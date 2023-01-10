Read full article on original website
Oklahoma football: TCU’s embarrassing loss to Georgia is highly relatable for OU
TCU took a country-style whooping from defending national champion Georgia in the national championship game on Monday night. The Oklahoma football community knows how that feels. The stunning margin of defeat handed to the No. 3 Horned Frogs was unprecedented for a game that is supposed to feature the top...
Five Coaches Voted TCU Outside Top Five in Final Poll
The Horned Frogs suffered the biggest loss in college football bowl history against Georgia on Monday.
5 College Football Coaches Voted TCU Lower Than No. 4
An otherwise spectacular season for TCU ended with a historically lopsided 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Despite Monday's poor showing, the Horned Flogs placed second behind the Bulldogs in the final USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. However, not everyone ...
Look: Georgia Sideline Has Clear Message For TCU Amid Blowout
Through two quarters of play on Monday night, Georgia has dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship to the tune of a 38-7 lead heading into halftime. TCU's offense has certainly struggled, compiling just 118 total yards and turning the ball over twice. While many may ...
TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral
Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
Recruits React to UGAs Dominating National Title Performance
Some noteworthy recruits were more than pleased with UGAs historic victory over TCU in the national title game.
Kirby Smart drops Stetson Bennett hint about next Georgia quarterback
Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia football program did it for a second straight time, destroying the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the National Championship game on Monday night to win their second consecutive title. Bennett left his mark on the game, scoring six total touchdowns in the rout,...
Look: Football World Reacts To TCU's Embarrassing Performance
It was an incredible season for the TCU Horned Frogs, but it certainly seems like it'll be ending on a sour note. Sonny Dykes led the Horned Frogs to a surprise College Football Playoff appearance. TCU then shocked the nation again by defeating the Michigan Wolverines. Unfortunately, the Horned Frogs...
Look: TCU Fan's Decision At National Title Going Viral
The TCU Horned Frogs entered tonight's national title game against Georgia as hefty underdogs. In fact, the Bulldogs were the most-favored team in national title game history - at least since the playoff began. TCU has thrived in that environment all season, leading the nation in fourth-quarter comebacks. Just over...
Kirby Smart details funny text exchange with Mark Richt before national title game
LOS ANGELES — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has a unique relationship with the man he replaced, Mark Richt, given that Smart was an assistant at Georgia under Richt back in 2005. Smart shared after Monday’s national title game victory that he reached out to Richt earlier that day and that Richt had quite the message for Smart and the Bulldogs.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote
One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral
Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023. The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season. Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:. Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real...
Football World Reacts To The TCU Quarterback Transfer
A TCU quarterback has officially entered the transfer portal just one day after the team's 65-7 defeat to Georgia. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has entered the portal. He's a redshirt freshman that is a threat in the passing and running game. Jackson ...
Clemson transfer commits to new home
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
WXIA 11 Alive
Why Nolan Smith isn't playing in the National Championship
ATLANTA — One of the Georgia Bulldogs' most talented defensive players isn't playing in their biggest game of the season, as UGA takes on TCU on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Nolan Smith, who was one of the honorary team captains for the coin...
Meet Cameron Rose Newell, girlfriend of Georgia breakout star Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers’ biggest supporter had a front-row seat to Georgia’s unforgettable night. As the tight end’s Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night, 65-7, to win their second straight national championship, Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, supported the SEC powerhouse on social media. “Go dawgs,” Newell posted in an Instagram Story from SoFi Stadium. Bowers, a 20-year-old sophomore, tormented TCU’s defense, catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Newell, who attends the University of Tennessee, celebrated Georgia’s triumphant win, posting in a separate Instagram Story, “Back 2 back.” Together since at least 2021, according to Instagram posts, Newell frequently shares...
Look: Stetson Bennett Lands Work Shift After National Title
Stetson Bennett is already a working man and it's only been two days since he led Georgia to a second straight championship. Bennett will be working a shift at Raising Canes, which is a fast food chain, on the University of Georgia's campus to help celebrate the title. He did a similar thing ...
