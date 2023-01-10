3D Satellite image of Greenlands massive ice sheetPhoto bySERC.edu. During the last 20 years, the excess in carbon emissions have risen to greater heights. This has brought world wide global climate change that has created new weather patterns and behaviors, such as glacier melting, droughts, wildfires, and extreme weather throughout the world. With this said, one of the greater concerns of the global climate change has been the rising of oceanic water levels. Greenland, known for being the world's largest island (more than three times the size of the state of Texas), has become a cause for concern amongst many scientists. According to new studies, Greenland’s ice sheet have been melting with speeds faster than initially estimated. This enormous ice sheet has an average thickness of 5,000 feet but can grow to more than 10,000 feet in thickness. It reaches a distance of more than 700,000 square miles, which is about 80% of Greenland's total land.

1 DAY AGO