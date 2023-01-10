SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The Community Partnership on Aging has announced two programs that will help feed and teach technology to residents over the age of 60. The South Euclid-based nonprofit agency, which operates to improve the lives of older residents through a variety of programs and events, is expanding its Supplemental Food Program by adding 40 people who, if eligible, will have the opportunity to pick up on a monthly basis a free 40-pound box of pantry staples. The box, provided by the USDA via the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, will include such items as pasta, beans, juice and canned goods.

