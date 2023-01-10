Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
SB Nation
Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty
Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
Kirby Smart drops Stetson Bennett hint about next Georgia quarterback
Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia football program did it for a second straight time, destroying the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the National Championship game on Monday night to win their second consecutive title. Bennett left his mark on the game, scoring six total touchdowns in the rout,...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso fakes out Georgia, picks TCU to win National Championship
Lee Corso seemed to be on his way to picking the Georgia Bulldogs to win their 2nd-consecutive National Championship. However, Corso would proceed to dump the Bulldog headgear and replace it with a TCU baseball cap. Corso, with his usual trickery, got a strong reaction out of his cohosts and the crowd.
Breaking: Elite Quarterback Recruit Requests Release From NLI
One of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 cycle will not be honoring his commitment. Jaden Rashada, one of the top quarterbacks in his class, committed to and signed his letter of intent to play for the Florida Gators. However, Rashada has had a change of heart. He has requested ...
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
NFL Draft Profile: Kamari Lassiter, Defensive Back, Georgia Bulldogs
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Georgia DB Kamari Lassiter
CBS Sports
2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats and hoodies
The Georgia Bulldogs put on a dominant performance against the TCU Horned Frogs to secure their second consecutive college football national championship. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back, leading 38-7 at half and eventually winning 65-7. Georgia is the first team to defend its national championship successfully since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. The victory also marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs College Football Playoff National Championship gear here.
Tennessee Conquered Alabama, Now On To Georgia
While Tennessee beat Alabama in 2022, they are now presented with a new hurdle: the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
BREAKING: Jordan Burch Makes Transfer Decision
South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has officially announced that he's transferring to Oregon.
Georgia Basketball vs Mississippi State Preview
The Georgia Bulldogs will look to bounce back after Saturday's loss as they take on the Bulldogs of Mississippi State
FOX Sports
Georgia, Michigan lead Joel Klatt's early 2023 Top 10 rankings
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had an eye-popping quote following the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship that summed up the program's recent dominance. "It seems like for the past three or four months we've been looking to see if somebody could beat us," Bennett...
Look: Football World Reacts To Quarterback Recruit Drama
The recruitment of 5-star quarterback Jaden Rashada continues to be messy. A product of Pittsburg High School in California, Rashada initially committed to Miami on June 26 of last year. The next day, however, he cast doubt on the veracity of reports claiming his commitment to the school. ...
What UGA fans need to know for championship parade
Georgia football returns to Sanford Stadium for another day, but this time it is for yet another championship celebration. Back-to-back championships means back-to-back championship parades. Georgia fans will get one last chance to see players like Christopher Smith and Stetson Bennett in Sanford Stadium before they focus on preparing for...
Lincoln Riley, Josh Henson go into the portal and pick up Washington State offensive lineman
So, if an offensive lineman doesn’t give up a sack in 398 snaps over the course of a season, that’s pretty good, right?. USC did the quick math on Jarrett Kingston and was able to close the sale with the former Washington State offensive lineman. The Trojans and Lincoln Riley gained a commitment from Kingston on Tuesday, scoring a notable pickup in the transfer portal. This move continues the process of replacing Andrew Vorhees, Brett Neilon, and the other offensive linemen who won’t be on this roster in 2023.
