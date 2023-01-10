ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Oceans Broke Yet Another Heat Record in 2022, Scientists Warn

Another year, another climate record broken. In 2022, an international team of scientists measured the hottest global ocean temperatures in human history. That makes 2022 the seventh year in a row that ocean temperatures have hit new peaks. The record is based on two international timelines of ocean heat data...
Phys.org

Smaller fishes in the deep ocean to be expected with ocean warming

A new study led by the University of Vienna in which the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC) has participated reveals that fishes living in the dark part of the oceans (essentially below 200 m depth in the water column) would likely decrease in size with climate warming, which may have important ecological effects.
Cristoval Victorial

Research gives light to Greenland's massive ice sheet melting quicker than recently believed

3D Satellite image of Greenlands massive ice sheetPhoto bySERC.edu. During the last 20 years, the excess in carbon emissions have risen to greater heights. This has brought world wide global climate change that has created new weather patterns and behaviors, such as glacier melting, droughts, wildfires, and extreme weather throughout the world. With this said, one of the greater concerns of the global climate change has been the rising of oceanic water levels. Greenland, known for being the world's largest island (more than three times the size of the state of Texas), has become a cause for concern amongst many scientists. According to new studies, Greenland’s ice sheet have been melting with speeds faster than initially estimated. This enormous ice sheet has an average thickness of 5,000 feet but can grow to more than 10,000 feet in thickness. It reaches a distance of more than 700,000 square miles, which is about 80% of Greenland's total land.
natureworldnews.com

Over 2 Feet Rolled Hard Plastic Found Inside Dead 16-Foot Killer Whale, Shark Bites Found All Over Beached Carcass in Brazil

A 16-foot killer whale that had died in Brazil had a rolled hard plastic object inside of it that was over two feet long. Additionally, the carcass has several shark bites. Tragically, another orca, this time, a young female lost her life as a result of plastic pollution. A 2.5-foot-long sheet of rolled hard plastic was discovered inside the stomach of the 16-foot whale when she was discovered dead on a beach in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo.
studyfinds.org

Shark graveyard may reveal a new shark species at the bottom of the ocean

CANBERRA, Australia — An expedition to find a new shark species has led to the discovery of a shark “graveyard” at the bottom of the ocean. Samples of the graveyard contained fossilized teeth dating back to an ancient ancestor of the megalodon shark. The discoveries will help scientists better understand past and present life in the ocean.
BGR.com

Researchers implanted mini human brains in mice, and they respond to light

Researchers have been growing mini human brains and other organs from stem cells for years, trying to find ways to implant them and see responses to things like sight, smell, and touch. Now, in a breakthrough experiment, researchers who implanted human brains into mice have finally seen real-time responses to what the mice were seeing.
yankodesign.com

Self-sustaining island cities in the middle of the Great Pacific garbage patch are designed to clean the ocean

Some people probably dream of living in a self-sustainable eco-system near the ocean where they can swim whenever they want or just marvel at the work of nature. But have you ever thought of actually living in the middle of the ocean and not on a boat? Or have you imagined yourself living within the infamous Great Pacific garbage patch, surrounded by all the plastic and debris that has been floating around that area for decades? Probably that last one is not something you dream of but it can be a reality in the near future.
Vice

China Says It May Have Solved a Mystery on the Moon’s Surface

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists may have solved a longstanding puzzle about the origins of a mysterious element on the Moon with the help of lunar samples that were returned to Earth by a Chinese mission in 2020, reports a new study.
scitechdaily.com

Extinction Wave Imminent: 23 Million Years of Evolution Under Threat in Madagascar

According to a new study, it would take an astounding 3 million years for the number of species that have been lost due to human activity on Madagascar to be restored. Furthermore, the study found that if currently threatened species were to become extinct, it would take more than 20 million years for the island to recover, which is significantly longer than has been found on any other island.
scitechdaily.com

Contrary to Previous Assumptions: Forests Recovering From Logging Act as a Source of Carbon

According to a new study, tropical forests recovering from logging are sources of carbon for years afterward, contrary to previous assumptions. Tropical forests that are recovering from having trees removed were thought to be carbon absorbers, as the new trees grow quickly. A new study, led by Imperial College London researchers, turns this on its head, showing that the carbon released by soil and rotting wood outpaces the carbon absorbed by new growth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy