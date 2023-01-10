Read full article on original website
East Mills wrestling leaning on strong senior group
(Malvern) -- East Mills wrestling is leaning on a strong group of seniors to guide them through the rigors of the winter. The Wolverines, which finished second at the Corner Conference Duals in mid-December, are led by returning state qualifier Ryan Stortenbecker, who carries an unblemished record into Saturday’s Griswold Invitational.
Creston wrestlers continue dominance, eye conference title and postseason run
(Creston) -- January has arrived and a familiar face sits atop the Hawkeye Ten wrestling standings: Creston. The Panthers are 14-1 in duals this season, including a perfect 6-0 in the conference. Despite a brutal schedule, uncertainty in the lineup and a busy start to 2023, Creston hasn’t missed a...
Nodaway Valley's Berg picks Simpson for next stop
(Greenfield) -- Nodaway Valley’s star distance runner Doug Berg will continue his running career at the next level with Simpson College. Berg talked with KMA Sports recently on the recruiting process, what stood out about Simpson and how far he’s come in his running career. “I’m grateful to...
Martin Blog (1/11): It's time for Shenandoah to leave the Hawkeye Ten
(KMAland) -- Day 11 & Blog 11 of 2023. According to Wikipedia, Creston approached the Little Ten Conference members all the way back in 1930. They talked with Atlantic, Clarinda, Red Oak, Shenandoah and Villisca about breaking away from that conference to make a new league. After a meeting in Villisca, they made it official. Those six schools would form the Hawkeye Six. It was the first iteration of what we now know as the Hawkeye Ten.
Glenwood boys use defense, rebounding to score win over Harlan
(Glenwood) – The Glenwood boys basketball team did just enough down the stretch to pick up a key win over Harlan Tuesday night. The Rams picked up their sixth-straight win, outlasting Harlan 47-44. The win was the sixth-straight for Glenwood, who haven’t lost since a December 13th setback against this same Cyclones’ team.
Women's College Basketball (1/11): McDermott lifts UNI past Drake
(KMAland) -- Iowa State held off Kansas State, Maya McDermott buried a game-winner for Northern Iowa against Drake and Creighton cruised on Wednesday. Iowa State (11-3, 3-1) & Kansas State (12-5, 1-3): The Cyclones were a 67-56 winner behind 14-point outings from Denae Fritz, Emily Ryan, Lexi Donarski and Ashley Joens. Ryan had a double-double with 11 rebounds and eight assists while Fritz hauled in seven boards, and Nyamer Diew posted eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jaelyn Glenn had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas State, and Maryville alum Serena Sundell accounted for eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Shenandoah's Green reflects on recent success
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team is playing some of its best basketball of the year behind the stellar performances of sophomore Lynnae Green. The Fillies came into 2023 with a 3-6 record but are now 5-7 after wins over Fremont-Mills and Griswold. They also put a scare in 4A No. 13 Glenwood before the Rams outscored them 20-6 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Stanton boys bringing energy, confidence into Corner Conference Tournament
(Stanton) -- The Stanton boys basketball team is playing well as the program searches for its fifth Corner Conference Tournament title in six years. The Vikings are 6-3 after a win over Sidney Tuesday night. The victory came in Stanton's first contest since December 19th. "It was good to play...
Weeping Water alum Cave 'finding right groove' at Omaha
(Omaha) -- Weeping Water legend Grace Cave has acclimated well into her role at Omaha. Cave has played the point guard role in the Mavericks' (8-7) three game win streak. "We had a tough preseason," Cave said. "We played Nebraska, Creighton and a lot of bigger schools. I think us playing bigger schools has helped us a lot."
Tri-Center making strides, competing in loaded Western Iowa Conference
(Neola) -- Tri-Center girls basketball is showing improvement amidst a gauntlet schedule within the Western Iowa Conference. After an 0-2 start to the season, the Trojans (6-5) have won six of their last nine games. “I think that, going into the season, I wasn’t 100 percent sure what to expect,”...
Inside the SHS Winter X Games
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School students and staff are getting a wintertime shot of spirit this week. It's a tradition unlike any other (but, no, we're not talking about that event in Augusta). And, competitors face off for honor and glory (nope, we're not talking about the Olympics). We're talking...
Roy Lee Brandon, 71, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Roy passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Worth County girls relying on strong defense during winning stretch
(Grant City) -- Worth County girls basketball fell in the opening round of the Stanberry Invitational on Monday evening, snapping a three-game win streak with a 45-28 loss to King City. While the defeat put an end to the string of wins, Coach Tiffany Bliley is still feeling good about...
Mark Lindgren, 67, Stanton, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials:In Mark's name for future designation by his family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Larry Studey, 77, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Mila Crees Obituary
Newborn Mila Crees, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2023. All services are private. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her parents, Travis and Elle Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal grandparents, Rob and Tami Kloewer of Harlan, IA; paternal grandparents, Dan and Natalie Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal great-grandmothers, Jan Kloewer of Harlan, IA, Marie Pibal of Ankeny,IA, Betty Jo Royal of Harlan, IA; paternal great-grandparents, Dan and Jean Bieker of Harlan, IA, Joan Crees Lauritsen of Harlan, IA, aunts, uncles, other family and many special friends.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Robert Scott, 99 years, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Oakland, Iowa
Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home, Oakland, Iowa.
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time period
The Slatten House is also referred to as Slatten Thousand Acres. It's located near Bethany, Missouri in Harrison County. The Italianate house sits on a square of 1,000 acres. The history of this property being passed down from generation to generation has so much to say in itself. The home is now privately owned.
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday morning. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred the intersection of 189th Street and Bunge Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Authorities say a 2022 Mazda driven by 64-year-old Daniel Clark of Papillion was westbound on Bunge Avenue when a 2002 Ford driven by 67-year-old Leslie Smith of Red Oak pulled out in front of Clark's vehicle. Clark's vehicle then struck the Smith vehicle in the intersection.
