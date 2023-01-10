Gaylord St. Mary Boys Put up a Second Half Fight in Win Over Pellston

GAYLORD – The Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds rode a dominant second half performance to a 66-40 victory over Pellston on Monday night.

The Snowbirds would lead 19-12 after one quarter, but the Hornets would cut that deficit to just three (24-21) at halftime. Gaylord St. Mary outscored Pellston 42-19 in the second half, keyed by a 23-9 third quarter.

Gavin Bebble led the way for the Snowbirds, scoring 25 points. Brody Jeffers chipped in with 17. Brach Taylor and Coby Dyer led the Hornets with 11 points apiece.

Gaylord St. Mary (6-1, 4-0 Ski Valley) will return to action on Tuesday night on the road at Onaway. Pellston (0-5, 0-3 SVC) will return home to host Bellaire on Tuesday.