ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

2023 MLK Day events to attend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is right around the corner and Albany is gearing up with multiple celebrations throughout the day. Grady County and the city of Cairo are hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Monday, Jan. 16. The parade will be at 11, and a program to follow it will be held at noon.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Troubled teen turned South Ga. school officer publishes autobiography

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia police officer, who was once on the other side of the law, is now writing about how he turned his life around. Benjamin Wright is a police officer for the Dougherty County School System. He once walked the same school halls as a student. His path once led him to trouble. But he says that experience impacts the way he views his work today.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany Tech holds first weekend classes of semester

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Since their last semester, Albany Tech has been buzzing about the additional classes. Willa Menafee taught her first weekend class and said all of her students for the class showed up. She also said some of them told her how much of a relief it was to...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. residents voice concern over proposed medical center

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Board of Commissioners and residents continue to debate a potential Lee County Medical Center. At Wednesday’s Lee County Commission meeting, many spoke out against the project. Mark Mitchell is the owner of Sunbelt on U.S. 19. “It’s my understanding that Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Leesburg store employees help injured cat

Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Full Interview: Jackie Johnson talks 10 years later after losing her son, Kendrick Johnson. Full Interview: Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk talks 10 years of the Kendrick Johnson case. Updated: 2 hours ago. Full Interview: Lowndes...
LEESBURG, GA
WALB 10

Oswalt’s in Albany wants community to shop local for Dawgs gear

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Before checking your cart out online, you may want to consider shopping locally for your UGA National Championship merch. Oswalt’s in Albany doesn’t want you to forget about your neighborhood vendors while you’re celebrating the Dawgs’ big win. The store has been in the Good Life City for 15 years and the manager says not only are you supporting your local economy, but you also won’t have to wait to get what you want.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

GSW providing opportunities for student scholarships

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is gearing up for its first gala in more than 20 years. It’s raising money for student scholarships. This event is shaping the next generation of leaders. The arena for the gala will be completely transformed and filled with nearly...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

3 Southwest Ga. counties receiving millions for road resurfacing

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift, Berrien and Lowndes counties will be receiving almost $9 million for road resurfacing, according to the Georgia Department Department of Transportation (GDOT). The first $5.2 million project that was approved in November 2022 is for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 125 from...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

New police department opens in Thomasville

A new Thomasville Police Substation recently opened in Downtown Thomasville. The substation is located in the Thomasville Municipal Building and staffed by Officer Joey Blackburn. According to Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney, the new office reinforces community-oriented policing and builds community relationships. “This new substation is a great example of...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Contract expires between Thomas County and humane society

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Negotiations remain at a standstill between Thomas County and the humane society. Both organizations are now operating under new protocols since their 10-year contract expired on December 31. On January 1, instead of continuing as a non-profit with a municipal contract, Thomas County Humane Society...
WALB 10

Human trafficking survivor shares her story with Thomasville community

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Each year millions of people become victims of human trafficking worldwide. January is human trafficking awareness month and one victim is trying to save others from that nightmare. Sula Lael said she has experienced human trafficking five times in her lifetime--the first time when she was...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday morning with several residents in line to address concerns on animal control. Many of those residents attending the meeting shared they’re confused about what’s keeping the humane society and the county from coming to an agreement, and disappointed with the lack of clarity when it comes to who to call for animal services moving forward.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 shot to death in Mitchell Co. shooting

Community hosts balloon release for Kendrick Johnson 10 years after his death. 10 years after his death at Lowndes High, family and community members remembered Kendrick Johnson through a balloon release. Ga. Southwestern State University holds gala to raise money for scholarships. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia Southwestern State University...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are dead after being shot repeatedly while sitting inside a vehicle on Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI said the victims, Stanley Forney, 45, and Terrience Hallmon, 38, were sitting inside a vehicle on Castleberry Street in Pelham when an unknown person walked up to the vehicle and shot them multiple times.
PELHAM, GA
WALB 10

4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy