Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York City
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the bill
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New York
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
Goose egg for ‘goat heads’: Sabres shut out in retro jerseys
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Not since the 2006 Eastern Conference finals had the Sabres lost in their “goat head” getup. Beaten for the first time in six games sporting their throwback threads, an impressive black and red scoring streak ended with the Sabres getting whitewashed for the first time this season. The 4-0 loss against […]
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Lightning
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Lightning this season: Jan. 12 (away), Jan. 18 (home). The Canucks are 20-15-2-2 all-time against Tampa Bay, including a 10-10-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games vs Tampa Bay (1-4-0 in their last...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Wild at Islanders
NEW YORK, NY. - Minnesota faces off against the Islanders as the next stop on its two-game road trip in New York. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:. Forwards. Kirill Kaprizov - Sam Steel - Mats Zuccarello. Matt Boldy - Frederick Gaudreau - Ryan Hartman.
NHL
Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-8) @ BLUES (20-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (38) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NHL
Predators receive send-off from own youth hockey team in Montreal
Young players give out high-fives at hotel, in Canada for tournament. The Nashville Predators got a mighty send-off on Thursday. The 10U Preds Select travel hockey team high-fived and cheered the Predators players at their hotel before Nashville's game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The young team...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 12, 2023
Golden Knights look to get back on track against Panthers. The Vegas Golden Knights (27-13-2) will try to get back in the win column against the Florida Panthers (19-19-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes...
NHL
Jesse Ylonen recalled from Laval
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens recalled forward Jesse Ylonen from the AHL's Laval Rocket on Wednesday. Ylonen ranks second on the Rocket in scoring with 27 points - including a team-leading 19 assists - in 34 games this season. He has yet to play a regular-season game with Montreal this year.
NHL
Stars discuss improving execution in preparation for a daunting schedule
Lundkvist faces former team as Dallas heads into challenging two weeks before the All-Star break. NHL players and coaches are typically focused on their next game, so they don't usually have time to look at stretches in a season. But because Dallas has a run of good teams before the...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings face Maple Leafs for Thursday clash on ESPN
DETROIT -- Two days after snapping the Winnipeg Jets' five-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings will return to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night for a rivalry clash against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which have won three straight. Puck drop between Detroit (17-15-7; 41 points) and Toronto (26-9-7; 59...
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
FOX Sports
Capitals bring road win streak into game against the Flyers
Washington Capitals (23-14-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia has a 4-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
NHL
Trevor van Riemsdyk plays 500th NHL game against brother James, Flyers
Capitals defenseman achieves milestone in Philadelphia; forward reached 900 Monday. The City of Brotherly Love became the City of Brotherly Milestones on Wednesday. Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk played his 500th NHL game against his brother, Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk, at Wells Fargo Center. James reached his...
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour to lead Metro Division team in 2023 NHL All-Star Game
More concerned about the Canes’ 0-3-1 slide than the All-Star Game, Brind’Amour also suggested goalie Frederik Andersen could play Thursday at Columbus.
NHL
Kane placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with lower-body injury
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane was placed on injured reserve by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday with a lower-body injury, retroactive to Jan. 3. Kane skated for about 40 minutes and then joined the Blackhawks for the morning skate before saying he'd miss his third straight game, against the Colorado Avalanche at United Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW). He did not play when the Blackhawks defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 on Friday and the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime Sunday.
NHL
Devils Practice in Cali | NOTEBOOK
New Jersey practices ahead of facing three California teams as part of the their season-long five-game road trip. The Devils practice Thursday afternoon in California ahead of facing Anaheim (Friday), Los Angeles (Saturday) and San Jose (Monday). The Devils will also play in Seattle to complete their season-long five-game road...
