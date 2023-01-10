Read full article on original website
Berea, Brook Park, Middleburg Heights to pay portion of new dispatch software upgrade
BEREA, Ohio -- An intergovernmental agreement between Chagrin Valley Dispatch Council and the cities of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights will enable the purchase of new Motorola CAD software to better serve the communities. Those three municipalities -- along with North Royalton, Olmsted Falls and Olmsted Township -- are...
Richmond Heights sends second adjudication order to owners of 444 Park Apartments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Building Commissioner James Urankar has sent a second adjudication order to the owners of the 444 Park Apartments, this one detailing further corrections needed based on a Dec. 13 inspection of the four-building complex. Urankar had previously sent, in September, an adjudication order to the...
Longtime Seven Hills firefighter Joe Lecznar retires
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- After serving the community for 38 years, Capt. Joe Lecznar recently retired from the Seven Hills Fire Department. The Parma native and 1978 Normandy High School graduate has plenty of memories of watching Seven Hills grow from its early days as a truly small bedroom community.
Brook Park anticipates productive economic development year
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Brook Park Economic Development Commissioner Paul Marnecheck recently provided City Council with an overview of the city’s current economic development activities. He noted that the Forward Innovation Center, located on the former Ford property, continues to be developed. An application was slated to go before...
South Euclid council learns of troubling disorganization in city’s municipal court during Williams-Byers’ years
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Law Director Michael Lograsso has delivered more disconcerting news to City Council about the operations of the South Euclid Municipal Court while it was directed by former judge Gayle Williams-Byers. Lograsso said that in meeting with former city prosecutor and new South Euclid Municipal Court Judge...
Two households report thefts of envelopes left in mailbox for carrier collection; both contained checks: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Theft: Concord Court. At 12:25 p.m. Jan. 4, a woman, 40, put an envelope containing a personal check into her mailbox for pickup by the postal carrier. She raised the flag on the box to indicate the mail needed to be taken. Shortly after, the woman saw...
Lorain property owner pledges to repair collapsing balconies months after 19 News report
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The property manager of Residents on the Green in Lorain is aiming to have the collapsing balconies fixed within the next month. Owners in this condo building have been worried for months about the balconies collapsing. James Johnson, a resident at the condo building, said he’s...
Proposed Cleveland police headquarters to cost $90 million
CLEVELAND — The next phase of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's plan for a new police headquarters building in the city was announced during Monday night's city council meeting. The Bibb Administration has asked for the council's authorization to purchase the site of the historic ArtCraft building on Superior Avenue, which will be turned into the new Cleveland Division of Police headquarters.
In Chardon, a Dragon with a Message Has Some Neighbors Fuming
Kyan Bowman is locked in a three-year battle with City Hall
Berea City Schools seeks to fill classified positions at Jan. 24 job fair
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea City School District will host a Jan. 24 job fair in hopes of filling an employment gap in classified staffing. District administrators will be hiring intervention associates, bus drivers, substitute bus drivers, nutrition services personnel and student monitors. Attendees can apply online beforehand on the...
Lakewood Corporate Campus at the former St. James School nears completion: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- One of the more adventurous and creative examples of adaptive reuse in Lakewood is nearing completion. After more than a year of construction, Oster Services and Oster Commercial’s $3.5 million transformation of the former St. James School into the Lakewood Corporate Campus now boasts five tenants -- four of whom are owners.
Lender takes control of the Flats at East Bank restaurant and apartment building
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The signature building of the Flats East Bank entertainment area is under new ownership now that a lender has taken control of the property. The Flats at East Bank building, which has restaurants on its ground floor and 240 apartments on its upper floors, had been on the market since October.
This Northeast Ohio mall’s Chick-fil-A has closed
MENTOR, Ohio -- Seeing the long drive-thru lines outside Chick-fil-A restaurants across the region, it might seem like the fast-food chain rarely closes locations. But that’s what happened recently to the Chick-fil-A at Great Lakes Mall. The food court restaurant opened in January 1989, serving its famous chicken sandwiches...
These 15 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $2 million; where are they?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A total of 15 Cuyahoga County homes each sold for more than $2 million in 2022, including the highest sale since 2018, a $7 million Lakewood sale in September. Big ticket sales were localized to only a handful of cities in the counties, with Shaker Heights topping...
Drunk and vomiting Valley City driver refuses field sobriety test: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 16, police observed a 2005 Honda Civic in a Huffman Road parking lot. What stood out was the driver leaning out and vomiting. While talking to the Valley City resident, the officer smelled booze. Also, it turned out that he had a suspended license. After refusing to take...
Local woman loses $6,000 in ‘bank’ scam: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:45 a.m. Jan. 5, a Lyndhurst woman, 43, reported that someone posing as a representative of her bank had sent her a text message asking if she had made a large purchase. The woman said she had not. Another person, also posing as a bank representative, then contacted her...
Beer garden, grab-and-go concessions, Dugout Club coming soon to Progressive Field
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you like Progressive Field’s The Corner Bar near the right-field foul pole, you’re going to love what the Cleveland Guardians have in store for the ballpark. Massive and multiple renovation plans that are scheduled to be entirely completed for the 2025 season were...
New Mexico woman charged with stealing jewelry from Dillard’s: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:35 p.m. Jan. 4, police arrested an Albuquerque, N.M., woman, 35, for shoplifting jewelry totaling $220.40 from Dillard’s at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road. At 3:45 p.m. Jan. 4, two girls were arrested for stealing jewelry and cosmetics from Dillard’s. The total amount of the theft was $230. Arrested were two 15-year-olds, one from University Heights and the other from Cleveland Heights.
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
Community Partnership on Aging seeks 40 people, 60-plus and income-eligible, to join its monthly food program; plans technology classes for seniors
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The Community Partnership on Aging has announced two programs that will help feed and teach technology to residents over the age of 60. The South Euclid-based nonprofit agency, which operates to improve the lives of older residents through a variety of programs and events, is expanding its Supplemental Food Program by adding 40 people who, if eligible, will have the opportunity to pick up on a monthly basis a free 40-pound box of pantry staples. The box, provided by the USDA via the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, will include such items as pasta, beans, juice and canned goods.
