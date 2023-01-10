Read full article on original website
2023 MLK Day events to attend
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner and Albany is gearing up with multiple celebrations throughout the day. Grady County and the city of Cairo are hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade will be at 11, and a program to follow it will be held at noon.
Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
Albany Tech holds first weekend classes of semester
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Since their last semester, Albany Tech has been buzzing about the additional classes. Willa Menafee taught her first weekend class and said all of her students for the class showed up. She also said some of them told her how much of a relief it was to...
Lee Co. residents voice concern over proposed medical center
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Board of Commissioners and residents continue to debate a potential Lee County Medical Center. At Wednesday’s Lee County Commission meeting, many spoke out against the project. Mark Mitchell is the owner of Sunbelt on U.S. 19. “It’s my understanding that Lee County...
Leesburg store employees help injured cat
Oswalt’s in Albany wants community to shop local for Dawgs gear
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before checking your cart out online, you may want to consider shopping locally for your UGA National Championship merch. Oswalt’s in Albany doesn’t want you to forget about your neighborhood vendors while you’re celebrating the Dawgs’ big win. The store has been in the Good Life City for 15 years and the manager says not only are you supporting your local economy, but you also won’t have to wait to get what you want.
Bainbridge Public Safety expands training center with hopes to become SWGA training hub
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) is expanding its training center. They’re looking to become the training hub for South Georgia after they finish expanding. A five-story training tower was brought in from Chicago and will serve as a massive tool as part of the BPS Training...
New Chairman Lorenzo Heard takes Dougherty County Commission helm
ALBANY — It was a day of in with the new and in with the old on Monday as the Dougherty County Commission welcomed new Chairman Lorenzo Heard and had three incumbent members sworn in for new four-year terms. Heard, the first black chairman elected in Dougherty County, was...
GSW providing opportunities for student scholarships
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is gearing up for its first gala in more than 20 years. It’s raising money for student scholarships. This event is shaping the next generation of leaders. The arena for the gala will be completely transformed and filled with nearly...
3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
New police department opens in Thomasville
A new Thomasville Police Substation recently opened in Downtown Thomasville. The substation is located in the Thomasville Municipal Building and staffed by Officer Joey Blackburn. According to Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney, the new office reinforces community-oriented policing and builds community relationships. “This new substation is a great example of...
Contract expires between Thomas County and humane society
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10-year contract expired on December 31. On January 1, instead of continuing as a non-profit with a municipal contract, Thomas County Humane Society...
Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
Cairo, Franklin County announce new football coaches Tuesday
Tuesday was a big day on the coast and in south Georgia, as two high schools announced the hiring of football coaches.
Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday morning with several residents in line to address concerns on animal control. Many of those residents attending the meeting shared they’re confused about what’s keeping the humane society and the county from coming to an agreement, and disappointed with the lack of clarity when it comes to who to call for animal services moving forward.
Albany police seek suspects; father accused of injuring toddler, striking woman with car
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in two assaults and a property damage case. Kadarius Jeffery Dunlap is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault that left his daughter injured. GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia...
2 shot to death in Mitchell Co. shooting
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
Food distribution to take place in Thomasville as part of 2023 MLK Service Day
As part of this year's MLK Service Day, a free food distribution will be held in Thomasville on Saturday, Jan. 14, for local community members.
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
