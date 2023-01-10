Read full article on original website
Franklin’s Bryson Washington elects to kick off college career at Baylor next week
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - They filed into Lions Gym Wednesday afternoon as Bryson Washington announced he would be graduating early after signing with Baylor back in December to continue his football career. Washington was a two way starter and two time state champion for the Lions. As a running back...
Lake Belton High School's eSports team wins first state championship
BELTON, Texas — Lake Belton High School is celebrating its first eSports state championship win. Last month, Bronco eSports Apex Legend Red team's seniors Dylan Klunk, Caden Rice and junior Aiden Scammell went head-to-head against 82 other eSports teams during Vanta's Texas eSports League. The team competed playing Apex...
voiceofmotown.com
Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
Baylor Bears Land Coveted QB Sawyer Robertson
Former Lubbock Coronado provides desperately needed quarterback depth for Bears.
LIVE GAME THREAD: West Virginia vs. Baylor
Get live updates as West Virginia takes on Kansas
fox44news.com
Apply now for TEAM Waco 2023
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco Sports Commission is now accepting applications for TEAM Waco 2023. According to the Commission’s official website, TEAM Waco is an initiative created in hopes to knock down physical, mental, or financial barriers for those wishing to participate in sporting events for residents within McLennan County. The application process is now open for those interested in completing the IRONMAN event in October 2023.
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Girl Scouts announces new cookie flavor
TEMPLE, Texas — There's a new cookie for you to stock up on this upcoming cookie season. On Tuesday, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced that it'll be debuting a brand new cookie flavor this February: the new Raspberry Rally. It's described to be the "sister" cookie of...
fox44news.com
Lorena’s Ray Biles announces retirement
LORENA, TX (FOX 44) — Following 31 seasons, 207 wins and a state championship, Lorena Head Football Coach Ray Biles has called it a career. Biles took over as the head man of the Leopards back in 1992, and since then has led the football program to 207 wins, along with the state championship in 2021.
Time to Celebrate Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) We all need a party to pick us up out of the post-holidays slump, so you’re all invited to come out and celebrate the wonderful life of Marcus Simmons. Marcus was an amazing individual who unfortunately passed away in May 2009 from sickle cell complications. Since then, his family has endeavored to keep his spirit of positivity and love of his community alive and share it with the good people of Central Texas.
KWTX
‘It’s really hard for us’: Businesses in downtown Waco grapple with ongoing construction
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ongoing improvements to Waco’s infrastructure have left roads downtown torn apart from construction, and local busines owners are feeling the impact. “It’s definitely made an effect on the overall business,” Nelson Rue, the owner of Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shop on 5th Ave., told KWTX. “Right now, the intersection of 5th and Austin is completely shut down so you can’t drive up in front of our store right now at all.”
fox44news.com
Baylor designated as National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have designated Baylor University as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD). The university says this is a program addressng the critical shortage of professionals with cybersecurity skills, and highlights...
Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
fox44news.com
McGregor trash truck catches fire in Belton
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A McGregor trash truck catches fire in front of Belton Feed & Supply. The Belton Police Department initially reported a vehicle fire early Wednesday afternoon at 410 E 2nd Avenue. The department said 2nd Avenue was shut down between Wall Street and Blair Street. Travelers were urged to consider alternate routes or to prepare for delays.
KWTX
One person in custody after pursuit ends in Hill County
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - One person is in custody after a pursuit involving multiple Central Texas agencies Tuesday evening. The chase started in McLennan County on I-35 in relation to a reported aggravated robbery. Hill County, McLennan County, DPS, Bruceville-Eddy, and Troy all had units assisting. The chase came to...
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
A Popular New Shoe Store is Officially Open Just One Hour From Tyler
You may've heard rumors about this shoe store opening at The Shops in Terrell, TX, well believe all of those rumors. Now you can peruse in person all the hottest new Hey Dude styles. "These shoes are something everyone can love. They are made of sustainable materials, they're super comfortable,...
