South Euclid, OH

Cleveland.com

Brook Park anticipates productive economic development year

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Brook Park Economic Development Commissioner Paul Marnecheck recently provided City Council with an overview of the city’s current economic development activities. He noted that the Forward Innovation Center, located on the former Ford property, continues to be developed. An application was slated to go before...
BROOK PARK, OH
WKYC

Proposed Cleveland police headquarters to cost $90 million

CLEVELAND — The next phase of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's plan for a new police headquarters building in the city was announced during Monday night's city council meeting. The Bibb Administration has asked for the council's authorization to purchase the site of the historic ArtCraft building on Superior Avenue, which will be turned into the new Cleveland Division of Police headquarters.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed

MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

New Mexico woman charged with stealing jewelry from Dillard’s: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 6:35 p.m. Jan. 4, police arrested an Albuquerque, N.M., woman, 35, for shoplifting jewelry totaling $220.40 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 3:45 p.m. Jan. 4, two girls were arrested for stealing jewelry and cosmetics from Dillard’s. The total amount of the theft was $230. Arrested were two 15-year-olds, one from University Heights and the other from Cleveland Heights.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Community Partnership on Aging seeks 40 people, 60-plus and income-eligible, to join its monthly food program; plans technology classes for seniors

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The Community Partnership on Aging has announced two programs that will help feed and teach technology to residents over the age of 60. The South Euclid-based nonprofit agency, which operates to improve the lives of older residents through a variety of programs and events, is expanding its Supplemental Food Program by adding 40 people who, if eligible, will have the opportunity to pick up on a monthly basis a free 40-pound box of pantry staples. The box, provided by the USDA via the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, will include such items as pasta, beans, juice and canned goods.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

