche that claimed the life of a backcountry skier. The conference was also held to remind everyone that safety should be a...
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed Tuesday afternoon ‘due to excess water on roads’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive is closed Tuesday afternoon. In a post on Twitter, officials say the Scenic Drive was closed “due to excess water on roads.”. “We need this rain, so stay safe & inside,” they added in the post.
Health district fines Las Vegas condo complex for repeated sewage issues
A condo complex near the Las Vegas Strip experiencing sewage and structural problems now faces a $10,000 fine due to a lag in repairs.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
pvtimes.com
Prep work for Basin Avenue rebuild is underway
The condition of Basin Avenue in the Pahrump Valley has been a longstanding source of frustration for area motorists and development at its intersection with Blagg Road has only increased traffic, leading to an ever-deteriorating surface. Potholes and alligator cracking plague the street, despite Nye County road crews’ efforts to...
Has the recent rain helped fill Lake Mead?
Southern Nevada has been in the path of repeated rain systems for the last week. But, has the recent rain in our area affected Lake Mead's water levels?
news3lv.com
Overturned tractor-trailer blocks NB I-15 to WB 215 Beltway in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An overturned tractor-trailer is blocking a freeway connection in the south Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol were on the scene of a crashed vehicle on the transition ramp from northbound I-15 to the 215 Beltway. The westbound ramp is closed...
Man killed in avalanche outside Las Vegas on Mt. Charleston
A man was killed when he was swept up in an avalanche in the backcountry area of Nevada's Mt. Charleston.
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in east valley after losing control, crashing
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist died in the far east valley after losing control and crashing, Nevada State Police (NSP) said. The rider was identified as Nicholas Ray Hansen, 35, from North Las Vegas. The incident happened Jan. 2, just before 4 p.m. on East Lake Mead Boulevard, near...
KTNV
Crash, stalled car cause traffic delays on US 95 near Eastern Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple incidents on U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue caused significant traffic delays on Monday morning. A crash and several stalled-out cars caused a miles-long backup in both directions. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a crash blocking the left lanes of U.S. 95...
Snow, rain brings action-packed weather day to Las Vegas valley
The Las Vegas valley saw an eventful day Tuesday as weather created concern for areas throughout the valley such as Mt. Charleston, LAS and the Spring Mountains.
news3lv.com
Station Casinos hosts multi-day hiring event for pool season, new cocktail lounge
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pool season is still a few months away, but Station Casinos is getting ready by hosting a hiring event next month. The resort operator says it will hold multi-day hiring for pool positions at Red Rock Casino and Green Valley Ranch Resort. Hiring will also...
New details on man who died in avalanche on Mount Charleston
New details were revealed about the death of a 32-year-old man on Mount Charleston Monday during a news conference held Tuesday by local law enforcement agencies.
news3lv.com
#WeatherAlertDay: Rain, winds hit Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY in Southern Nevada for weather that will impact your day. Today's weather headlines are more valley rain, heavy mountain snow, strong winds, and possible thunderstorms!. A WIND ADVISORY will go into effect at noon until 7 pm tonight for...
Fox5 KVVU
Man who died after avalanche at Mt. Charleston was skiing with friends when incident happened, officials say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a 32-year-old man who was killed in an avalanche Monday at Mt. Charleston. According to the coroner’s office, the individual was identified as Punan Zhou, 32, of Las Vegas. He died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled an accident.
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jam
BARSTOW – An 18-mile traffic jam from Las Vegas to California, over the New Year’s weekend, prompted Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to push California to complete an I-15 widening project.
