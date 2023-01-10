ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

jammin1057.com

Dropicana: I-15 At Tropicana Will Be A Total Mess Soon

In the game “SimCity,” knocking down a bridge and re-doing an intersection is as simple as a few clicks. But in real life, it takes a lot more effort and makes a much larger mess. We are about to get a hard lesson with NDOT’s Phase 2 of the I-15 Tropicana Project, lovingly referred to as “Dropicana.”
Fox5 KVVU

Major ‘Dropicana’ construction project one week away

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s the final countdown to ‘Dropicana,’ the major NDOT road construction project that will close down part of I-15 for several days. Days are numbered for the Tropicana overpass with the huge impact on traffic beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 17. It is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New schedules, increased frequency coming to Las Vegas public buses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There will be increased frequencies and new schedules for several routes in the public bus system serving the Las Vegas valley starting later this month. The changes take effect Sunday, Jan. 29, to improve reliability and timeliness, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada. "While...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

One dead after car crash in garage at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Terminal 3 long-term parking garage at Harry Reid International on Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area around 9:16 p.m. for a reported vehicle versus fixed object...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Prep work for Basin Avenue rebuild is underway

The condition of Basin Avenue in the Pahrump Valley has been a longstanding source of frustration for area motorists and development at its intersection with Blagg Road has only increased traffic, leading to an ever-deteriorating surface. Potholes and alligator cracking plague the street, despite Nye County road crews’ efforts to...
PAHRUMP, NV
KTNV

Crash, stalled car cause traffic delays on US 95 near Eastern Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple incidents on U.S. 95 near Eastern Avenue caused significant traffic delays on Monday morning. A crash and several stalled-out cars caused a miles-long backup in both directions. The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a crash blocking the left lanes of U.S. 95...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

#WeatherAlertDay: Rain, winds hit Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tuesday is a WEATHER ALERT DAY in Southern Nevada for weather that will impact your day. Today's weather headlines are more valley rain, heavy mountain snow, strong winds, and possible thunderstorms!. A WIND ADVISORY will go into effect at noon until 7 pm tonight for...
LAS VEGAS, NV

