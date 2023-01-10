Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
Boone County police say a man and a woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Boone County police say a man and a woman are dead in an apparent murder-suicide. Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new …. An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into...
MyStateline.com
Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames
Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night. Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night. Illinois pawnbrokers declare victory as rate-cap …. Pawnbrokers across Illinois declared victory Wednesday morning after a bill that...
MyStateline.com
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman
Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed …. Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman...
MyStateline.com
Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnons Foods
Rockford Police are investigating a reported shooting at Pinnon's Foods on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnons Foods. Rockford Police are investigating a reported shooting at Pinnon's Foods on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Illinois pawnbrokers declare victory as rate-cap …. Pawnbrokers across Illinois...
MyStateline.com
Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson
The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 63-year-old Peggy Anderson as the Pinnon Meats employee shot and killed during an armed robbery on Wednesday. Coroner ID’s Pinnon’s shooting victim as 63-year-old …. The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 63-year-old Peggy Anderson as the Pinnon Meats employee shot and killed...
Pinnon Meats closed temporarily in aftermath of Wednesday shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pinnon Meats, at 2324 N. Court, has closed after a 63-year-old woman was shot and killed there on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Police responded to the grocery store for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found Peggy Anderson, 63, lying at the bottom of […]
MyStateline.com
Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical plant Wednesday
Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and billowing clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the factory. (Video: WLS) Explosions, massive fire reported at La Salle chemical …. Multiple explosions were reported at Carus Chemical in La Salle on Wednesday morning, and...
Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
MyStateline.com
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman …. A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
MyStateline.com
Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, to enter plea
One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer is scheduled to enter a plea in a Winnebago County Court on Tuesday. Rockford man, charged with attempted murder of cop, …. One of three local men accused of opening fire on an undercover police officer...
classichits106.com
Two killed after head-on crash on I-39
MENDOTA – The Illinois State Police say two drivers were killed after a head on crash on I-39 late on Tuesday night. Around 11:15 PM authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the interstate between Mendota and Paw Paw for the crash, where a pickup allegedly traveling the wrong way struck an SUV head on. A third truck was also involved in the crash, colliding with the two vehicles after the initial collision. That driver was unharmed. I-39 northbound was closed for about five hours for the investigation. The identity of those who died has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
MyStateline.com
Rockford church, YMCA team up to create safe haven for kids
Research shows that kids who grew up with domestic violence are three times more likely to repeat the cycle in adulthood and are 74% more likely to commit a violent crime. Rockford church, YMCA team up to create safe haven …. Research shows that kids who grew up with domestic...
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
starvedrock.media
Two dead following head on collision near Mendota Tuesday
A wrong way driver likely the cause of two fatalities at La Salle County's north line Tuesday. State Police have not identified those involved. Their early details say a Chevy Silverado was southbound in the northbound lanes of I-39 just after 11. It colllided headon with a Trailblazer near Milemarker 76.
WSPY NEWS
Arrest made in shooting death of Joliet woman
Police on Tuesday arrested 48-year-old Jermaine Mandley, of Bolingbrook, in connection to a shooting that left a Joliet woman dead in a parked car earlier this week. According to Joliet Police, Mandley is charged in the death of 24-year-old Maya Smith who was found dead in a parked car in the 1200 block of Clement Street Sunday. A two-year-old girl was in the backseat unharmed. The child was checked over by doctors and placed in the care of family members.
classichits106.com
Serious crash on I-39 caused reportedly by wrong way driver
PAW PAW – A serious crash involving at least three vehicles occurred around 11:15 PM Tuesday night in I-39 between Mendota and Paw Paw. Fire and EMS crews were called to the scene in the northbound lanes near mile marker 77 for the initial head on collision. Other vehicles reportedly became involved after the first crash in a chain collision. The Illinois State Police closed northbound I-39 for five hours for accident reconstruction. The total number of injured has not been released.
