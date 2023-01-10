ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

5 College Football Coaches Voted TCU Lower Than No. 4

An otherwise spectacular season for TCU ended with a historically lopsided 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Despite Monday's poor showing, the Horned Flogs placed second behind the Bulldogs in the final USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. However, not everyone ...
The Spun

TCU Player's Postgame Quote About Georgia Is Going Viral

Georgia dominated TCU in Monday night's 62-7 National Championship victory. The Horned Frogs had no answers for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 8.2 yards per play. TCU, meanwhile, coughed up three turnovers with just 188 total yards. While Kirby Smart's squad stood tall at SoFi Stadium, TCU ...
The Spun

Look: TCU Fan's Decision At National Title Going Viral

The TCU Horned Frogs entered tonight's national title game against Georgia as hefty underdogs. In fact, the Bulldogs were the most-favored team in national title game history - at least since the playoff began. TCU has thrived in that environment all season, leading the nation in fourth-quarter comebacks. Just over...
The Spun

Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule

Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote

One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
The Spun

Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral

Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023. The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season. Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:. Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The TCU Quarterback Transfer

A TCU quarterback has officially entered the transfer portal just one day after the team's 65-7 defeat to Georgia.  According to Max Olson of The Athletic, TCU quarterback Sam Jackson has entered the portal. He's a redshirt freshman that is a threat in the passing and running game. Jackson ...
WXIA 11 Alive

Why Nolan Smith isn't playing in the National Championship

ATLANTA — One of the Georgia Bulldogs' most talented defensive players isn't playing in their biggest game of the season, as UGA takes on TCU on Monday night for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Nolan Smith, who was one of the honorary team captains for the coin...
New York Post

Meet Cameron Rose Newell, girlfriend of Georgia breakout star Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers’ biggest supporter had a front-row seat to Georgia’s unforgettable night. As the tight end’s Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night, 65-7, to win their second straight national championship, Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, supported the SEC powerhouse on social media. “Go dawgs,” Newell posted in an Instagram Story from SoFi Stadium. Bowers, a 20-year-old sophomore, tormented TCU’s defense, catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Newell, who attends the University of Tennessee, celebrated Georgia’s triumphant win, posting in a separate Instagram Story, “Back 2 back.” Together since at least 2021, according to Instagram posts, Newell frequently shares...
The Spun

Look: Stetson Bennett Lands Work Shift After National Title

Stetson Bennett is already a working man and it's only been two days since he led Georgia to a second straight championship. Bennett will be working a shift at Raising Canes, which is a fast food chain, on the University of Georgia's campus to help celebrate the title.  He did a similar thing ...
