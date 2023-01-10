ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecatonica, IL

Rockford Christian remains undefeated with win at Pecatonica

By Scott Leber
 2 days ago

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Put two state-ranked basketball teams on the same court and you’re likely to get a great game. That was the case Monday night at Pecatonica.

Rockford Christian, the state’s #9 ranked team in Class 2A, held off Pecatonica the state’s #2 team in 1A 73-67.

Rockford Christian led by seven points at halftime behind a 23-point first half effort from sophomore Elijah Daugherty. The Royal Lions extended that lead to ten in the second half, but Pecatonica rallied to tie it before the Royal Lions pulled away in the final minutes.

Daugherty finished with 30 points. Fellow sophomore Christian Cummings scored 27 for the Royal Lions. Pecatonica was led by Cooper Hoffman’s 23 points.

Rockford Christian’s record improves to 18-0. Pecatonica is now 14-2.

