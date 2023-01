Let's be honest, our pets have become more than just our "four-legged friends." From fur-st loves to fur-ever best friends, our pets are totally paw-some and deserve to be celebrated! Enter: Wag & Tag. Bring your pick of the litter to Goodyear Civic Square from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m....

GOODYEAR, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO