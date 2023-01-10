ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
SB Nation

Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty

Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Lee Corso fakes out Georgia, picks TCU to win National Championship

Lee Corso seemed to be on his way to picking the Georgia Bulldogs to win their 2nd-consecutive National Championship. However, Corso would proceed to dump the Bulldog headgear and replace it with a TCU baseball cap. Corso, with his usual trickery, got a strong reaction out of his cohosts and the crowd.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal

The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats and hoodies

The Georgia Bulldogs put on a dominant performance against the TCU Horned Frogs to secure their second consecutive college football national championship. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back, leading 38-7 at half and eventually winning 65-7. Georgia is the first team to defend its national championship successfully since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. The victory also marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs College Football Playoff National Championship gear here.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Georgia, Michigan lead Joel Klatt's early 2023 Top 10 rankings

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an eye-popping quote following the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that summed up the program's recent dominance. "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us," Bennett...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What UGA fans need to know for championship parade

Georgia football returns to Sanford Stadium for another day, but this time it is for yet another championship celebration. Back-to-back championships means back-to-back championship parades. Georgia fans will get one last chance to see players like Christopher Smith and Stetson Bennett in Sanford Stadium before they focus on preparing for...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lincoln Riley, Josh Henson go into the portal and pick up Washington State offensive lineman

So, if an offensive lineman doesn’t give up a sack in 398 snaps over the course of a season, that’s pretty good, right?. USC did the quick math on Jarrett Kingston and was able to close the sale with the former Washington State offensive lineman. The Trojans and Lincoln Riley gained a commitment from Kingston on Tuesday, scoring a notable pickup in the transfer portal. This move continues the process of replacing Andrew Vorhees, Brett Neilon, and the other offensive linemen who won’t be on this roster in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
596K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy